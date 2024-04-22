29 Things That’ll Prove You Don’t Need To Renovate Your Entire Home To Make It Look Nice

1. A pink organizer set that'll make your Barbiecore heart flutter with joy and turn your scattered desk into a place where you actually do work because you'll finally have some freed up space.
Each set includes a pen cup, mail organizer caddy, paper tray, magazine holder, and sticky note holder. Blu Monaco is a small business that sells organizational products.
Promising review: "I fell in love with this set the moment it came out of the box. It is sturdy, well-made and definitely worth the price. My living room is all pink and I just inherited my grandmothers writing desk so this fit in beautifully. I am a writer and like to make my writing space as inviting and lovely as possible. This desk set helps me keep my papers, mail, note pad, writing journals, and pens beautifully organized. Worth every cent." —MRS
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in five other colors).
2. A battery-powered fabric shaver so you don't have to toss your pilling couches and chairs on the sidewalk because you'll be able to revive 'em back to new! This'll shave off all the fuzz and lint without ruining the original upholstery.
And it works on sweaters and clothes too!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim in last attempts to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this li'l baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh." —Dena Jensen
Get it on Amazon for $13.30+ (available in six colors and two styles).
3. A set of velvet pillow covers that'll add a pop of color if you feel like your home is starting to look a little blah — respectfully, tho.
You can also get some inserts here!
Promising review: "This is the second set of these I've purchased (bought two different colors to change out when one set is in the laundry), and I completely love them. They are so soft, easy to put the pillows into, and they come out of the laundry looking brand-new. Get a couple of different colors and switch out for holidays, or when desiring a quick easy decor change. I highly recommend them." —Melanie Mastin
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 11 sizes and in 49 colors).
4. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux-marble adhesive if years of doing makeup and work at your desk has left scratches and stains that you can't bear to look at anymore. Just stick this onto any surface and it'll look like you completely renovated it — don't worry, it can be our secret!
Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to refinish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that... paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl(?) with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." —Ezra Boyd
Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in six sizes).
5. Or faux-marble tile contact paper to just stick onto your walls and countertops for a makeover without having to take a sledgehammer to your very expensive home.
Just make sure you avoid the actual sink, as these are flexible and humidity resistant but not waterproof.
Promising review: "Really made my bathroom stand out and it was super easy to apply. Adhesive seems very strong. I recommend making sure everything is lined up before pressing down firmly. Once it's down it's hard to peel back off." —Andy
Get 10 sheets from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in six colors).
6. A powerful no-rinse spot remover that works unbelievably well — I'm pretty sure it was concocted in a witch's cauldron and then bottled up to be every messy person's savior. It removes practically almost *any* stain from carpets, upholstery, and other fabric surfaces so everything will be ✨restored✨!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car. I tried other cleaners to get them out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. Then I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it on Amazon for $6.65.
7. A tiered plant stand so you can add more greenery to your home without having to sacrifice counter or windowsill space. I think this bb gives vertical farming a whole new meaning!
Promising review: "Ordered the smaller size — it is small and yet sturdy, looks very elegant and is good quality and finish. Assembling was super easy. I am going to order one more. Loved it and highly recommend it." —Ashutosh Agte
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five styles).
8. Black matte-steel cabinet pulls that'll immediately zhuzh up your bathroom or kitchen cabinets and add a more modern vibe to them.
Promising review: "Perfect! They were exactly what I was going for! Great quality, very durable, and actually have some weight to them. Great purchase for replacing all of the hardware in my kitchen and bathroom for the camper I am remodeling. Definitely would recommend, especially at such an amazing price. Great value for great quality!" —Summertime
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in quantities one through 60 and in seven colors).
9. Stainless-steel-effect contact paper if your home looks like it was built in the '70s and was never renovated. Just stick this onto your dishwasher, fridge, and oven doors and your kitchen will go from dingy to "WOW, WHO IS SHE!?"
And when you move or change your mind, you can easily remove or reposition it!
Promising review: "I bought this to do a little update to a dishwasher I didn't want to replace since it is fairly new. I simply added a piece of it to a black dishwasher and it really helped to tie it in with our other new stainless/black appliances. It's been on for over a month and is holding up perfectly." —KFran
Get an 18-inch x 6-foot roll from Amazon for $16.20.
10. A quilted chenille floor pillow that you can put on your rock-hard benches and chairs so the next time you sit down, your booty will be like "ahh, sweet relief." Plus, they look adorable and more expensive than they are!
11. A set of simple picture frames because your barren walls need a lil' oomph. Reviewers rave about how amazing the quality is, especially for such a low price!
Promising review: "First, I love that the front is not glass. The frames are lightweight, so it gives me flexibility when hanging. They're nice frames and I'm glad I bought them. They are now displaying my favorite artwork pieces my children have brought to me from school." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of five from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 10 colors and 16 sizes).
12. A double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set that'll probably give you the best sleep of your life *and* make your bed look lux-u-ri-ous. Once you snuggle up with this, you'll never want to leave bed.
One side is faux-fur, and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it, and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft, and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).