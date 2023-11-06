41 Products Reviewers Say Actually Save Them Time

1. A Shark Tank-favorite Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier that's quite small but can lift up to 80 pounds! I know we all dread having to take several trips to bring in groceries, but with this baby you just hook your bags to the clip and take ~everything~ inside at once.
Click & Carry is a Shark Tank and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories.
Promising review: "I love these. Sometimes when you go to the grocery store and plan on getting one thing and you walk out with 40, lol. I live upstairs so this saves time with making one trip instead of two or three. I’m so glad I got these. Bought my daughter a pair, and she loves it, too." —Felicia
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in seven colors).
2. A SockDock because one sock ~mysteriously~ goes missing when you do laundry, every. single. time. It has a built-in hanger and holds nine pairs of socks, so you'll never have to sort them again after taking them out of the dryer.
Promising review: "I hate matching socks. I use to make my kids match socks with me until I found SockDock. Everyone in my family has been given a SockDock. They are easy to use. I take off my socks and put them in the dock. When it is full or laundry day, they get washed, dried, and put in the drawer. Done! No more matching socks! No more wondering where the match to any sock is. This is one of my favorite products as it eliminates something I hate and saves me tons of time!!!!" —SharonL18
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
3. A hot-to-cold coffee device for those who need iced lattes even in the winter (guilty!). It can chill drinks in just *60 seconds*, and psst...it can also chill wine — um, yes please!
Promising review: "Got this as a gift for Father's Day, and it turned out better than expected! My dad likes drip coffee, but it's too hot to drink it black right away, so he used to let it cool in his mug on the way to work, but that takes too long. Now he keeps this in the freezer, pours the coffee from the pot into this, and then immediately pours it into his mug, and it's the perfect temperature. Gives this thing a quick rinse and back in the freezer for tomorrow. Simple, but it works and saves valuable time in the morning." —becca
Get it from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in five colors).
4. Or a Takeya cold brew maker that's perfect for the "iced coffee only" drinker who's in a time crunch in the morning. With this, all you need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and leave it in the fridge overnight. It'll be ready to drink the next day!
Promising review: "I used to brew my cold brew by the cup; since purchasing this, I have saved myself so much time and effort — not to mention money doing it at home as supposed to Starbucks. When I’m low on the cold brew, I just refill it in the afternoon, and it’s ready to use by the next morning. I think along with this, I paid an extra $20 for the coffee grounds, caramel sauce, and creamer, and I can make my exact Starbucks order in my house for a fraction of the cost. 10/10 recommend!" —Brianna Fields
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
And to learn more, read our full review of the Takeya cold brew coffee maker.
5. A hair curler set for styling and curling damp hair overnight to save time in the morning so you can get that extra hour of sleep in. Plus you won't have to tire out your arms holding up a curling iron! Reviewers are raving about how the curls last all day — all you have to do is wrap your hair around ONE band.
You'll get the satin curler and two scrunchies in the set.
RobeCurls is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools.
Promising review: "Ok, so I have to admit this was somewhat of a cocktail-inspired purchase that I didn’t really expect to work. I’ve tried all kinds of overnight type miracle hair gizmos over the past few decades with results ranging from not worth the effort to outright comical. But…this did work. Amazingly well, on just dry hair with no prep or specific products as well. My hair is very thick and about bra strap length, a bit thicker and longer than the model they use, with a slight natural wave throughout random sections when it is air dried, or I can take a minimum of 45 minutes to blow it out. This silly little gizmo is going to save me an incredible amount of time in the morning taming it. I still hit a few sections near the part line with a heated wand just to give it more ‘oomph!’ but that took three to four minutes. It will save me SO much time every morning not having to go layer by layer up my scalp (I have a LOT of hair) smoothing things out. Wow. Don’t know how it would work on thinner, shorter, or stick-straight hair, but it absolutely worked for me." —K. Stacey
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in four colors).
6. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover that pet owners swear by. It's just like a lint roller but without the paper so it never runs out. It's designed to pick up pet hair efficiently, and once it's locked in, it doesn't go anywhere until you throw it away. Say goodbye to grabbing a huge vacuum to clean the mess your lil pup inevitably leaves behind!
Promising review: "This is the BEST thing I’ve ever used in my life. I am EXTREMELY shocked and impressed. For an entire year, every single day before making my bed, I would take every cat hair off (individually), and it would take me about 20 minutes every single morning. THIS thing gets ALL the hairs off SUPER fast. It takes me about two minutes or LESS now!!!! If there’s anything that saves me TIME, oh my God I’m in love. This thing EASILY saves me 20 minutes each day now. The amount of joy I experienced after using this was wild — I’m so, so happy. Sent this to my brother who has a dog, and my friend who has three dogs. MUST-HAVE ITEM!!!! LIFE CHANGING. My bedding looks BRAND NEW after using this thing — not a single cat hair left. It’s reusable as well — it just keeps getting better!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!" —Nancy Arnstein
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
7. An automatic pet feeder so you can schedule meals for your pets up to four times a day. It holds up to six liters of food so you don't have to keep refilling it. Oh, Milo's hungry? Just click into the app to give your furry friend a treat!
Promising reviews: "This feeder works so well! We were planning a trip and didn't want to have anyone come to the house (COVID), so we bought these. You can set the number of daily feedings, specific times, portion sizes for each feeding, and even leave a recorded message for your pet. There's even a backup battery function, in case of a power outage! We recently had a storm, and the power went out, so I figured I'd have to reset everything since I never put batteries in...nope! All my settings saved, and it continued working as planned when the power kicked back on. Really good product. Really functional. We are now using it every day, as it's just become a time saver. The cats like it, and we love it. Good price compared to other products we looked at, too." —StarFarm
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
8. A set of no-tie elastic shoelaces because as much as we hate to admit it, putting on and taking off shoes is a pain in the...you know. With these, you won't have to deal with knotted or untying laces — you can just slip your sneakers on and off with ease!
The shoelaces can be used on both adult and kid's shoes! Reviewers also say these are great for making it easy to remove shoes while going through airport security.
Promising review: "I bought these about three months ago, and I am very happy with this product. The hidden mode works great and was very easy for me to lace up. They are comfortable and hold their elastic strength perfectly. They fit so well that I can go running with these. Most importantly, however, is the time I save when going in/out of my house frequently. This might be the best purchase I made this year." —Madmartigan
Get them from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 36 colors).
9. A touch-free stationary vacuum so you don't have to take the extra time to lug a big ol' machine around your house. Just take a broom and sweep towards the vacuum — the automatic sensors will suction everything into its black hole. The best part? You don't have to wrestle with getting every dust particle onto a dustpan.
Promising review: "OMG, this thing works amazing! We have a mastiff, who sheds...a lot. I was sweeping, vacuuming, or dust mopping every day, several times a day. I would have to get the big vacuum out, use the dust mop, then use the vacuum to clean the dust mop, huge pain. Now, I run the dust mop over the floor, run it in front of this beauty, and the hair is gone! So glad my husband found it and bought it for me; it truly saves so much time." —Lesli
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in eight colors).
10. A set of Bottle Bright tablets because shoving your hand inside a coffee tumbler to clean every crevice is just too tedious of a task. Just plop a tablet in, let it dissolve, and there you have it, a ✨sparkly✨ clean bottle.
Promising review: "I kept this in my cart for a while because I figured it was just cheaper to hand wash my bottles and tumblers. I was wrong! These tablets are awesome and so much easier. I got these to clean my SodaStream bottles that were just not getting clean in the dishwasher. These tablets are amazing. Tumblers are noticeably cleaner, and it saves me so much time and energy." —Megs
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.
11. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher so you don't have to get out of bed to turn on the coffee maker and can get a few extra minutes of shuteye instead. Just attach the SwitchBot to any device with an on/off switch and download the app! From there, you can even set it on a timer — all you need is a Bluetooth connection.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed! You can even connect it to your Alexa or Google Home for voice control.
Promising review: "Pleasantly surprised how well this device works, works via Bluetooth on my phone. Can now be upstairs in bed and turn on my Breville machine with this device to preheat before use. Worth the time saved running downstairs and running back up to get a few more minutes of sleep time." —NgoReview
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in white and black).
12. And a smart plug to connect to Alexa so you can tell it to do anything you don't want to do, from turning on your coffee machine to turning off the lights. Add voice control to ANY outlet with this *truly* smart plug.
Promising reviews: "Whenever these plugs go on sale, I grab a couple. I love how easy they connect to Wi-Fi and to the Echo Dot so that the whole house can be voice activated. It's also easy to manage them in the Alexa app to offer remote control capabilities. Simply walking in and saying, 'Alexa, turn on the...' saves time and even helps me turn on the coffee in the morning...from bed!" —Steve Blanchard
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
13. A blind duster with microfiber sleeves that'll make cleaning your blinds so much easier. Instead of cleaning each shade one by one, you can take on two at a time — ~double~ the speed!
Promising review: "This product is everything it claims to be. I was so delighted that I was actually smiling while doing housework. I used it on my kitchen vertical blinds. They cover a patio door and are adjacent to my stove. Needless to say, they collect cooking oils. I spritz each blind once with a spray cleaner and ran this device down the blinds, two at a time. They are clean and streak-free. I cleaned the balance of my blinds throughout the house just using this device without a cleaner. It dusted them beautifully. I have told two people about this now. It saves time and energy and does a great job cleaning. I would give this product a 10+." —consumer
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).
14. A pair of herb scissors with FIVE blades. They'll *snip* off so much prep time and cut through herbs or leafy greens in just a matter of seconds!
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I didn't want to buy for the kitchen, deeming it a 'fancy and unnecessary' kitchen tool, and now wish I had bought one years ago! It really does save a ton of time when cutting things like basil or green onion, and it's definitely high quality. I can't tell you how much I enjoy using this product!" —ThePetiteRunner
Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors).