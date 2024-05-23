If You’re Going To Trust Anything, It Should Be These 43 Reliable Problem-Solving Products

1. A portable hair tie hub so you'll never have to ask anyone for a hair tie again. This baby can hold at least three of 'em (and probably even more), so the next time you're out with your besties and it's way too hot, you'll feel like Oprah handing them out — "you get one, you get one, everybody gets one!"
Hair Tie Hub is a small business that specializes in hair tie organizing keychains. Each carries three hair ties and easily attaches to gym bags, purses, keys, and more!
Promising review: "If you're anything like us, you are always forgetting a hair tie. Adding this to my keychain has been very useful. We are never having to scrounge around a purse or the car for one when we need it." —Family
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors).
2. A silicone tumbler ice-shaped tray because you love your agua ice cold, but your straw says "no, not today" to going all the way in when you use ice cubes. The mold includes three different sizes, so you'll be able to make ice for any tumbler and even stack the cubes if you'd like to!
Check out a TikTok of the tumbler ice tray in action.
Promising review: "I swear this is the best thing ever made I was so tired of having to break the ice so I could stick my straw in my cup. I love it and even showed my bestfriend and she bought one!" —Craig Bivens
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
3. A Revlon face roller for soaking up excess oil throughout the day, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used over a full face of makeup and is reusable, so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers!
Promising review: "I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them) and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next. I keep one in my desk and bought a second for my purse. This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom everyday." —Jennifer Helseth
Get it from Amazon for $9.63.
4. A set of cowboy straw toppers that'll be the yee to your haw, because not only will they protect your straw from germs, dust, and all the other icky stuff that lingers in the air, but they'll also add a lil' whimsy to your tumblers — we love a cute and practical product!
Check out a TikTok of the straw toppers in action.
Promising review: "So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or getting germs on it! plus it’s really cute." —JennA
Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99.
5. The Pink Stuff, aka the Swiss Army knife of cleaning products because it can do it all. You can literally scrub your house from top to bottom with this jar of miracle paste and make everything ✨ sparkle ✨ once again. You got dirty grout? Gone. Grease? Good riddance. The caked-on gunk at the bottom of your cast-iron pan that seems impossible to get rid of? Buh-bye!!!
Promising reviews: "I always see people using this on TikTok, but the videos don’t even do it justice. The Pink Stuff made everything spotless. Counters, stoves, sinks, literally everything. Best cleaning product in the world and I will literally never use any other brand again." —Hailey Peters
"This stuff is some magic sorcery. I’m not usually a fan of traditional cleaning products and tend to opt for natural based cleaners. However, I had some soot over the fire place nothing would take off. Not only did it do a pretty dang good job on that…everything I’ve tried it on has gotten that item super clean with minimal scrubbing effort. Will always have on hand now. Got hard water stains off when CLR wouldn’t even get it clean and made the faucet look brand new" —Kim Montero
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
6. A pill tracker so you don't have to rack your brain every day trying to remember if you took your meds already, especially if you have a Dory-like memory.
Take-n-Slide is the small business that created this genius tool to make it easy to keep track of medications. They also offer a vitamin tracker, pet med tracker, and multi-dose tracker.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two colors and in a five-pack).
7. A set of water-absorbent wristbands to prevent water from dripping down your arms (*cringes in wet sleeves*) and pooling up by your feet as you're washing your face over the sink. Now you won't have to change PJs every time you do your skincare routine.
Promising reviews: "I got so frustrated when I went to wash off my makeup at night and water rolled down to my elbow and got the sink/floor wet. I saw somebody with something similar and knew I needed these. I love them." —Anissa
"Love these! Never been happier to wash my face in my life. I absolutely hate water running down my arms and these are perfect for this issue and have been! I’m also plus size and have had no issue putting these on. Love the colors too!" —Vivian
Get a four-pair set from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in seven color combinations).
8. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick to help remove whiteheads and blackheads *and* exfoliate your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done, so no need to buy those costly one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last a while because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done, my face looked SO much better and was super smooth; I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
9. A sheet of 100 adhesive, sound-dampening bumpers because waking up to the sound of your roommate, partner, or kid slamming the pantry door after grabbing a snack at 2 a.m. is just. so. agitating. Just stick these to the inside of all your cabinet doors, and you'll never be rudely awakened by your resident night owl again.
Promising review: "Best thing I have ever bought for my kitchen. Say goodbye to the heinous noise of slamming cabinets. My mother is notorious for just letting go of the cabinets and letting them slam shut, so before she came to visit I installed these and I couldn't have been happier. They keep the noise to a minimum and likely help to improve the longevity of the cabinet doors by reducing the impact. They are easy to install (although time consuming for all the cabinets in the kitchen) and mine have not fallen off after five months of use. When installing, I pressed them onto the cabinet hard for a 30 count before letting go. I think this is required to make them long-lasting. My father installed these at his home after he visited and his fell off because he just placed them on the cabinets like a sticker. After installing a second with the same method I used, he has not had any fall off." —Dave Carlson
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
10. Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil that dissolves makeup residue, blackheads, and excess sebum *without* clogging pores or over-drying skin. Reviewers say that they could actually see the oils and gunk leaving their face — kinda gross, very satisfying, and a major slay.
BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.
Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua Heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
11. A bottle-emptying cap because the struggle to get out every last drop from a bottle is so real (*cries in wasted shampoo*). Attach it to any lid, flip it, and let gravity do the rest for you.
See one TikToker's positive review here!
Each kit includes three adapters in different sizes to fit pretty much any bottle.
Promising review: "Well worth it! Think of all the product in bottles you waste every year by not using something like this. It certainly covers the cost of this item! I love it!" —Rock360
Get it from Amazon for $9.86+ (available in two colors and in multipacks).