32 Products To Get Your Backyard Ready For All The Summer Parties You’ll Be Throwing Out There

1. A portable 100-inch movie screen that's perfect for an Anyone but You screening on a warm night. Plus, reviewers say it only takes a few minutes to set up, so you'll be able to get it goin' in no time!
2. An inflatable pool so you and your besties can take a nice little dip to ward off the heat. Sure, it’s not an infinity pool, but who needs that when this has a ~built-in bench~??? I think that's equally impressive.
Promising review: "Good size. I'm 5 feet 4, and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice-size deck and we spend a lot of time on the deck, so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool, but not too big, so it wouldn't take up too much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to put it on to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using on the deck). It has a drain plug, so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." —Majestic 0220
3. A garden bench with an adorable design so it'll not only give your guests a place to sit but also look gorgeous in your backyard!
Promising review: "Its sturdy construction and classic design make it a standout piece for any patio. The robust cast-iron and steel frame ensure longevity, while the generous size accommodates comfortable seating. Elevate your outdoor space with this timeless and reliable garden bench." —Zhang_Shawn
4. A mist stand so that instead of being attacked by waves of heat, you'll be hit with refreshing droplets of water. It'll cool down the area by up to 20 degrees so you can get your party on without burning up. The design makes it easy to wrap around any object or stand up on its own.
Promising review: "This is so helpful and makes sitting outside bearable in this HEAT! 🔥 I bug my husband that I need mist coming from all angles, so he suggested buying another one LOL. My guests love sitting out there with this on. I might just get them one too as a gift. 🤔" —Mars
5. Waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights because you can finally make use of your backyard at night now that it's not –100,000 degrees out. You can hang them from your canopy, drape 'em over a fence — basically use them anywhere — and they'll create such a warm ambience.
Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love." —D Kelly
6. And a pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights that'll make your home look like a Love Island villa. Everyone will be able to see wayyy better during your evening parties, and there will be NO fall risks!
Promising review: "These lights were easy to install and look great on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." —BJ
7. A flame colorant so you can turn your bonfire into a mesmerizing light show — so magical, it's like witchcraft. I don't think you could ever get bored watching these colorful flames.
PS: Don't use this if you're going to cook food over the fire!
Promising review: "Magical Flames fire color changing packets are the backyard secret weapon you never knew you needed! These super-colorful wonders turn an ordinary fire into a mesmerizing spectacle that lasts about 45 minutes. Throw in two or three at a time, and you've got a backyard rave that even Mother Nature would RSVP to. A simple yet enchanting way to add a pop of color to your outdoor gatherings!" —Matt Peterson
8. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker because what's a party without music? You'll be able to jam out to your fave tunes by the pool, patio, and wherever else you want to belt out "SUMMER LOVIN', HAD ME A BLAST."
Promising review: "The sound quality is amazing, charge time is very reasonable for such a long battery life, and makes for a great pool party with friends! Good quality and definitely not as expensive as many other name brands." —Alec Woodruff
9. A patio sign to welcome your guests but to also let them know, "This is my property and I'm begging you not to break anything."
Promising review: "My patio sign arrived in perfect condition and looked so much better in person than online! Professional quality and excellent communication ! Very happy customer ! A+++ :)" —Ilene
10. A set of color-changing inflatable pool balls because you have a fear of sharks when the pool gets dark. (It can't just be me, right?) These will light up the water and make you feel as if you're swimming in a magical pond.
The balls are solar powered and will last about eight hours on a charge. Each light cycles through red, blue, white, and green.
Promising review: "My pool is so old school and boring that I bought these to liven it up, and what a difference!! My pool went from 'meh' to WOW! The balls are easily inflated by mouth, like a beach ball. Once inflated, a few hours in the sun and they are charged and ready to go. They light up after dusk (it has to be rather dark). There is no manual way to power them on or off; they glow all night long. The changing colors are vibrant and very beautiful. They have a loop at the top if you want to hang them. They would be magical hanging in a tree or from a pergola. I really liked how easy these were to fill and charge, and I like the solar power and the amazing color display. They make my inner child happy." —J. Matheson
11. A mosquito repeller to prevent those oh-so-annoying creatures from crashing your party. Reviewers love it because it's scent-free (aka no citronella smell) and works better than most devices they've tried!
All you have to do is insert a repellent mat at the top, twist in the fuel cartridge, and turn it on to create a 15-foot mosquito-free zone — no more itching!
Promising review: "Holy Hannah! Thank the lords for this product. 🙌 Used them today for our annual 4th of July backyard party. Ordered three of them and only needed two to cover a large backyard area. These two beauties kept the damn mosquitoes away for the entire party! Not one bite! We were in the backyard last weekend getting ready for this weekend and were getting eaten alive! Buy this damn thing! You’ll love it too!!" —Rich
