Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You Want To Give Your Skincare Routine A Refresh On A Budget, Check Out These 24 Products

    If you've been wanting clearer, brighter, and softer skin, you have come to the right place, my friend.

    Rachelle Yang
    by Rachelle Yang

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Saem hydrating eye stick helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide — all without oils. For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness. 

    The reviewer holding tube of eye stick next to box it came in
    Reviewer with dark undereye circles before using the stick and brightened, smoother undereyes after using the stick
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. 

    Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    2. Cosrx snail mucin essence soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — It's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin! 

    reviewer holding the bottle of snail mucin
    before photo of a reviewer with cheek breakouts and acne scars next to an after photo of the same reviewer whose cheeks are now much more even and all their breakouts are gone
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this stuff twice a day and I swear my skin has never been so soft and clear. I put it on my face damp, pat it into my skin and let it dry for like 20 seconds. It’s a slimy texture at first but doesn’t dry sticky. I’ve had it since July and have barely used half the bottle. I wish I knew about this sooner! Definitely a trend that’s actually worth the hype. 😍" —Marissa Paige

    Get it from Amazon for $16.

    3. Epielle animal sheet masks make spa day so much more fun. Each mask has its own benefits (such as soothing, restoring, or moisturizing). Not only will your skin feel rejuvenated, you'll also look cute and maybe a lil' scary.

    reviewer with panda mask on
    reviewer with zebra mask on
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these to do a spa day with my niece, we had so much fun and my face was soft for days afterwards. I enjoyed them so much, I bought them again and gave them out for Christmas. Then I bought another set for myself and even shared with coworkers. I don't think it is just the face mask that makes my face look brighter, but also the joy and fun of the prints when you wear them with family and friends." —Nina M Munoz-Najera

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $12.40+ (available in six styles). 

    4. Or! Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask exfoliates your skin and removes blackheads for the ultimate spa experience. After applying it, wait five minutes for bubbles to form, remove the foam, and let the charcoal sit for a little before washing it off — fun and purifying!

    A container with the face mask inside
    A reviewer with a bubbly face mask
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have very few skincare items I buy more than once. I LOVE this mask. It bubbles up upon application and the tiny bubbles bursting itch and tickle, but stick out the 10 minutes. The first time I used it, after washing it off you could literally see the junk and oil sitting on top of my skin as it had been pushed to the surface. The next morning my skin glowed. Def will be buying more." —Alice D.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    5. Rikans foot file scrubs away all the rock-hard calluses your feet have worked up. It's basically like a cheese grater for your dead skin.

    top left to bottom right: reviewer pics of dry heels with calluses, slightly callused feet, and eventually no calluses on the heels after using the foot rasp
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Okay, so I’m still in shock how well this worked and gave me soft beautiful heels again! I’ve had dry, cracked 'teeth' on my heels since eight years ago from being a server at two restaurants…and I’m like WHY DIDN’T I discover this sooner?! It had gotten so bad that I was embarrassed to wear sandals in public because they just looked so gross. Then one day I realized that I should probably try SOMETHING because they were getting so bad that the 'teeth' would scratch my leg at night when my foot swiped my leg and it hurt haha so I saw this Rikans file for $10 and after some research decided to give it a shot. I honestly think thought it would take at least 10 sessions before I’d see any improvement but NO! This tool just grated my teeth away in ONE session."benjamin kim

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    6. And Lee Beauty callus remover gel softens hard skin so you can easily exfoliate! Why spend big bucks getting a pedicure when you can DIY at home? Just soak your feet in hot water, apply this gel wherever needed, rinse it off after 5–10 minutes, and use a pumice or rasp to scrub away. 🧽

    on top: heel covered in dry skin. on bottom: same heel without cracking and dry spots after using callus remover gel
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver. I bought this and a pedicure kit. Had I known how good this would work I would have just purchased this. I had no idea this existed. I have been living in pain for years due to a callus on my foot that comes and goes after a lit of work. This stuff melts the skin away. I am amazed and wish I found it sooner." —Samantha Sims

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    7. Seraphic Skincare microdermabrasion mitt exfoliates away dead, dry skin with its viscose fiber material, leaving you smooth like butter. Just put the mitt on your hand and scrub away!

    reviewer's leg next to the black mitt, both of which are covered in dead skin that was rubbed off by the mitt
    reviewer's hand in the black mitt, which is covered in dead skin
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Watch someone use it to remove their self-tanner buildup on TikTok

    Promising review: "I have always used body scrubs, so many different kinds and brands. When using this mitt I didn't see much dead skin but I wasn't expecting to since I consistently use body scrub. After using this mitt my skin has never felt softer or smoother. I wish I found this sooner, I would have saved a lot of money not buying buying scrubs. This is a wonderful price for a wonderful product. If it is in your cart buy it now!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (also available as a pair). 

    8. LilyAna Naturals eye cream uses all-natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.

    before and after images of a reviewer whose dark, saggy under eyes become less saggy and brighter
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been using this for a couple of months now and I really like it! Previously I've used Clinique or Origins...this works just as well or better. I wish I had found this sooner as it is a lot less expensive than other alternatives. I've seen other reviewers say they keep it in the fridge and while I don't find that necessary I may have to try because it sounds very refreshing!" —Cat SV

    Get it from Amazon for $16.25+ (available in three sizes).

    9. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub exfoliates dry and rough bumps for smoother skin. This scrub can also help decongest pores and remove dead skin. It's vegan and cruelty-free and safe for all types of skin!

    on left: reviewer pic of arm covered in little red bumps. on right, reviewer pic of same arm with less red bumps after using the KP body scrub
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am sorry that I did not discover this years ago! I have ordered two of them by mistake and it’s one of my best mistakes. I have the ingrown hair issue on my legs for years now which causes the 'strawberry legs' issue as well. I’ve been using once in a week for a month now and my legs have never seen a smoother day before! It is incredible. I apply it on my legs and scrub it with my bare hands a little bit, then I continue doing it with the scrubbing side of my sponge for a couple of minutes. I’m scared to stop using it. I don’t want to go back to my old legs!" —Eylote

    Get it from Amazon for $12

    10. Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant removes dead skin, shrinks and unclogs large pores, and smooths wrinkles. So many reviewers have raved about it also clearing acne and reducing breakouts. Talk about benefits on top of benefits!

    reviewers before photo with uneven rough skin
    reviewers after using exfoliant with clear smooth skin
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I discovered this product sooner in my life. I had developed milia all over my forehead after having kids. It was all over and it made me insecure in many ways. I read reviews on this product and it has changed my life for the better. It cleared up all of my milia and skin imperfections. It is a remarkable product and I will never use anything else again. I also use the skin cleaner in the shower and together, boom! Clear glowing skin!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).

    11. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and sunflower) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!

    reviewer's scar after surgery, 6 months after surgery and then 3 months after using Bio-oil with appearance of scar improving
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I just bought this and oh my goodness the difference in my cystic acne scars is amazing. The damage is already starting to disappear and this product just got a return customer. It's been hard for me to figure out what to do with my skin since I had my daughter and started getting really bad acne. I wish I had found this sooner!" —Malia

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).

    12. Revlon Volcanic Face Roller soaks up any excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers! 

    A series of customer review before and after photos showing their forehead greasy and then matte after use of the roller
    A customer review photo of them holding the face roller
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!

    Promising review: "I was shocked! This actually works. It takes the oil away without distributing the make up. Game changer for me. I don’t know why I didn’t know about this sooner." —Lesa A.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.72.

    13. Tower 28 SOS Spray rejuvenates and refreshes your face throughout the day (with or without makeup) whenever your skin starts to feel a little irritated and starts screaming SOS. The hypochlorous acid, a natural ingredient your skin produces, acts as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial to soothe your beautiful skin. 

    The travel size SOS Tower 28 spray
    A before and after of the reviewer using the spray. Before the reviewer had red irritated skin and after it was completely clear with no more redness
    Tower 28

    Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are also vegan and cruelty-free.

    Promising review: "What is this magic in a bottle??? LIFESAVER!!! I wish I found this product sooner, it really made a difference with pimples, redness and pores!! Will repurchase forever." —mariavel

    Get it from Tower 28Sephora, or Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).

    14. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap helps restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and give your skin that glow it deserves. Its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric formula can be applied anywhere on your body — including your bikini area! 

    a reviewer's before with dark spots of their armpits and after of their arm pits with minimal spots after using kojic acid soap
    two bars of soap
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.

    15. Mighty Patches tackle those pesky pimples *white*head-on. The hydrocolloid absorbs the gunk inside, which speeds up the healing process. Plus it hides pimples and prevents from you from picking at them! It works so well you'll forget that there was even a pimple there.

    A reviewer with a pimple on their face
    A reviewer with the patch on their face and pus drawn out
    www.amazon.com

    Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch and more. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, Mighty Patch nose strips, and more!

    Promising review: "I had never heard of these and LUCKILY I found them while browsing same day shipping items and decided to give them a try. I started dermaplaning recently and I get a pimple almost every time I do. These little patches actually work, they are ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! I wish I'd known about them sooner!!!" —MV

    Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.