38 Sneakily Cheap Products If Your Lifestyle Screams “Bougie On A Budget”

1. A tube of Nyx Fat Oil Lip Drip delivering up to 12 hours of hydration (it's infused with vegan squalane, raspberry, and cloudberry oils) while giving you a glossy, tinted look — we love a 2-in-1! If you love Dior's Lip Oil or have been wanting to try it, reviewers say this is even better (for your lips AND wallet).
Promising review: "Best lip oil I have ever owned; better than Dior. It is not sticky at all, it's long-lasting, sheer, and it has the juicy drop smell. It smells so good, like really just like tooooooooo good to be true. It is perfect, a total game changer, so if you want a lip gloss that's not too sticky, this is really for you. 😁" —Lola
Get it from Amazon for $6.30+ (available in seven shades, plus clear).
2. A cult-favorite candle radiating luxurious vibes without even being lit, thanks to the gorgeous jar and bold scent. When you light this bad boy, it'll give off a captivating aroma of jasmine, oud, and sandalwood — making your home feel even more bougie.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business specializing in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I’ve enjoyed these candles for almost five years. They are a delightful scent, and I will use no other. People often comment about how nice my house smells. Even when the candles aren’t lit, there is a lovely scent remaining." —Jane Brown
Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in four sizes, gift box options, packs of two, and various scents).
3. An acrylic chandelier lampshade that'll make your overhead light go from basic b to ~deluxe~. It'll transform your entire room and probably make you belt out 🎶 "I'm gonna swing from the chandelieeer" 🎶 every time you see it.
4. A layered necklace set to take any outfit from drab to fab because you'll have some bling around your neck. They're also perfect for stacking since they come separated, so you can add on other pieces, too! Reviewers rave about the quality at this price and say they don't tarnish.
Promising review: "I love the way these layering necklaces look! I haven’t taken them off since I received them and they look brand new still. I’ve worn them in the shower, pools, and beach and they are still perfect." —Allison Kwong
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three finishes and 16 other styles).
5. Some velvet throw pillowcases that'll make you say, "Yup, this is the good life," because of how luxe they look and how soft they'll feel against your skin. Plus, they're all so darn vibrant, they'll add the loveliest pop of color to your home.
These are machine-washable covers, and you can find some inserts here! Psst — For the fluffiest pillow, opt for an insert that's 2 inches bigger than your cover (so if you get an 18x18-inch cover, you'll want a 20x20-inch insert for optimal fluffiness).
Promising review: "These things are better than Pottery Barn! After my first order, I ordered them for every room in the house! They’re soft, washable and look far more expensive than they are! Army Green is such a pretty deep emerald! I think it’s better in person! Jam is the perfect mauve purple! I was concerned it would look old lady…but it doesn’t! Buy these ASAP! You won’t regret it!" —Shelby B Young
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 10 sizes and tons of colors).
6. A pair of super fancy wineglasses because you deserve to sip on your not-so-expensive vino in some luxe-but-affordable glasses. With golden rims and rhinestones plastered on the stems, this may just be the definition of bougie on a budget.
Side note, I have these in silver and literally everyone who enters my apartment says I'm soooo bougie....cuz I am, and I ain't ashamed. 💁🏽♀️ But seriously, they're so beautiful. Hand-wash them! The rhinestones unravel in the dishwasher, and I learned that the hard way.
Promising review: "Omg, absolutely love these. I am a BLING individual and totally am in love with these. I bought four and everyone who comes over loves them. They are also very easy to hold onto.💕" —Susanne Cotoia
Get a set of two from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
7. A pair of stylish teardrop earrings that look almost the same as the Bottega Veneta ones, minus the $$$ — both are even gold-plated. Even though they look quite heavy, reviewers say they're super lightweight and don't affect their sensitive ears! Wear these all day, every day, and know that you look like an absolute ICON.
Promising review: "These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" —Hayley Ghormley
Get them from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 colors, two-packs, and an extra large size).
8. An expandable wooden bath caddy for a relaxing spa night away from the spouse, roommates, or kids. The best part, though: its wine and candle holders, aka necessities.
Promising reviews: "This is a well-constructed, solid little bath device, and my girlfriend loves it. Fits any tub and has lots of small neat features like the wine glass holder and iPad/Kindle/book stand. Add some candles and bath bombs, and she feels like she's at a spa or 5-star hotel." —Mike in Monterey
"I looked at dozens of designs for a bathtub tray/caddy and gave this one a try. We couldn't be more pleased with the product and its performance. It is absolutely secure enough to trust your electronics not to take a dive into the water, has a space dedicated to that special glass of wine, and is so adjustable that I can't think of a tub it wouldn't work with. The bamboo is attractive, and adds to the spa feeling of the tray." —P. Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A Bodum pour-over coffee maker that looks like it should be sold at Williams-Sonoma because it's just that fancy. You'll be smiling every morning while you pour out a cup of joe, knowing that you didn't drop hundreds on this (in fact, it's under $20).
Promising review: "Super easy to use, makes a mean cup of joe, and is nowhere near the price of a Chemex. I use mine on a daily basis and would absolutely recommend this product to any of my coffee-loving friends." —Brad Lemons
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two styles).
10. A pair of vintage cat-eye sunglasses so you can strut around town feeling like the chicest one out there and knowing you didn't have to hurt your wallet to do so. You'll look like a celeb off-duty, and everyone will be like, "Gigi Hadid, is that you?"
Promising review: "These sunglasses not only did not disappoint - they totally exceeded expectations! They are sooo stylish. I've been told they look just like Prada's cat eye sunglasses (actually, better). Seriously love these. Great quality and so cute." —Megan L.
Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 11 colors).
11. Or a pair of round sunglasses reviewers say are super durable and comfy, just like those expensive name-brand ones — ahem, Ray-Ban? I don't know her. Plus, they're less than $20, say what!? Run, don't walk to get these.
Promising review: "I am seriously obsessed with these sunglasses (I love these more than my Ray-Bans, and that’s saying a lot)! They are extremely sturdy and of great quality. What I love the most is that these came in a cute hard eyeglass case, which is perfect for travel. It also came with a polarization test (so cool, and these are polarized, which is amazing) and a microfiber cloth for cleaning the lenses. They are so chic and go with so many outfits! I loved them so much!" —Stephanie Russell
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven colors).
12. A marble-pattern makeup brush set so you can replace your worn-out brushes and zhuzh up your vanity. It comes with 11 brushes and four makeup sponges for less than $10!? Uh, yes please!
Promising review: "I have paid ridiculous amounts of money for make-up brushes in the past...all claiming to do "this" or "that" to improve the look of your skin/product, but these do all THE THINGS and for a fraction of the price. They feel luxurious and super soft, they wash well and do an incredible job with creams, powders, and even serums. With very pretty designs/colors, this set includes every brush you'll ever need and then some. Affordable, but NOT cheap. These brushes do not shed or fall apart, they are durable and well made." —BookBug
Get the 15-piece set from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five styles).