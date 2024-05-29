33 Random Products To Satisfy Your Quirky Lil' Heart

1. An Ikea bag coin purse that's just absolutely iconic. Forget the LV or Gucci wallet, this is really all you'll ever need.
2. A bunch of macaron boxes for decor *and* for storage! You can put tiny trinkets, jewelry, and even pills in here — oui oui, I'll take six please.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
3. A book of 642 tiny things to draw because sometimes when boredom strikes, you need something other that your electronics to entertain you. This'll ask you to draw a garbanzo bean, a yellow polka-dot bikini, a ball of lint, and so many more random interesting things.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jonathan Mazzei says, "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun, and help you to think outside of the box even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!"
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
4. A Saem hydrating eye stick that you may just buy because of how cute the lil' bear is! But wait, there's way more than just the adorable packaging — it helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide.
For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness. It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (also available in a collagen version).
5. A dino nugget pillow because these were all the rage during your childhood, and honestly, they still are. Not only will it be the perfect piece of decor for your quirky home, it's so plush that you'll be cuddling it all day long — no biting though!
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).
6. A lil' car mirror swinging duck accessory that'll make those weary morning drives to work a little more ~quacktastic~. Come on, I think we can all agree that you could never be angry looking at this silly lil' goose.
Promising review: "Saw it one day when I was just browsing. That’s usually dangerous I know. It’s actually heavier than I thought it was going to be, in a good way though. It’s not cheaply made. I’ve gotten a few laughs from people in other vehicles. Only side effect is if you get upset at other drivers it isn’t very intimidating when you’re giving the mad stare. LOL. I was pleased with the purchase in all." —Charles Ramsey
Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available in 14 other animals).
7. A "Gracula" garlic crusher because what better way is there to mince garlic than with a vampire? Oh, the irony. All you have to do is insert the cloves, twist, and you're done — it can't get any simpler than this.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
8. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick to remove whiteheads and blackheads *and* exfoliate your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $8.75.
9. A set of cowboy straw toppers that'll make you want to belt out "workin' 9 to 5 🤠" because that's what you do every. single. day. You totally deserve to treat yourself to these hats that help protect the tip of your straw from germs.
10. An Uno rug to grace your floor with a +4 card (obviously the best in the deck) OR with the reverse to ward off unwanted guests — just kidding... or am I?
Promising review: "I didn’t believe it would be that good, seeing as that, it was so cheap. But to my surprise, this carpet is absolutely incredible. It’s soft, colorful, and all of my guests love it! you will not regret buying this funky carpet. I can assure you, you are not going to be disappointed. I know that’s hard to believe because you don’t know me, but trust me, you’re going to want to buy this. Believe me." —izzella
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three styles and two sizes).
11. A pair of dumpster fire earrings that basically say "I'm fine (not really), but seriously I'm good." Reviewers rave about how many compliments they get on 'em — don't say I didn't warn ya. Plus the backs are made with titanium and are hypoallergenic so they're perfect for my sensitive ear comrades!
Lilliput Little Things is a family-owned small biz based in New Orleans, LA. They make the most adorable handmade, hypoallergenic earrings that are GUARANTEED to put a smile on your face.
Promising review: "Love love love these earrings! I get comments and giggles out of coworkers every time I wear them!" —Kimberly
Get it from Lilliput Little Things On Etsy for $12.
12. Or a pair of cherry earrings because cherries are arguably the most aesthetically pleasing fruit and deserve to be shown off. Plus reviewers love how lightweight and comfortable these are so you can wear 'em loud and proud!
Promising review: "I have sensitive ears and only wear light earrings. These are light, were fine in my ears, and I got so many compliments. I adore them! Highly suggest!" —Emily J. Fuller
Get two pairs from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in single pairs and a peach version).