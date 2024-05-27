50 Products With Results So Satisfying, They’ll Tickle Your Brain In The Best Way Possible

1. Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil that dissolves makeup residue, blackheads, and excess sebum *without* clogging pores or over-drying skin. Reviewers say that they could actually see the oils and gunk leaving their face — kinda gross, very satisfying, and a major slay.
BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.
Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua Heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
2. The Pink Stuff, aka the Swiss Army knife of cleaning products because it can do it all. You can literally scrub your house from top to bottom with this jar of miracle paste and make everything ✨ sparkle ✨ once again. You got dirty grout? Gone. Grease? Good riddance. The caked-on gunk at the bottom of your cast-iron pan that seems impossible to get rid of? Buh-bye!!!
Promising reviews: "I always see people using this on TikTok, but the videos don’t even do it justice. The Pink Stuff made everything spotless. Counters, stoves, sinks, literally everything. Best cleaning product in the world and I will literally never use any other brand again." —Hailey Peters
"This stuff is some magic sorcery. I’m not usually a fan of traditional cleaning products and tend to opt for natural based cleaners. However, I had some soot over the fire place nothing would take off. Not only did it do a pretty dang good job on that…everything I’ve tried it on has gotten that item super clean with minimal scrubbing effort. Will always have on hand now. Got hard water stains off when CLR wouldn’t even get it clean and made the faucet look brand new" —Kim Montero
3. Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream that can help renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, this calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising reviews: "This is amazing! I started with super brittle nails that I could never grow out. I had acrylic nails for two years and I wanted a break; they were so thin and damaged from the acrylics. Now only after a few weeks, my nails are completely healed and grown and will not break! I wish I found this sooner, I wouldn’t have wasted my time and money on nail maintenance! Try it!" —Chelsea Lauren Hill
"I used it once a day and experienced visible results within the first week of using it. Three weeks later my nails are growing out past the cuticle and look so much better." —Lauri Bland
4. And a nail renewal formula so you can treat that poor, discolored toe that you stubbed on the side of your bed (but obviously it was the bed's fault, duh, not yours). You'll start to see reduced discoloration and improved texture in as little as two days — don't believe me? Then trust these reviewers!
This stuff will hydrate and exfoliate any brittle, damaged nails, help improve their appearance, *and* reduce discoloration and thickness, leaving you with some dramatic results.
Promising review: “I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil for years and various different products. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren’t too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application.” —WIAPilot
5. A wire-free bra with a drawstring in the middle that'll give your boobs a push and allow you to adjust the tightness. Can a regular push-up bra do that? I think NOT.
Promising review: "I usually go to Victoria's Secret for their bombshell bra, pay way too much, and deal with being uncomfortable from having to layer a sports bra over it to keep my boobs in place. But I am a huge fan of this bra. The fit is great, comfy wide band and adjustable. I can wear it every day all day, and I will forget it's there every time because of how soft it is. I don't have to keep fluffing it up." —Shadow witch
6. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick to help remove whiteheads and blackheads *and* exfoliate your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done, so no need to buy those costly one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done, my face looked SO much better and was super smooth; I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
7. A stain and odor eliminator because your poor carpet doesn't deserve to stink or stain. Instead of saying, "Bad dog!" you'll be shouting, "Amazing stain remover!" Spray and soak any mess your lil' stinker decides to make, and just like that — gone.
Promising review: "Initially, I bought this because I’m potty training a puppy and it’s not going great. This product really worked well on my carpets for the dog messes! However, I’m writing this review because my jerk cat decided one evening that my new comforter was a great potty spot. Thankfully I noticed the mess immediately so I was able to get this product on it immediately as well. I did let it sit overnight to really penetrate the stuffing even tho that isn't in the directions. I was certain the comforter was a goner. I tossed it in the wash the next morning and I am BLOWN AWAY by the lack of smell or stain. Cat urine is so stubborn and it can easily feel overwhelming when trying to eliminate the smell but this product 100% has my support. I’m buying more the second I’m done with this review. I love it." —lexi
8. An earwax removal kit so next time someone whispers in your ear, you won't have to scream "HUH???" This will soften and loosen earwax for easy cleaning so you'll be able to hear everything loud and clear.
Promising review: "My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up. A month or so later, I saw this product at a local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit. Had to have been deep in there." —fixitforgood
9. A stainless-steel skin spatula that scrapes all the gunk from your face. The vibration brings out blackheads, dirt, and oils from your pores, making them easy to remove. For less than $20, think about how much you'll save instead of going for a facial!
Promising review: "I have very very deep blackheads to the point where you would think they are tiny freckles. I've tried all cleansers and then went with the blackhead suction tool and nothing helped. I used this thing ONE TIME and I can not believe the wonders that it has worked. Most of the blackheads were gone after 10 minutes of use. I also have very sensitive skin, but it didn't hurt or damage the skin whatsoever! I watched a YouTube review as I was doing it to make sure I was doing it correctly. Just buy it. I swear on this amazing creation!" —Kassi Miller
10. And a stainless-steel tongue scraper so you can remove all the buildup and soft plaque that's been living on your tongue. It'll remove that weird taste from your mouth and odor-causing bacteria, so the next time someone offers you a stick of gum, you'll know it's NOT because you have bad breath.
Promising review: "I had a tool similar to this years ago, but it was plastic and shaped a little differently, and I just didn’t see much results, so I didn’t stick with using it. But this tongue scraper is by far above and beyond anything I have used in the past. The immediate results were disgusting, which is a good thing in this case ;-). An added plus is the cute travel bag that comes with your purchase. Solid purchase!" —Lyra18
