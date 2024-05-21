Just 47 Products For People Who Have An Affinity For The Quirkier Things In Life

1. A book of 642 tiny things to draw because sometimes, when boredom strikes, you need something other than your electronics to entertain you. This'll ask you to draw a garbanzo bean, a yellow polka-dot bikini, a ball of lint, and so many more random, interesting things.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Jonathan Mazzei says, "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun, and help you to think outside of the box even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!"
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
2. A set of cowboy straw toppers that'll make you want to belt out "workin' 9 to 5 🤠" because that's what you do every. single. day. and you deserve a little treat. These adorable tiny hats will help protect the tip of your straw from yucky germs.
3. Or a set of Sanrio straw protectors because it comes with your fave characters like Hello Kitty, My Melody, and so many more!
The set comes with: My Melody x2, Hello Kitty x3, Kuromi x2, Badtz-Maru, Keroppi, Little Twin Stars, Pompompurin, and Cinnamoroll.
Promising review: "I love straw toppers because they protect your drinks from getting anything in them. What’s better that that? CUTE ONES. Good quality! I am very happy with this purchase. Keroppi is my fav and Hello Kitty is a close second. Brings back memories!" —Amazon Customer
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $5.99 (also available in six other styles).
4. An Ikea bag coin purse that's just absolutely iconic. Forget the LV or Gucci wallet; this is really all you'll ever need.
5. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick to help remove whiteheads and blackheads *and* exfoliate your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done, so no need to buy those costly one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done, my face looked SO much better and was super smooth; I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
6. A car mirror swinging animal accessory so you can have a lil' pal next to you during that mundane drive to work. It's simple yet adorable and 1000% guaranteed to perk up your car and your mood!
Promising review: "Saw it one day when I was just browsing. That’s usually dangerous, I know. It’s actually heavier than I thought it would be, in a good way though. It’s not cheaply made. I’ve gotten a few laughs from people in other vehicles. The only side effect is if you get upset at other drivers, it isn’t very intimidating when you’re giving the mad stare. LOL. I was pleased with the purchase in all." —Charles Ramsey
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 13 animals).
7. A set of Starface hydrocolloid pimple patches that'll be your acne's savior because they absorb gunk, reduce redness, and shrink blemishes. Plus, they're so cute, you might not even be that mad at the next pimple you get since you'll have an excuse to put one of these bad boys on.
Starface World is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free skincare products.
Promising review: "I wouldn’t recommend anything else but these. My pimples always go down without scarring when I wear stars. There’s a cute little mirror in it and there’s so many stars that it will last you a long time." —Jess
Get a set of 32 from Amazon for $14.49.
8. A set of glow-in-the-dark "tree elves" because your front yard and garden are begging for some whimsy and weirdness. Don't worry, these (adorable? scary? IDK, you tell me) creatures come in peace, and the only thing they'll do is put a smile on your face.
Promising review: "I have actually bought a couple of packs of these. I think they’re so cute and fit so well in a little plant or around the house. Sometimes, I like to let my friends pick out some little guys as members of their families. Plus, did I mention how cute they are? And they glow in the dark very well." —Jen
Get a set of 20 from Amazon for $12.95 (available in green or green and blue as well as a set of 10).
9. A Saem hydrating eye stick that you may just buy because of how cute the lil' bear is! But wait, there's way more than just the adorable packaging — it can help reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness using ingredients like Icelandic glacial water, moss and seaweed extracts, and niacinamide.
For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness. It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (also available in a collagen version).
10. A Girl Scouts Thin Mints seasoning blend so you can enjoy this divine, heaven-sent treat on everything you eat — not to mention year-round, since Girl Scout Cookie season has ended (*sobs*). Sprinkle (or pour) this onto your sundaes, pancakes, overnight oats, and anything and everything else!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves this stuff! Here's what she has to say about it: "I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair."
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!).
11. A cherry toilet brush that's not only useful for cleaning that yucky bowl but also serves as a cheery piece of decor — a 2-in-1? SCORE!
Check out a TikTok of the cherry toilet brush in action.
Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).