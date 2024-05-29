33 Random Products To Satisfy Your Quirky Lil' Heart

Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino

