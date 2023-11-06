41 Products Reviewers Say Actually Save Them Time

You'll get the satin curler and two scrunchies in the set.

RobeCurls is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools.



Promising review: "Ok, so I have to admit this was somewhat of a cocktail-inspired purchase that I didn’t really expect to work. I’ve tried all kinds of overnight type miracle hair gizmos over the past few decades with results ranging from not worth the effort to outright comical. But…this did work. Amazingly well, on just dry hair with no prep or specific products as well. My hair is very thick and about bra strap length, a bit thicker and longer than the model they use, with a slight natural wave throughout random sections when it is air dried, or I can take a minimum of 45 minutes to blow it out. This silly little gizmo is going to save me an incredible amount of time in the morning taming it. I still hit a few sections near the part line with a heated wand just to give it more ‘oomph!’ but that took three to four minutes. It will save me SO much time every morning not having to go layer by layer up my scalp (I have a LOT of hair) smoothing things out. Wow. Don’t know how it would work on thinner, shorter, or stick-straight hair, but it absolutely worked for me." —K. Stacey

Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in four colors).

