1. A minimalist knot pillow because you can*knot* deal with your tattered throw pillows anymore.
Promising review: "I bought this for a chair and ottoman set for a reading nook in a guest bedroom. While it’s not a pillow to be used for your head or for lumbar support, it is really cute to use for decor as an accent piece. Everyone who has seen it has complimented it, and the navy blue is rich and plush." —brenmiy
Get it from Amazon for $17.49+ (available in three sizes and 17 colors)
2. A dimmable night-light that's just so ducking adorable! You can just tap the duck wherever to adjust the brightness and it has an optional 30-minute timer so you don't need to worry about turning it off!
This light doesn't require any batteries — it's rechargeable! It comes with a USB charging cable.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (also available as a dog or pear).
3. A trio of candle holders so you can add a eerie yet awe-inspiring vibe to your plain ol' mantle. Some may even say this'll give your house some *drip*?
Promising review: "I love the way it picks up color and plays with light and shadow. Amazing work of art. I highly recommend it. It arrived quickly, was boxed very well, and was super easy to set up. Light enough but also sturdy enough to stand safely." —Susan Stec
Get them from Amazon for $56.69+ (available in four finishes)
4. A wall hook if you want to add some flowers by your doorway but can't seem to keep the real ones alive. It'll give you a "hand" with your bag, keys, or coat when you come back home.
P.S. it can hold up to two pounds!
Promising reviews: "This piece is so amazing. I can’t wait to use it. I purchased one and loved it enough to purchase another." —DeeShopper
"This is exactly what I was searching for and I LOVE it!! Some comments mention that it is smaller than anticipated, and yes, it's petite. But it's so cool and unique that it stands out!! I can most definitely recommend this brass hand!" —GingerAdele
Get it from Anthropologie for $28 (available in three colors).
5. A *home*y tissue box cover so you can cry in style instead of pulling out tissues from a cardboard box. It could even put a smile on your face from its cuteness!
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this:
"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home. (Though I have several purse packs?!) It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was 2+ years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed Shopping posts is peak adulting.
Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
6. A vinyl coaster set that is so unique and fun, whoever comes over will actually want to use one instead of you having to keep reminding them. When these aren't in use, they stack neatly onto to record player holder.
7. A fancy new switch plate so you can cover up that piece of worn down plastic that your landlord refuses to replace.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store. I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DirecTV." —Karebow
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in five finishes).
8. A mirror decal because there is truly nothing better than a daily affirmation telling yourself that you look amazing. Mirror mirror on the wall, you're the prettiest of them all!
Unfortunately the mirror isn't included, BUT you can find a similar one here!
See small biz Yang Yang Designs on Amazon Handmade for more home decor, including cute decals for your bathtub and shower!
Promising review: "Super cute and easy to apply! Wanted a positive-message decal for my bathroom mirror, this is great! Cleaned the mirror first and then followed the instructions, super easy to apply and stuck on the first try. Great value for money." —Ally
Get it from Yang Yang Designs on Amazon Handmade for $8.99 (available in four colors).
9. A book-shaped flower vase for all you bookworms out there. You can place it in your reading nook, living room, or even bathroom — basically, it'll look gorgeous anywhere.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five styles).
10. Or a negative space vase that may just be the epitome of minimalism. You'll be able to display your flowers or plants from the stem to the petals.
Promising review: "These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." —Amazon Customer
Get three from Amazon for $21.96+ (available in three set sizes).
11. A Michael Scott mood magnet if you absolutely adore The Office (guilty!). Whether you wake up feeling like Prison Mike or like you just won a Dundie Award, there is def an emotion up there for you. Plus, it'll give your guests a heads-up if you're a little ~angsty~ that day.
Monkey Business Etc. is a small biz based in Mesa, Arizona that specializes in downright hilarious pop culture mood magnets. Check out their their Friends and Harry Styles versions!
Promising review: "Such a fantastic gift for Office fans. I've purchased a few of these in the past as gifts (and one for myself of course) and they're always so well received." —William
Get it from Monkey Business Etc. on Etsy for $24.
12. A set of geode bookends for you bookworms out there who just keep your novels piled on a basic shelf. You'll be able to show off your fave book spines without them toppling over and these geodes will make 'em look all the more gorgeous.
Promising review: "Love it — the rocks are BEAUTIFUL. Showed up on time and these are great book holders. I have them across my fireplace mantle and have had nothing but compliments. Highly recommended for the crystal quality and I’ll definitely be ordering more in other colors. Thanks." —Gage
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ for two (available in seven colors and four weights)
13. A decorative vintage-inspired mirror if you love the Victorian era aesthetic and want to turn your home into the royal palace.
Promising review: "I looked at dozens of similar mirrors for 10 times the price. This looks great on my gallery wall and is great quality." —Caitlin Smith
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes)
14. Or a cloud mirror that looks like those funhouse mirrors but make it ✨elevated✨. You'll be staring at your reflection for hours — not because you're a narcissist, but because you can't get over how unique this wonky shape is.
15. A fun jumbo clothespin hook because a towel rack is just so *yawn* normal. It works just like a normal clothespin would, all you have to do is clip in your towel — the bigger the better right?
Farm and Posh is a home decor shop in Adirondack, New York, that makes custom wood pieces that are stylish and functional.
Promising review: "OMG! So much fun. Unique and functional! Easy to order, arrived as advertised and on time. Made everyone who has seen it smile! I call that a win :-)." —Doris Morgan
Get them from Farm and Posh on Etsy for $28.97 each (available in six finishes or an unfinished option).
16. A faux-cowhide rug for a rustic or farmhouse vibe that'll ~zhuzh~ up your bare floor.
Promising review: "I have owned huge, real hides in the past and paid $500 to $700. I ordered this hoping it would be cute but worried a bit that it would look cheap. Well, it is Amazon, so I knew I could return it and made the leap. SOOOOOO HAPPY I did! It looks real and the gold adds such whimsy! Looks AWESOME! My home is mid-century modern with gorgeous high-end pieces and art. This lovely gem is on my tile floor adds such warmth and joy. When the light comes through the windows and lights up the gold, I cannot help but smile! Amazing and fun! LOVE!!!!! Would ABSOLUTELY purchase over and over and over! Perfection!" —Frog Hop
Get it from Amazon for $49.49+ (available in three sizes and three colors)
17. A handmade bubble candle so you can add a pop of color to your rather drab home. There are sooo many different colors and scents you can choose from — you'll find the *perfect* one for you.
Alphatox Gummies is a Cali-based small biz that offers a wide selection of gorgeous decorative candles.
Promising review: "Lovely candle, exactly what I was looking for. A wonderful addition to my home decor. With a little freebie! Love it!" —Tatiana
Get it from Alphatox Gummies on Etsy for $8.80+ (originally $16; available in dozens of colors and scents).
18. A dino nugget pillow because these were all the hype during your childhood, and let's be real, probably your adulthood too. This is more than just decor — it's so plush that you'll be cuddling it all day long (just don't take a bite of it even though it looks so yummy).
Promising review: "I need at least five more dino nugget pillows. This is such a unique and amazing idea. very soft, looks exactly like a giant dino nuggie. Love it so much. Also my cats enjoy it too." —Bambi Riddel
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three shapes and two sizes).
19. Or a decorative seashell pillow that gives off major beach vibes. Even if you don't quite live by the seaside, this will bring you one step closer.
Promising review: "This thing is so soft and so pretty and the color is so rich! I thought I'd be throwing it off the bed like, well, a throw pillow (I just got why they're called that), but I end up essentially snuggling it like a stuffed animal because it's so comfortable. It adds the right amount of '60s/'70s campy hotel kitsch to my room." —Ashley Diamond
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).