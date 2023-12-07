30 Products With Before And Afters That’ll Make You Cringe, But In The Best Way Possible

1. A hard-water-stain remover because no matter how much elbow grease you've put into scrubbing that eyesore away, it doesn't seem to disappear. This removes stains almost instantly, and you'll save your poor, strained forearms.
It also works on shower doors, windshields, toilets, and tile, so you can get a ton of bang for your buck.
Promising review: "Miracle!! I really thought my shower glass was hopeless. I have tried CLR, vinegar, citric acid, a steam cleaner, and a multitude of other cleaning products, all without any luck. I didn't have high hopes for this product but it totally worked. My glass looks so much better. Mine wasn't just stained either; it had loads of mineral buildup that was hardened and nearly impossible to remove — it looked 'dirty.' I am thankful it's fixed. I would definitely recommend this to others and I will buy it again." —Kabuki
Get it from Amazon for $19.77.
2. A brush-cleaning tool that'll remove hair that's been stuck in there for who knows how long. It'll also remove fluff from the bristles because somehow there ALWAYS seems to be a dust buildup in your brushes.
The pointed end of the tool is ideal for picking out tangles, the stiff bristles work great at removing dust and dirt, and the bristles at the bottom end of the tool can give your hairbrush a deep clean.
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
Get it from Amazon for $8.96.
3. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because even though your savior of a machine cleans your bowls, plates, and pretty much everything, it doesn't clean itself. Pamper your dishwasher with one tablet to remove limescale and mineral buildup, pump and valve, hose, and tub — think of it as a thank you for all the hard work it has done for you.
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
4. A bottle of Folex spot remover that'll remove everything from fabric surfaces, whether that be your tiny oopsies to your big *OOPS*. Now you'll be able to munch on your burrito without the fear of leaving a stain.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
5. A tub of The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface, from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross tried The Pink Stuff and says: "Upon moving to a new house, I discovered I'd inherited some not-so-well-maintained white bathroom tile, with white grout to match. At least, the grout had been white at one point. Woof. After having heard nothing but raves about The Pink Stuff, I decided to see how well it would work on what has probably been my most trying cleaning task to date. Well, I'm happy to report that after a bit of light scrubbing, The Pink Stuff was able to lift most of the muck off of the grout, revealing a much lighter surface underneath (GIF for proof!). While I think it might take a few more applications for the grout to *dazzle,* I'm super impressed by the difference I was able to see right away, and with not very much elbow grease to boot. I mean, it is white grout, so if it was able to work wonders on that, I can't wait to see what it does for my crusty pots and pans!"
Promising review: "What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker). I tried removing it with everything I could think of, but nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove — omg, I'm in love. It’s a purchase I don’t regret at all. Will be buying it again. This stuff has helped me remove stains that I wasn’t able to clean with anything." —Happy customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
6. A mold and mildew removal gel because having that sludge built up isn't too easy on the eyes. Just leave in on the dirty kitchen and bathroom spots and with a few swipes, it'll look like a newly renovated home.
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" —Brooklyn Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. An upholstery cleaner to clean up the mess that kids somehow always manage to make in the backseat of the car (so do I). Now you can remove the spills and stains from your car's interior and literally every other piece of furniture in your home with this magical cleaner.
Promising review: "I have two kids. They have destroyed my back seat. Spilled chocolate milk, vomit, melted chocolate, dropped fries, dropped ice cream, spilled Gatorade — you name it, it has been spilled in my back seat. I was to the point of accepting my backseat would forever be a disgusting wasteland. Then I stumbled upon this product and y'all...Y'ALL IT WORKS! I almost cried when I sprayed it on, ran a detail brush over it, wiped it away with the cloth, and the stains were GONE. No scrubbing for 30 minutes. No 'leave to set for 15 minutes.' No carpet cleaner required. Just spray, scrub, wipe, and it takes everything off. I am now cleaning EVERYTHING with this stuff. It is AMAZING!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
8. A dandruff shampoo because no matter how much you scrub and exfoliate, dandruff keeps coming back. Thankfully, the ketoconazole 1% formula will control the flaking and itching so you can *finally* truly get rid of it.
Ketoconazole is an anti-fungal treatment. You can read more about it here!
Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —chris
Get it from Amazon for $15.09+ (also available in a combo pack with conditioner).
9. A foot file that'll scrub away all the rock-hard calluses your feet have worked up. It's basically like a cheese grater for your dead skin.
Promising review: "I was BLOWN AWAY by this product! I have dealt with calloused, cracked heels for as long as I can remember. Some things have worked better than others in the past, but I’ve been in a rut of bad feet for the past several months. The foot rasp/file/scraper that I had was not even coming close to doing the job, and it is a similar style to this one, so I wasn’t getting my hopes up for this one. Based on the reviews and before/after pics, I had to give it a shot though! I gave it a go before getting in the shower and was just so impressed with how easy to use it was and how incredibly it worked. It took less than 15 minutes between both feet and VERY LITTLE pressure/effort was required. This $11 product gave me better results than most professional pedicures I’ve had!" —Khall
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
10. And a bottle of Lee Beauty callus remover gel so you can soften your rock hard skin to easily exfoliate! Why spend big bucks getting a pedicure when you can DIY at home? Just soak your feet in hot water, apply this gel wherever needed, rinse it off after 5–10 minutes, and use a pumice or rasp to scrub away 🧽.
Promising review: "I’m shocked. This stuff really works! It’s the only thing I have found that worked this good and this fast. This was easy. I soaked my feet, then put this on my heels for 10 minutes, then used my pumice and almost all my dead skin was gone. Amazing. And I had really bad heels." —Ilovebling
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. And! A Soft Touch Foot Mask to peel off dead skin buildup on the soles of your feet and repair cracked heels. Just leave the masks on for about an hour and within 7–14 days, your ~dogs~ will start to shed. It'll basically turn you into a snake, but in the best way possible.
Promising review: "I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt. After weeks of pampering my feet, putting vaseline on them and sleeping in socks every night, and wearing only sneakers to work, I got the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon doing the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin before I get a spring pedicure. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet have all of this beautiful smooth skin! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. I'm going to give it one more week and then I will go get a fresh pedicure. I can't wait. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." —Beth
Get it from Amazon for $10.59+ (available in five scents).
12. A wheel cleaner that's *wheel*y spectacular and will make your hubcaps shine as bright as when you drove your car off the dealership lot. Just spray, let it work its magic, and wipe the grime away!
It works with various wheel finishes including chrome, aluminum, steel, clear-coated, PVD, painted, plastic wheel covers, magnesium, and aftermarket wheels.
Promising review: "It will take one look from your friends to say 'Did you buy some new wheels?' This stuff is absolutely amazing. For the full effect, dismount your wheel, spray the back. Go do something for 10 minutes. Wash with water, no scrubbing needed. Turn the rim face up, do it again. Do the rest of your rims, and don't forget the tire protectant when you reinstall them. This stuff will handle salt, road tar, off-road dirt and mud — you get it dirty, it comes clean. Where was this stuff when I was racing off-road?" —johnfcon
Get it from Amazon for $16.68+ (available in two sizes).