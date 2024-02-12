Even If You Have A Valentine, You Should Gift Yourself One Of These 37 Products

1. A set of vibrant fine point pens to doodle away in all the colors imaginable! Think about how cute your to-do list will look plastered in these gorgeous hues.
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in black).
2. A dimmable duck night-light that's just so ducking adorable! You can just tap the duck wherever to adjust the brightness and it has an optional 30-minute timer so you don't need to worry about turning it off!
This light doesn't require any batteries — it's rechargeable! It comes with a USB charging cable.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
3. Or a toast night-light to light up your day if it's been a little *crumby.* This adorable face mixed with the perfect glow is the BEST way to end your night. Plus its little legs double as a phone stand!
Promising review: "Cutest little light I didn’t know I needed! Timer function is perfect for use as a nightlight or as an indicator that it’s time for bed. Brightness is perfect, especially since you can choose to keep front, back, or both lights on. Battery life is fantastic, I’ve only charged it once since getting it and it has been used every night. Would definitely recommend." —Tiff164
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four styles).
4. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for decor *and* for storage! You can put tiny trinkets, jewelry, and even pills in here — oui oui, I'll take six please. Sure V-Day sweets are yummy and all, but they don't last quite as long or serve as much of a purpose as these babies!
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
5. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey that you can't go wrong with no matter what you decide to put it on. Name me a better combination than sweet and spicy — YUM!
Promising review: "Saw this on a Food Network show and decided to try! LOVE IT! Great honey taste with just a bit of heat at the end. My husband loves 'hot' foods and even grows his own peppers to put on anything. He really likes this on his French toast and I like it with peanut butter. However, I just made baked beans and added a tablespoon of Mike's Hot in addition to the brown sugar (reduced amount) and they were the BEST baked beans ever!" —Ritakc
Get it from Amazon for $8.32.
6. And Truff Hot Sauce if you loooove spice but more importantly ~truffle~. You can sprinkle this on anything and everything, but hopefully not on ice cream (but hey, no judgement here).
BuzzFeeder Hannah Loewentheil absolutely *loves* this stuff (those are her pictures above!):
"I've been doing much more cooking lately. There's one ingredient that makes even my most average home cooking taste amazing, and it's this Truff truffle-infused hot sauce. The white truffle infused hot sauce quite literally tastes like heaven, but IMO, the classic black truffle hot sauce is the most versatile and a staple in my kitchen. And while at first $20+ seemed like an absurd price to pay for hot sauce, this stuff is worth the price tag. I mean...truffles. And I've tried plenty of truffle-infused hot sauces, olive oils, and what-nots in the past, but they often taste overpowering or low-quality. But this hot sauce is the perfect balance of decadent truffle, heat, spice, and a tiny bit of sweetness. I slather it on pretty much everything savory from eggs and tacos to sandwiches and fried rice. Even if my cooking tastes mediocre at best, a drizzle of this makes it taste almost restaurant quality and so full of flavor."
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five flavors) .
7. An effective skin spatula to scrape all the gunk from your face. The vibration brings out blackheads, dirt, and oils from your pores, making them easy to remove. For less than $20, think about how much you'll save instead of going for a facial!
Promising review: "I have very very deep blackheads to the point where you would think they are tiny freckles. I've tried all cleansers and then went with the blackhead suction tool and nothing helped. I used this thing ONE TIME and I can not believe the wonders that it has worked. Most of the blackheads were gone after 10 minutes of use. I also have very sensitive skin, but it didn't hurt or damage the skin whatsoever! I watched a YouTube review as I was doing it to make sure I was doing it correctly. Just buy it. I swear on this amazing creation!" —Kassi Miller
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).
8. A bathtub tray for a relaxing spa night away from the spouse, roommates, or kids. It is adjustable to fit the width of most bathtubs and has silicone grips to keep it in place. The best parts, though, are the wine holder and tablet stand, aka necessities.
The bathtub tray is built with bamboo and has a layer of waterproof varnish making it durable and sturdy.
Promising review: "Looks great. Handles books, phones, iPads, wine glass, etc. Got this for my wife who has started to enjoy a leisurely bath. Saw her checking her phone in the bath and felt this would help prevent accidentally dropping her phone into the water. But really to add to her leisure. Was not sure how solid it would stay in place on the tub. Have only an inch or so on one side. But the provided grips to apply to each of the four corners are extremely effective. The tray feels like it is stuck in place. Very nice item." —Kevin22
Get it from Amazon for $28.04+ (available in five colors).
9. And a bath pillow and full body mat so you don't have to awkwardly rest your head on the ledge anymore. Not only will it cushion your neck, but it also gives you FULL BODY comfort, giving you the bath experience you never knew you needed.
Promising review: "We just installed a new tub in our master bathroom. The tub has a steeper slope than our previous. So we were looking for a pillow that provided head rest and back support. The Bath Haven pillow indeed provides both and is very comfortable. The linen material is soft and feels great. Definitely worth the price vs. cheaper plastic pillows." —Alan Z.
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
10. And! A box of organic bath bombs to enhance your bath experience even more. If your body has been tight from the freezing cold, use the "muscle relief." There's one for all your winter woes! Just take a dip and watch the bubbles fizz around you — be gone, stress.
Promising review: "I love these bath bombs! They all smell fantastic and make such a wonderful soothing and relaxing bath. These are good sized bombs for my large tub. I only use all natural body products and I am so grateful to find a company that is committed to making quality, all natural products!" —Bama
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $35.99.
11. An assortment of Cadbury chocolates so you won't have to fly allll the way to Europe for some ~wicked~ (*in a British accent*) candy. I'm literally salivating thinking about unwrapping one of these bars.
Each set comes with with one Curly Wurly, one Picnic, one Twirl, one Starbar, one Crunchie, one Wispa, one Dairy Milk Caramel, one Double Decker, one Dairy Milk, and one Flake.
Promising review: "While watching Matilda The Musical recently on Netflix, we saw one of the kids handing Matilda a Curly Wirly bar. Having never tried one before, I went online to fine them and happened across this box. This candy has not disappointed. Fresh and delicious!" —Barbra
Get it from Amazon for $20.91.
12. A Diptyque Tubereuse candle that smells absolutely ~divine~. With scents from the tuberose flower mixed with fruity notes, your V-Day just got so much better, with or without a Valentine.
I have this exact candle and let me just start off by saying, I am a HUUUUGE fan. Every time I light this baby, my *entire* apartment is filled with the smell of tuberose (which kind of smells like jasmine IMO). It's not too overpowering but the smell definitely lingers, but no complaints here! If you love floral scents over anything, this is exactly what you have been searching for.
Get a 6.5 ounce jar from Bluemercury for $74.
13. A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots because these fuzzy shoes will never go out of style. Reviewers say they are just like Uggs and these babies come in so many colors! They're perfect for walking and are super duper cozy, so the winter cold is no match for your feet.
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. (and reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!)
Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis, which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." —Kamryn
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 including wide sizes, and in 11 colors).