Stop — You’re Not Done Packing Your Suitcase Without These 29 Travel Products

1. An airplane seat back organizer because 1) those airplane pockets are so NOT elastic and all they can hold is a barf bag, and 2) think about germs from all the people who have been there before you. Slip this over the tray in front of you, and you can store your snacks, drinks (a major plus), and even your laptop to make your flight as convenient as possible!
2. A travel cupholder since you just haaad to get your coffee fix, even though boarding ends in five minutes. Instead of running to the gate with a latte in one hand, spilling everywhere, and your uncooperative luggage in the other, just slide this onto your suitcase handle and place your cup inside. It features two cup holders and a slim back pocket perfect for safely stowing your passport or phone!
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee spilled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 25 colors).
3. An Apple AirTag to stow in your luggage, wallet, and purse in case you misplace it, because there's nothing worse than reaching your destination with your essentials nowhere to be found. It connects to the Find My app so you can track your belongings instead of assuming the worst. You know what they say: An Apple AirTag a day keeps the stress away.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly raves about them. In her own words:
"Storytime: After traveling last summer carry-on-only, and being a person who tries to carry on whenever possible, I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!), so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany.
"The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so."
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $79 (also available in a single-pack for $24.99).
4. A digital luggage scale so you'll never have to experience the pain of shelling out money to pay a fee because your suitcase was a few pounds too heavy (*cries*). Just hook this onto the handle of your luggage and lift it for an accurate reading before you get to the airport.
You can switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A travel-friendly mini steam iron in case your hotel or Airbnb doesn't provide one and you refuse to frolic around a new city in a wrinkly outfit.
Promising review: "Bought this iron to use on trip to France staying in hotels without irons in room or where I did not want to use laundry facility. I have owned four travel irons over the years but this is the first that did not spit — not once — or leave wet spots on clothes that take forever to get out." —The Doctor
Get it from Amazon for $28.86+ (available in two colors).
6. A pack of laundry soap sheets if you need take your clothes for a wash but don't want to buy a gigantic jug of detergent that's probably going to end up in the trash or left behind.
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my European vacation! I was making many different stops at places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets, I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie
Get 50 sheets from Amazon for $12.95.
7. Or some Tide sink packets so you can just bring a carry-on with you because you'll be able to wash your clothes in the sink and rewear outfits — there's no shame in that!
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag. I've packed these on international trips to much success!
Promising review: "I have taken these packets on travels throughout the world. They are small and fit in my bag. They are good for a wash in a sink or wash bag. Glad to have them. They don’t leak either." —Barbara Jefferson
Get nine packs from Amazon for $7.60.
8. A refillable travel perfume atomizer to bring your fave scents with you without having to stress if your large fragrance bottle is going to make it through TSA. Just take the lid of the perfume nozzle off and put the atomizer on top and press down — voila, the perfect amount you need for your travels!
Using the atomizer is easy: Simply unscrew the cap to your perfume bottle, place the perfume nozzle into the hole at the bottom of the atomizer, and pump the perfume inside.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "That's me [above] pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. It's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "These things are perfect! Easy to use. It's a great size for traveling and didn’t change the smell of my perfumes!"—BMF722
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $6.99.
9. A waterproof Kindle for all you bookworms who love to read any chance you get. Instead of carrying a few of your favorite novels with you (ugh, heavvvvvy), just take this handy device that can hold all the books you can dream of! Oh and guess what? It has up to *10 weeks* of battery life and adjustable warm light!
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian says her Kindle has "revolutionized" her life: "I love mine for so many reasons — it's truly helped me incorporate my love of reading into my often hectic life, and all my titles literally live inside of this half-pound wonder gadget, so I can switch between books super easily. For traveling, this is a literal dream. I don't have to pick between titles and then regret the entire trip that I didn't bring the one I left at home — and, as any book lover knows, traveling with books is heavy as hell, and the Kindle literally completely eliminates that weight. Traveling will never be the same for me."
Promising review: "I LOVE reading and being able to access a book anywhere with this thing. It is easy to navigate, very easy to read and adjust the brightness or how warm the light is. It doesn't auto adjust, but I don't need that feature. I've read in bright sunlight to dark rooms, and it's always been so clear. You can adjust the font and use the library to search whatever books you want. Makes packing books for traveling very easy." —R@L0
Get the 16GB version from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in three colors, and with or without ads).
10. A tried-and-true Tide stain-removing pen to tackle your little ~oopsies~ when you don't have a washing machine on standby. Plus, it's so tiny you'll be able to fit it into any bag, even if you swear you have literally no room left.
Promising review: "This amazing little stain stick can save the day! It is easy to use and provides amazing results. I keep one in my purse, in a suitcase when traveling, and in the car. Those last minute stains or spots discovered too late almost always can be removed. I have used it on fine fabrics with no damage and quick results." —VV
Get it from Amazon for $2.97.