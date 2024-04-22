29 Things That’ll Prove You Don’t Need To Renovate Your Entire Home To Make It Look Nice

Each set includes a pen cup, mail organizer caddy, paper tray, magazine holder, and sticky note holder. Blu Monaco is a small business that sells organizational products.

Promising review: "I fell in love with this set the moment it came out of the box. It is sturdy, well-made and definitely worth the price. My living room is all pink and I just inherited my grandmothers writing desk so this fit in beautifully. I am a writer and like to make my writing space as inviting and lovely as possible. This desk set helps me keep my papers, mail, note pad, writing journals, and pens beautifully organized. Worth every cent." —MRS

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in five other colors).