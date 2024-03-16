TikTokers Are Basically Obsessed With These 30 Beauty Products

1. A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment for dry and damaged locks. You can apply it on any type of hair — after shampooing, massage it in, and rinse after 5–20 minutes to see a luxurious mane.
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rats nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair. <3" —Eline
"I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair but it made my hair so soft! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron. You can’t beat it for the price." —Niki D.
2. A 50-pack of compressed facial sponges that'll not only help to remove your makeup but also deep clean your pores and exfoliate your gorgeous face. Your sensitive skin will thank you because they're made of 100% natural cellulose!
Here's what Haley Zovickian has to say about 'em: "I ADORE these. My skin feels noticeably softer after using them and I can tell they clean my pores well because I'm breaking out less. Who knew that facial sponges were the skincare hack I've been searching for??? They make me look forward to washing my face, which is truly nothing short of a miracle."
Promising reviews: "OMG silly to be excited about a facial sponge but I love them. Saw them on TikTok. Wafer thin but plump up to 1/4 inch when wet. Just the right size for washing face. Gentle. Reusable. Use after face wipe or just with facial cleanser." —Janet
"I’m prone to dry skin so exfoliating is super important to me, but my skin is pale and delicate so anything too rough will leave me with redness and irritation. I’m also obsessed with skincare so I’m really picky about my tools and products. These are my new favorite sponges! I’m going to give them to all my friends because everyone needs them!! I’m so in love with these. The texture is soft but not too soft — after washing then exfoliating with a scrub using this sponge, my skin felt invigorated, soft, and clean. So pleasantly surprised because I’ve never tried this type of sponge and I don’t think I’ll ever use anything else ever again. Once you add water they become spongy and are soft but just the right texture to clean deep into my pores without the harshness of more textured sponges." —RejuveKate
3. A salon-worthy stainless-steel skin spatula to scrape all the gunk from your face. The vibration brings out blackheads, dirt, and oils from your pores, making them easy to remove. For only $20, think about how much you would save instead of going for a facial!
Here's what Haley Zovickian has to say about it: "I finally caved and bought this during Black Friday, and wow, I am SO glad I did. Blackheads are less of an issue for me than cystic acne, and it worked beautifully for both, and somehow very gently, too. The first time I used it, I could see all the stubborn gunk in my skin being extracted — gunk that was still there despite having just showered and regularly adhering to a pretty strict skincare regimen (!). I used the Blume Nourishing Face Oil to keep my skin moist while using it, which worked well for me (they recommend using a toner, water, or some other moisturizing agent). After using it, my skin felt softer than it's felt in years, and super clean without being at all tight. In short, a great product and definitely a staple for me."
Promising reviews: "Don't doubt it, a staple in skincare. I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney
"This thing is freaking amazing! I was super skeptical I would see any results because I just bought it on a whim because I have epic blackhead issues, but man was this the best thing I’ve ever used. It brought so much gunk out out my skin (once I figured out how best to aim it) I was seriously almost in tears. Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see it come up on the first pass, experiment with the best angle and tool direction for you. Also, expect to keep having to use it like everything else you need to keep going to see results." —Tyler Dominguez
4. A pack of reusable exfoliating washcloths that'll exfoliate all your dead, dry skin leaving you ~smooth like butter~. Just put a mitt on your hand and scrub away!
Here's what Haley Zovickian has to say about it: "I use these about once a week, and they are *chef's kiss*. Stay in the shower or bath for five or 10 minutes with moderately hot water before using, which will soften up your skin so that when you start scrubbing; dead skin will basically roll straight off your body. Your skin will look and feel as good as new after, and SUPER soft. One of my favorite shower products, and worth every penny."
Promising reviews: "I stumbled upon these from watching a TikTok and I’m so glad I did! Definitely look into how to use them before you start so you do it efficiently and find what works best for you. I use them after being in a hot shower for at least five minutes then I start with long strokes in one direction. These got lots of gunk off my body and left my skin feeling so soft and smooth!" —Mariah C.
"Okay, these things are AWESOME! I watched a TikTok about this gal using them and I figured why not try them. They weren’t expensive and I spend $5 on useless crap all the time. This, my friends, is NOT useless crap. This gets so much gunk off my body it’s disgusting. How can I have so much dead skin on my body!? I don’t know, but this gets it all off and leaves my skin so soft! Just throw some baby oil on your skin after using it and you are good to go!" —Emilee Brinker
5. An adorable octopus-shaped scrub stick for removing whiteheads and blackheads *and* exfoliating your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMar Manuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
6. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp that creates a perfect wing — because if you're like me and have to redo it a bajillion times, this is SO worth it. With this stamp you won't waste any eyeliner; all it takes is one stamp and DONE!
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising review: "Best eyeliner. Someone recommended this product for me on TikTok, but I was unsure of the quality because it was such a cheap price. I have cried, swam and this stuff doesn’t come off! It’s great. Not to mention it lasts a long time! I am happy with this brand." —Shay Lastowski
7. A mini electric hair remover to shape eyebrows and remove fine hairs from your face — without the pain (threading or waxing, no thank you)! Plus, the blades won't even touch your facial skin because of its "butterfly" technology.
To use, gently press the head of the razor flat against your skin (not at an angle) and make small circular motions.
Promising review: "I saw this product on a TikTok video and had to have it. This is an amazing product. Gets ALL the peach fuzz off your face without PAIN." —queenb
8. A K-beauty carbonated bubble clay mask that exfoliates your skin and helps remove blackheads for the ultimate spa experience. After applying it, wait five minutes for bubbles to form, remove the foam, and let the charcoal sit for a little before washing it off — fun and purifying!
Promising review: "Might be a holy grail for me. I have had a lot of face masks and mostly have felt like they felt nice while on, but didn't do much for my skin. This one is amazing. My skin has felt congested and oily since summer started. I have a few products I use that can help — but THIS ONE — perfect. I didn't think my pores were a problem and never was able to extract any actual whiteheads until I used this mask. I had no idea there was stuff that needed to come out until I washed off the bubbles. I have to figure out how many times per week to use this, and definitely need moisturizer after, but I am already seeing a difference in my bumps and small acne!" —Keri Starrs
9. Essence Lash Princess mascara to enhance your beautiful lashes with its cone-shaped fiber brush — so you don't need extensions or falsies. The best part, the formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 246,000 5-star ratings!
Promising reviews: "The only mascara I will buy. TikTok made me buy it and I’m so glad. It’s long lasting, doesn’t smudge…but best of all it makes my lashes look full. I look like I have on false eyelashes when I wear this product." —Michelle
"I didn’t think this was going to work for the price but I saw it on TikTok so I said why not! Y’all I brought three more after I tried this for a week! My lashes look dark and full like falsies!!! I love it. 🥰" —ShariRR
10. A cult-fave E.l.f. Poreless Putty primer that glides onto your skin and blurs your pores, giving you the perfect base layer for your makeup to grip onto. Its squalane formula keeps your skin hydrated while looking matte. It's *quite* similar to Tatcha's Silk Canvas primer and other big name brands — without the $$$.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
