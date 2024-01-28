28 Products For Anyone Who Takes Wayyyyy Too Long To Get Ready In The Morning

One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.



The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.

Promising reviews: "I do a thousand things a day, at a thousand miles per hour and I wanted to keep my love for makeup alive without it feeling like a burden or taking too much time in the morning and this helped me so much. I've always struggled to get even wings with my liner and I'm really glad I got these because now they're pretty spot-on, every time!!" —Sunny315

Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).

