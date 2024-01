If You Have Trust Issues, These 34 Products Won't Let You Down

BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass loves hers: "After two years of only wearing jeans a handful of times, I knew it was time to invest in a great pair. I had heard SO much about these jeans on TikTok and decided to see what the hype was all about. And let me tell you, they are SO worth it. I ended up getting the curve style (because it has two extra inches and fit my waist better), but I love how these jeans look. They're a classic style you can really wear with anything. I've only had them for a couple of weeks, and I've worn them in both casual and dressier settings. I've already gone back to get a second pair in black. That's how good these are. These do sell out fast, so don't delay if you want to add these to your closet."

Promising review: "OK, so to start, I am very tall. The kind of tall where 'tall' jeans are still too short. There are very few companies out there that have the size inclusivity for people like me, and the ones that do only have skinny fits. I'd resigned myself to a life of cold ankles or the occasional skinny jean with a long enough inseam. But then Abercrombie started making extra tall jeans. I haven't had a pair of jeans actually fit since I was 16 years old and I just about cried when I put them on. Please make more fits/washes because I will buy every single one of them." —Eleanor

Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $54+ (available in women's sizes 23–37, extra short, short, regular, long, and extra-long lengths; 35 washes; and in a curve style).