If You Have Trust Issues, These 34 Products Won't Let You Down

1. A beloved tightening cream that'll help smooth skin with its caffeine and guarana extract formula. Plus, it has a pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent (oops, that just made my mouth water).
Promising review: "I never write reviews and I created this account just so I could write this one. I am 53 and in the last two years I've noticed my skin is not as firm. After just a week my crepey skin is tighter and I can actually see a significant difference. It looks like my skin from five years ago. This cream may not do much if you're in your 20s or 30s, and may not be worth the price if you have young skin, but it is amazing if you are older! I love this product so much I started the auto renew so I know I won't run out. And I personally love the smell, though I see some people do not; I think it smells delicious." —kaprn
2. A pack of stain-removing pads because your poor carpet doesn't deserve to stink or be stained with poop or vomit. Instead of yelling, "bad dog!" you'll be screaming, "amazing stain remover!" All you have to do it place it on the stain, give it a stomp to activate it, and stain BEGONE.
Promising review: "Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." —MC
3. A Madewell leather tote that you can easily sling onto your shoulder whenever you're out and about. It's so roomy inside, so you can bring your essentials with you. Strut around in public with this gorgeous and practical bag like the main character you are.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel says, "Random canvas totes may come and go, but nothing beats having a permanent, go-to bag. I've had this since college when I used it to carry my heavy load of books, my laptop, and other English major paraphernalia, but it's transitioned flawlessly into my adult life where — OK — I still use it to carry books and my computer. The leather is getting a lovely patina and the structure of the bag is as strong as the day I got it. It has one zippered interior pocket which is perfect for keys, cards, or any other tiny necessities. I received this as a gift, so I can confirm that it makes a good one! My bag is even monogrammed, which made the gift all the more special. (You can add monogramming to almost any Madewell leather or denim item for $10 or for free if you're a Madewell Insider!) If you can't spring for this wondrous tote now, I absolutely recommend putting it on your wishlist."
4. An effective skin spatula to scrape all the gunk from your face. The vibration brings out blackheads, dirt, and oils from your pores, making them easy to remove. For less than $20, think about how much you'll save instead of going for a facial!
Promising review: "I have very very deep blackheads to the point where you would think they are tiny freckles. I've tried all cleansers and then went with the blackhead suction tool and nothing helped. I used this thing ONE TIME and I can not believe the wonders that it has worked. Most of the blackheads were gone after 10 minutes of use. I also have very sensitive skin, but it didn't hurt or damage the skin whatsoever! I watched a YouTube review as I was doing it to make sure I was doing it correctly. Just buy it. I swear on this amazing creation!" —Kassi Miller
5. A bottle of Drop It that can help reduce the amount of sulfites and tannins in wine (a probable cause of wine-induced headaches). Just keep it with you whenever you go drinking to help prevent those *awful* headaches. Plus your wine will taste exactly the same.
One bottle can help keep you headache-free for up to 55 glasses depending on how many drops you use.
Promising review: "I drank wine one night and did not use the drops. WOW, my IBS hit me like a knife! This proves that they really do work. I wish I had an option to give this product 10 stars!!!! I have had IBS for several years and last fall my IBS went into overdrive, after trying to figure out what was possibly causing it I realized that I have been drinking more red wine then usual. I researched it and sulfites in wine are known to irritate people with IBS. I put five drops in a glass of wine and stir it with a spoon; it does not change the taste of the wine. My youngest daughter also has IBS. I had her try it and it also cured her sulfite issues. I thought that I would have to give up wine, but no more!!!" —Keywest
6. A teeth-whitening pen to help remove years of staining, and it only takes 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth-whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee
7. A heavy-duty oven scrub so you can get rid of all the scum caked onto the glass pane so you can finally see through it and keep checking on your double fudge brownie.
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.
8. A potentially immunity-boosting allergy supplement to give to your poor lil' doggo because they shouldn't have to deal with sensitive skin and seasonal allergies. When they eat one, it'll give them probiotics, salmon fish oil, and other nutrients that could help support immune function, digestion, and healthy skin!
BTW! You should talk to your vet before adding any supplements into your doggo's routine!
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation
9. A set of blackout curtains because the only thing worse than waking up from your alarm is waking up BEFORE your alarm because it's too bright. With these, you can *finally* sleep in instead of being awakened by the harsh sun rays seeping into your eyes.
If you don't want to drill into the wall to install curtains, we recommend going with either a tension rod, Command hooks or brackets that connect to existing blinds.
Promising review: "I don’t know why I didn’t buy these years ago. I live in a dorm with old curtains that barely helped block the parking lot light at night, let alone the blazing morning sun out of my east-facing room. I got these curtains and can now get my room pitch dark at night and darker than I had ever had it before even with the harshest light. The curtain itself lights up a little with the most direct sunlight, but it is still easy to sleep through and doesn’t ever wake me up. One of the best decisions ever and I have no complaints." —MallardTop
10. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash that'll exfoliate dry and rough bumps for smoother skin — all without microbeads! This scrub can also help your skin retain moisture and tame irritation.
Promising review: "I never do reviews...but this product WORKS! I have KP on my legs and it got rid of it 10,000%. It must be used consistently and you have to also exfoliate with an actual natural loofa or something similar, but YOU WILL SEE RESULTS. Great product for a great price! Would give 100 stars if I could!" —layla mahmoud
11. A dream balm to help you get a peaceful night of sleep without tossing and turning. Just rub the lavender, chamomile, and passionflower formula onto your temples, feet, or whatever you feel like to catch some fantastic ZZZs.
Woodland Herbal is a family-run small business based in Warsaw, Ohio.
This gets a big thumbs up from my coworker Emma Lord: "Y'all, I am one of the world's worst sleepers and I swear by this HARD — particularly for when I wake up in the middle of the night and my brain is in 'ah, let's think all the thoughts we've ever had at the SAME TIME' mode. I rub it on my temples and the insides of my wrists and take a big whiff from the canister and it's usually a lot easier for me to doze back off, when typically I might spend *hours* trying to conk back out. I've also found a little bit of this goes a long way — I've had this a few months and doubt I'll have to replace it for awhile!"
Promising review: "I tried it last night and I haven’t slept this hard in a long time. The smell alone is soothing when you put it on your temples as you drift off to sleep. I usually toss and turn but I slept like a rock." —Emily Irvin
12. A pair of Abercrombie '90s high-rise straight jeans because all your sweatpants are in the hamper and you need to go outside. Okay, I can't guarantee that these are as comfy as your broken-in college sweats, but they could be the next best thing. They have built-in stretch and give your legs some breathing room — oh and they're so cute!
BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass loves hers: "After two years of only wearing jeans a handful of times, I knew it was time to invest in a great pair. I had heard SO much about these jeans on TikTok and decided to see what the hype was all about. And let me tell you, they are SO worth it. I ended up getting the curve style (because it has two extra inches and fit my waist better), but I love how these jeans look. They're a classic style you can really wear with anything. I've only had them for a couple of weeks, and I've worn them in both casual and dressier settings. I've already gone back to get a second pair in black. That's how good these are. These do sell out fast, so don't delay if you want to add these to your closet."
Promising review: "OK, so to start, I am very tall. The kind of tall where 'tall' jeans are still too short. There are very few companies out there that have the size inclusivity for people like me, and the ones that do only have skinny fits. I'd resigned myself to a life of cold ankles or the occasional skinny jean with a long enough inseam. But then Abercrombie started making extra tall jeans. I haven't had a pair of jeans actually fit since I was 16 years old and I just about cried when I put them on. Please make more fits/washes because I will buy every single one of them." —Eleanor
