1. A Downy wrinkle-release spray because who has the time or energy to pull out an ironing board? Not you! Just give your clothes a few sprays and this'll have 'em looking fresh-pressed.
This handy spray is a wrinkle remover, static remover, odor eliminator, fabric refresher, and an ironing aid. All you have to do is spray the garment, tug it a bit, smooth it out, and hang it up. Within minutes, it should be good to go!
Promising review: "This spray really helps when I get a little lazy and can't steam my clothes. It does a very good job. It smells fresh and clean. I will surely buy more when I finish this bottle. It has saved me some time trying to get to work!" —xly
2. A well-loved "defunk" spray for those morning when your hair smells a lil ~funky~. Its plant extract formula helps to neutralize odors so you'll be smelling like fresh lavender and chamomile — aka no one will know it's been a week since you've washed your hair.
Uncle Funky's Daughter is a Black woman-owned company that was acquired by Renee Morris in 2014. She has used her own 20+-year natural-hair journey to expand the natural haircare line.
Promising review: "Smells so good and is not overbearing at all. I've tried a lot on my locks and this is the best I've found in five years!" —Loe55
3. Or a fragrant mist so even when you don't have time to shower in the morn, you'll smell ah-ma-zing. Just spray it all over your hair and body and get through the day knowing you smell dandy.
Promising review: "I was looking for something to spray on days I didn't wash my hair. This is WONDERFUL! It smells like the tropics. I just got it and already have had so many compliments." —Meredith Coartney
4. A TikTok remote control ring because some days you can be bothered to move *at all*. You'll be able to scroll through TikTok with just a push of a button without even moving to touch your phone. You can even use this to take pics on your phone from up to 33 feet away!
Promising review: "I have a TikTok obsession, and I am thrilled with this ring! I love how versatile it is, too, where I can flip book pages on my phone and go through music as well. It’s easy to use and set up if your follow the instructions." —The Shopper around the Corner
5. And a remote control page turner if you always find yourself stuck in that one perfect, comfy position and are set on not moving. You won't even have to budge an inch because this bb will tap your screen for you. Just attach the clip to your Kindle or tablet and it will flip to the next page with the click of a button.
Promising Review: "This comes in so handy when you want to read your Kindle and cuddle under the covers at the same time. I can't imagine going back to not having one now!! Super easy to connect and charge last a long time!!" —Christy DuBois
6. A Flick Stick, aka a waterproof eyeliner stamp that creates a perfect wing — because if you're like me and usually have to redo your eyeliner a bajillion times, this is SO worth it. With this, you won't waste any time; all it takes is one stamp and DONE!
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising reviews: "Wow. I got this thinking I’m probably wasting money, these reviews can’t be true, well they are! I am a lazy girl but I like to look nice; figured I should be trying to make it look like I’m putting more effort into my appearance without actually putting in more effort. I have NEVER been able to do a wing. I barely can do normal eyeliner (usually I used Maybelline gel eyeliner). I did this in less than two minutes on my first try; it is so easy and it looked fantastic. And it’s not just the stamp — the eyeliner pen is great, too (no longer going to use the old kind). It STAYS on. I actually had to really wash to get it off." —Amzie
7. A heatless curling rod headband to style and curl damp hair overnight so you can save your poor arms from holding up a curling rod! Plus you'll save so much time the next morning and hopefully catch a few more ZZZs. Reviewers are raving about how the curls last all day — all you have to do is wrap your hair around ONE band.
The set includes a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. You can use this on all hair types, but reviewers say it works best when used with damp hair!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
8. A blissfully plush checkered blanket that is is EXTREMELY soft and fluffy, perfect for cozying up on the couch. Just imagine coming home after hard day at work, turning on Love Is Blind (and binging it), and throwing this baby on top of you — ~ahh~ pure bliss. Plus reviewers say it's just like Barefoot Dreams!
Promising review: "This is the best and biggest blanket. I am so happy I impulse bought this, even if I was solely motivated by aesthetic. [Just like] Barefoot Dreams!!! So soft, so large, so cute, so obsessed. Worth every penny." —Nicole Jones
9. And a plush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set to turn your bed into the softest, comfiest, and warmest place ever — you'll never be able to sleep with anything else. It should come with a warning label: you may never want to leave your bed again.
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
10. A popular-on-TikTok set of matte hair claws so you can put your hair up with a looser look compared to rubber bands. They'll have you looking put-together in just seconds! Plus they come in so many cute colors, they'll add some ~spice~ to your locks.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde says: "I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I was doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I exclusively use these!"
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
11. A jumpsuit that you can easily throw on so you don't have to worry about finding a matching top or bottom. You can dress it up with heels for work or dress it down with sneakers if you're meeting some pals!
Promising review: "OMG let me tell you this jumpsuit is the One!!!!!! Look and listen — this is the one that you will need in each color. It fits perfectly like this was made just for you. Like the designer knows you well. The material is so much better than I thought it would be. The color is so vibrant. Very soft. this jumpsuit can be dressed up or down. From the office to dinner or a night on the town. It works for everything. You got to get this in every color." —Trinia Daniels
12. A touch-free stationary vacuum so you don't have to take the extra time to lug a big ol' machine around your house. Just take a broom and sweep towards the vacuum — the automatic sensors will suction everything into its black hole. The best part? You don't have to wrestle with getting every dust particle onto a dustpan.
Promising review: "OMG, this thing works amazing! We have a mastiff, who sheds...a lot. I was sweeping, vacuuming, or dust mopping every day, several times a day. I would have to get the big vacuum out, use the dust mop, then use the vacuum to clean the dust mop, huge pain. Now, I run the dust mop over the floor, run it in front of this beauty, and the hair is gone! So glad my husband found it and bought it for me; it truly saves so much time." —Lesli
