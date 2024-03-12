23 Travel Products Reviewers Said Made Their Trip Less Stressful

1. A digital luggage scale so you don't have to struggle to guess if your suitcase is under 50 pounds (ugh, what a pain). Just hook it onto the handle of your luggage and lift it for an accurate reading.
You can also alternate between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the 4th flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must-have item for air travel." —Robert
"Made travel much less stressful. This was a lifesaver recently as we worked to move our son into college by airline. It was so nice to not be at the airport with suitcases open trying to pull things out to get under that magic 50 number. We checked in six large suitcases and the scale had done its job. ALL bags matched weight on the airline's scale and this handheld scale." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and as a two-pack).
2. A water-resistant cosmetic bag because one little makeup bag is simply not. enough. This unfolds into four separate compartments so you'll be able to take all your needed toiletries with you.
3. A "Pack This!" checklist so you'll be able to travel worry-free because you know you packed all the essentials. Even if you're a last minute packer, just refer to this handy dandy sheet to make sure you have everything!
Promising review: "Such a handy list for frequent travelers! So helpful! I travel a lot and and so does my husband, it makes packing so much easier and stress-free. The list is quite extensive; while I probably will never need to pack all of it for one trip, it covers everything for a business trip or a pleasure trip. I don't worry about what I forgot to pack anymore. Use a pencil, erase it when done, and one sheet will last 3–4 trips." —Cktine
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in three styles).
4. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount to watch your downloaded movies or shows on the plane without having to struggle to prop your phone up. You can mount it onto the tray or even your carry-on so you can keep yourself entertained while you're at the gate two hours too early.
Promising reviews: "This worked perfectly for a solo trip with my toddler. Easy to use, less stress, fits anywhere and very sturdy when placed on a stable surface (especially the top/back of an airplane seat tray). Hope this helps!" —Alereese
"I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid, and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors and two units).
5. A set of vacuum-free space-saving compression bags so you can make better use of your carry-on suitcase and fit more outfits because you can never have too many. Just place your clothes in and roll the bag to release all the excess air!
Promising review: "Update: I travel every week, and these are not just a space saver, they're a stress reducer. Highly recommend for your carry-on days. I just ordered my second batch after two years of every week use. If you travel, get these." —wowcon
"These were the things I never knew I needed for traveling. They work just as advertised and are really useful when going on a trip. I always hate at the end of a trip having to mix dirty and clean clothes — a 'laundry bag' or plastic shopping bag never really felt like a good enough separation. These bags seal up and conceal the most stinky, wet clothes from your clean unused clothes. They are going to be one of my new necessities for my big family when traveling." —Sarbello
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $15.94.
6. A portable charger because having a dead phone is just such a pain in the *you know what* — especially when you're not in the comfort of your safe home. Plus it's so slim, you'll be able to stow it away anywhere!
Promising review: "I travel a lot. I did a lot of research on biggest bang for your buck for a cheaper portable charger. I've had it for about a year now and I charge it every other trip. It comes with a little pouch that can also hold your cords, so everything stays together. I cannot fly without it. Airports, planes, car trips, whatever. I love this thing. It's not state of the art and it won't charge things super fast, but it will reliably have a charge when all the outlets are taken before you board or your phone has 3% when you get in the Uber. To me, it's a charger safety net that has removed so much stress from my solo traveling." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A travel backpack that comes with two sleeves that'll fit most laptops and tablets and a bunch of handy lil' pockets for all your necessities. Plus, the main compartment is so darn roomy *AND* this still counts as a personal item!
It also has a wet pouch, shoe pouch, and a strap to attach it to luggage handles — what more can you ask for!? Oh and an added bonus: there's a USB port on the outside with a cord where you can attach a portable charger from the inside!
Promising review: "Use the bag often for traveling and for overnight bags and it is such a time saver. No stress, no issues — I haven’t tried the charging station though." —Aaliyah Tarte
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in nine colors and two sizes).
8. A set of packing cubes so you'll have a designated space for all different articles of clothing — this one's for you, not-so-great packers!
This set comes with an extra large cube, large cube, medium cube, small cube, roomy shoe bag, and a laundry bag for dirty clothes!
Promising review: "I recently used these packing cubes to move to college. I flew so I could only take so many bags so I had to be smart about packing. The cubes made it so much easier and less stressful. Definitely going to be using them every time I have to pack whether it’s to move or to go on a trip." —shannon
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
9. A stylish and durable travel belt that'll save your shoulders from having to haul your purse or tote. Just plop your bag onto your rolling suitcase and wrap the belt around to secure it in place.
Cincha Travel is a small business based in Oakland, California that designs adjustable vegan leather travel belts. The brand, which is run by a BIPOC couple, donates 100 airline miles for each purchased travel belt to help reunite migrant families.
Promising review: "Such a simple yet brilliant solution for the ever-falling bag when trying to juggle all your luggage. It definitely made traveling less stressful." —Samantha
Get it from Cincha for $29.99+ (available in eight seasonal color combos, nine core colors and and two sizes) or Amazon for $39.99 (available in 17 colors).
10. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so the next time you fly, you don't have to pay for a pair of wired headphones if you only have AirPods or other wireless headphones. Just connect your listening device to the transmitter and insert it into any audio jack!
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual. It can also connect to two pairs of earbuds!
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry several headsets! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in two colors and two other styles).
11. A fanny pack that'll hold all your necessities while you're out and about. You can sling it around your should or waist to wear comfortably, unlike a purse that'll keep slipping off. Plus it comes with a hidden pocket in the back for your valuable belongings, because you're on vacation and you can't afford to lose your passport or ID.
Promising review: "Very happy with my purchase. Got this for my trip to Colombia. I was looking at more expensive fanny packs but settled on this for the reviews. It’s very well-made for the price. It withstood many hikes to waterfalls, horseback riding, and city tours among others. I wore it as shown in the picture and love the fact that there’s a pocket that’s hidden that sits on my chest at all times where I kept my passport, extra cash, and travel documents. I was able to fit my camera, iPhone, earbuds, shades, charger, and a couple of other knickknacks without a problem. Wasn’t a fanny pack guy before now but I’m a believer LOL." —IWG MD
"Taking this on a trip the end of August. I think this will make life a lot less stressful." —oglel
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in two sizes and 54 colors).
12. Or a waterproof fanny pack to keep all your important items with you at all times even if you're near water. If you don't want to leave your phone and wallet on the sand, no worries, just take this pouch with you into the ocean!
Promising review: "I took these to the waterpark with my kids and friend, we were both able to use one and they worked great. Perfect for keeping all your valuables with you, so I didn’t have to stress about leaving my bag lying around or paying for a locker. Kept it on me for the full day with no problems. Water slide, wave pool and all." —Kassidy
Get a two-pack for $14.95 (available in eight styles and in two packs).
13. An RFID-blocking travel wallet so you can store your passport, vaccine card, ID, and money all in one adorable place and never stress about misplacing anything!
The wallet comes with a boarding pass compartment, a passport compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a ticket slot, a slim pocket, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and a place to put your pen.
Promising reviews: "I took this to Ireland recently and it was absolutely perfect for our trip. I was so organized. This made traveling so much less stressful. And I love the color. I wish I’d bought it sooner." —Michelle L. Levandowski
"I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 35 colors).