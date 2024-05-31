42 Clothing Items Just Begging To Be Packed On Your Summer Vacay

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of lightweight slitted trousers that'll make walking around easy-breezy, literally. Even if you're not a skirt person, these pants offer a side slit that'll keep your legs cool — a win-win!
Promising review: "If you are on the fence about buying these pants...just do it! You won't regret it. They are SO comfortable, and the slits on the sides make them breathable to be able to wear in the summer. I bought the white, and they are NOT see-through. You can dress them up or down." —lnarthur
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL Plus and in 22 colors/prints).
2. A super adorable romper guaranteed to not only make you look absolutely chic but also keep you comfy as heck on vacay. It looks like a dress, but fret not — the bottoms are actually shorts so you can walk around the streets of France without the fear of flashing everyone when the wind picks up.
Promising review: "I really love this romper. It looks more like a dress than a romper, which I prefer. It fits like a glove, and you can tie the straps as loose or as tight as you would like. I ended up getting the burgundy one instead of the green that I’ve seen everyone post about, but I really love the burgundy as the color goes well with my skin tone. Living in a hot environment like Arizona makes you want to wear less. This romper definitely is comfortable and the material is light and soft to wear throughout the day. I highly recommend this to anyone looking for a nice romper." —Nafisa K.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 21 colors).
3. Or a V-neck romper if you don't want to spend time figuring out an outfit. You can pair this up with some heels for brunch or comfy sneakers for a walking tour — either way, you'll look put together in just seconds! It's super fem, beautiful, and downright amazing.
Promising review: "I first saw this romper on TikTok and fell in love with it. The girl said she got it on Amazon and lemme tell you, I never searched for anything faster! I have worn this a few times already and every time I have worn it, I’ve gotten TONS of compliments. I am definitely going to order more in other colors!" —Amanda Bello
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and nine colors).
4. A floral maxi dress that's just drop. dead. gorgeous. With such an adorable print and elegant hem, don't be surprised when you start getting tons of compliments as you stroll around the vineyard minding your own business — it's just that stunning.
Promising review: "It's stunning, breathtaking, and beautiful. It was love at first sight when I saw it. It's worth every penny! It makes you feel like a goddess! I got all the compliments! I'm definitely buying this dress in different prints. 🥰" —Kia Howard
Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 10 colors).
5. A cheeky bikini set basically telling you to book a flight to the Amalfi Coast if you haven't already. It comes in so many cute prints, and you can sport a triangle, bandeau, or wire cutout top — or better yet, just get one of each so you can have ~options~.
Promising review: "I’m not usually one to write reviews in general, specifically in Amazon, but this purchase is one I couldn’t go without writing. The fit is absolutely beautiful. I usually tend to buy through other brands that aren’t Amazon, but I took a chance and I’m so happy I did! What I love even more, is that both sides of the bottom is completely adjustable which gives it more nice breathing room when put on. Overall, 10/10 and already ordering my next color!" —Jennifer
Get a two-piece set from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 0–14 and 44 designs and styles).
6. Or a triangle top and high-waisted bottom duo so you can relax at the poolside cabana in style. Watch out, everyone, hottie coming through!
Promising review: "The color is true, beautiful, and vibrant. The material is excellent and not see-through at all. The top does not have any underwire, so be aware of that. Straps are adjustable and can hold you up, but I’m not sure how well if you're extremely top heavy. The bottoms are great. The front has this crinkly look with the material. I love this so much that I’m going to order another color." —2CuteKidzinCali
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes XL–4XL and 14 colors).
7. A pair of rolled denim shorts because you're usually a jeans-only person, but the sun is deciding otherwise for ya. With these babies, you'll get that denim vibe without your legs feeling like they're marinating in a sweat swamp.
Promising review: "I love these shorts so much that I came back and bought a second pair in a different color. They are so comfortable; the material is breathable and there’s extra room in the legs so your skin isn’t suffocating. Perfect trendy shorts for all summer long." —Trinity
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and four washes).
8. A wrap dress for a boho-chic look that's perfect for picnics — or dinners in Italia. Pair it with some slides, heels, or no shoes at all! Vacation mode: on.
Promising review: "This dress is SO PRETTY!!! The minute I walked out I had so many people compliment on this dress. I bought my regular size and absolutely love it!!! The quality is amazing...extremely soft." —Sarah Arshad
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 28 styles).
9. A convertible floral number that you can wear on- or off-the-shoulder. Either way, you'll look adorable, especially with the ruffled tiers and smocked chest — ready to conquer the streets of a new city!
10. A three-piece bikini set so you can get your tan on with a darling matching sarong plastered in lil' butterflies!
Promising review: "From the moment you slip into this swimsuit, you'll notice the exceptional quality and attention to detail. The fabric feels luxuriously soft against your skin, and the craftsmanship is impeccable. The triangular halter top is not only chic but also incredibly supportive, offering the perfect balance of security and style. It accentuates your curves and provides an elegant touch to your beach look. The captivating butterfly pattern [creates] a burst of color and life, reminiscent of a tropical paradise. The design adds a whimsical, playful element to your beach attire, making it perfect for a sunny day in the tropics or simply for feeling like you're on a vacation wherever you are." —Denise B
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 12 styles, a few options without the sarong, and sizes XS–XL).
11. A cropped halter top Brami that has a built-in bra, aka one less bra for you to pack! Just throw this basic top on if you can't figure out what to wear, because this bb will go with anything and everything.
Promising review: "I am in love with this Brami halter top! I wear it almost daily. You can wear this to the gym, on a lunch date, on a walk with your dog, or while running errands. Extremely comfortable and plenty of support. Will be purchasing more colors in this top!" —Crystal B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $39.99 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in five colors).
12. A cute puff-sleeve top so you can explore a new country looking ~chic and on fleek~. It comes with a tie in the front and back so you can adjust the fit to your preference. Reviewers say this gorgeous blouse garners nonstop compliments, so don't say I didn't warn ya!
Promising reviews: "So cute! Fits true to size and feels high quality. This definitely exceeded expectations! I get compliments every time I wear it, and people are always surprised to hear where I got it." —Taylor
"The fit and color are as pictured! This top is really comfy and adjustable with the strings on the back. The material is pretty soft and not scratchy or cheap at all. I love this top! —naomi
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 29 colors/patterns).
13. An adorable maxi skirt if you don't want to show off your legs but you also don't want 'em to sweat profusely. This breathable skirt comes in so many different fun prints and colors, you'll have no problem finding the right one (or two, or three) for you!
Promising review: "I ordered a size small in yellow and I absolutely love the color. This skirt is so soft and fits perfectly, I really like how the fabric flows adding a beautiful feminine look. Perfect summer skirt that can either be dressed up or dress down." —Sally
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 45 styles and sizes S–3XL).
14. A darling mini dress you can rock on the beach and on the streets, looking as cute as ever with its adjustable cinch and side slit. Plus, it even comes in sparkly designs so you can snag two options: one to rock your afternoon outing and one to dance the night away.
Promising review: "Going to be a staple for sure this summer! I loved this dress and how supportive it was on my chest; the elastic rubber hold on the tube top was great. The slit made the whole dress super fun. Another dress I wore during my friend's bach in Cabo, Mexico. It looked great with my tan and I got a ton of compliments on it!" —Lauren P.
Get it from Princess Polly for $64 (available in nine styles and sizes 0–12).