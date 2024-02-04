1. Saem hydrating eye stick helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide — all without oils. For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. Cosrx snail mucin essence soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — It's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
Promising review: "I use this stuff twice a day and I swear my skin has never been so soft and clear. I put it on my face damp, pat it into my skin and let it dry for like 20 seconds. It’s a slimy texture at first but doesn’t dry sticky. I’ve had it since July and have barely used half the bottle. I wish I knew about this sooner! Definitely a trend that’s actually worth the hype. 😍" —Marissa Paige
Get it from Amazon for $16.
3. Epielle animal sheet masks make spa day so much more fun. Each mask has its own benefits (such as soothing, restoring, or moisturizing). Not only will your skin feel rejuvenated, you'll also look cute and maybe a lil' scary.
Promising review: "I bought these to do a spa day with my niece, we had so much fun and my face was soft for days afterwards. I enjoyed them so much, I bought them again and gave them out for Christmas. Then I bought another set for myself and even shared with coworkers. I don't think it is just the face mask that makes my face look brighter, but also the joy and fun of the prints when you wear them with family and friends." —Nina M Munoz-Najera
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $12.40+ (available in six styles).
4. Or! Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask exfoliates your skin and removes blackheads for the ultimate spa experience. After applying it, wait five minutes for bubbles to form, remove the foam, and let the charcoal sit for a little before washing it off — fun and purifying!
Promising review: "I have very few skincare items I buy more than once. I LOVE this mask. It bubbles up upon application and the tiny bubbles bursting itch and tickle, but stick out the 10 minutes. The first time I used it, after washing it off you could literally see the junk and oil sitting on top of my skin as it had been pushed to the surface. The next morning my skin glowed. Def will be buying more." —Alice D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. Rikans foot file scrubs away all the rock-hard calluses your feet have worked up. It's basically like a cheese grater for your dead skin.
Promising reviews: "Okay, so I’m still in shock how well this worked and gave me soft beautiful heels again! I’ve had dry, cracked 'teeth' on my heels since eight years ago from being a server at two restaurants…and I’m like WHY DIDN’T I discover this sooner?! It had gotten so bad that I was embarrassed to wear sandals in public because they just looked so gross. Then one day I realized that I should probably try SOMETHING because they were getting so bad that the 'teeth' would scratch my leg at night when my foot swiped my leg and it hurt haha so I saw this Rikans file for $10 and after some research decided to give it a shot. I honestly think thought it would take at least 10 sessions before I’d see any improvement but NO! This tool just grated my teeth away in ONE session." —benjamin kim
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. And Lee Beauty callus remover gel softens hard skin so you can easily exfoliate! Why spend big bucks getting a pedicure when you can DIY at home? Just soak your feet in hot water, apply this gel wherever needed, rinse it off after 5–10 minutes, and use a pumice or rasp to scrub away. 🧽
Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver. I bought this and a pedicure kit. Had I known how good this would work I would have just purchased this. I had no idea this existed. I have been living in pain for years due to a callus on my foot that comes and goes after a lit of work. This stuff melts the skin away. I am amazed and wish I found it sooner." —Samantha Sims
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. Seraphic Skincare microdermabrasion mitt exfoliates away dead, dry skin with its viscose fiber material, leaving you smooth like butter. Just put the mitt on your hand and scrub away!
Watch someone use it to remove their self-tanner buildup on TikTok!
Promising review: "I have always used body scrubs, so many different kinds and brands. When using this mitt I didn't see much dead skin but I wasn't expecting to since I consistently use body scrub. After using this mitt my skin has never felt softer or smoother. I wish I found this sooner, I would have saved a lot of money not buying buying scrubs. This is a wonderful price for a wonderful product. If it is in your cart buy it now!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (also available as a pair).
8. LilyAna Naturals eye cream uses all-natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.
Promising review: "I've been using this for a couple of months now and I really like it! Previously I've used Clinique or Origins...this works just as well or better. I wish I had found this sooner as it is a lot less expensive than other alternatives. I've seen other reviewers say they keep it in the fridge and while I don't find that necessary I may have to try because it sounds very refreshing!" —Cat SV
Get it from Amazon for $16.25+ (available in three sizes).
9. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub exfoliates dry and rough bumps for smoother skin. This scrub can also help decongest pores and remove dead skin. It's vegan and cruelty-free and safe for all types of skin!
Promising review: "I am sorry that I did not discover this years ago! I have ordered two of them by mistake and it’s one of my best mistakes. I have the ingrown hair issue on my legs for years now which causes the 'strawberry legs' issue as well. I’ve been using once in a week for a month now and my legs have never seen a smoother day before! It is incredible. I apply it on my legs and scrub it with my bare hands a little bit, then I continue doing it with the scrubbing side of my sponge for a couple of minutes. I’m scared to stop using it. I don’t want to go back to my old legs!" —Eylote
Get it from Amazon for $12.
10. Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant removes dead skin, shrinks and unclogs large pores, and smooths wrinkles. So many reviewers have raved about it also clearing acne and reducing breakouts. Talk about benefits on top of benefits!
Promising review: "I wish I discovered this product sooner in my life. I had developed milia all over my forehead after having kids. It was all over and it made me insecure in many ways. I read reviews on this product and it has changed my life for the better. It cleared up all of my milia and skin imperfections. It is a remarkable product and I will never use anything else again. I also use the skin cleaner in the shower and together, boom! Clear glowing skin!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
11. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and sunflower) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!
Promising reviews: "I just bought this and oh my goodness the difference in my cystic acne scars is amazing. The damage is already starting to disappear and this product just got a return customer. It's been hard for me to figure out what to do with my skin since I had my daughter and started getting really bad acne. I wish I had found this sooner!" —Malia
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
12. Revlon Volcanic Face Roller soaks up any excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers!
It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!
Promising review: "I was shocked! This actually works. It takes the oil away without distributing the make up. Game changer for me. I don’t know why I didn’t know about this sooner." —Lesa A.
Get it from Amazon for $8.72.
13. Tower 28 SOS Spray rejuvenates and refreshes your face throughout the day (with or without makeup) whenever your skin starts to feel a little irritated and starts screaming SOS. The hypochlorous acid, a natural ingredient your skin produces, acts as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial to soothe your beautiful skin.
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are also vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "What is this magic in a bottle??? LIFESAVER!!! I wish I found this product sooner, it really made a difference with pimples, redness and pores!! Will repurchase forever." —mariavel
Get it from Tower 28, Sephora, or Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
14. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap helps restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and give your skin that glow it deserves. Its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric formula can be applied anywhere on your body — including your bikini area!
Promising review: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
15. Mighty Patches tackle those pesky pimples *white*head-on. The hydrocolloid absorbs the gunk inside, which speeds up the healing process. Plus it hides pimples and prevents from you from picking at them! It works so well you'll forget that there was even a pimple there.
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch and more. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, Mighty Patch nose strips, and more!
Promising review: "I had never heard of these and LUCKILY I found them while browsing same day shipping items and decided to give them a try. I started dermaplaning recently and I get a pimple almost every time I do. These little patches actually work, they are ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! I wish I'd known about them sooner!!!" —MV
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.