36 Dresses To Throw On The *Moment* The Sun Comes Back Out This Spring

Linenfox is a small business based in Lithuania that specializes in chic linen clothing. They have been hand-making every piece of clothing from their line since 2014.

You can also add customizations by adding 6 inches (free of charge) or shortening the dress, lengthening or shortening waist ties, excluding the pockets, or changing the color to one that is not listed but available on the color palette photo on the page.

Promising review: "This dress is amazing!!! I love it so much and have gotten so many compliments. People have reached out to me asking where I bought my dress and without hesitation send them right to Linen Fox. The dress is so comfortable and has great breathability in high heat. It also fits nice and snug while having plenty of fabric to loosen up and cover my legs without fear of my upper thighs showing as some wrap dresses do. I am so happy with my purchase and plan on adding another of this shop's pieces to my wardrobe soon." —Alexandra de Rivera



Get it from Linen Fox on Etsy for $109.11 (available in sizes XXS–XXXL and in 19 colors).