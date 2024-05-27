50 Products With Results So Satisfying, They’ll Tickle Your Brain In The Best Way Possible

BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.

Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua Heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle



Get it from Amazon for $17.69 (also available in a mild version).