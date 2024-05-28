1. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick removes whiteheads and blackheads *and* exfoliate your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done, so no need to buy those costly one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last a while because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done, my face looked SO much better and was super smooth; I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
2. TruSkin vitamin C serum helps to even your skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. Over 92,000 (!!) reviewers have given it 5 stars for its truly magical results, and many love it as a budget-friendly alternative to pricey faves like SkinCeuticals.
Just dab some on after cleansing your face and top it with your favorite moisturizer!
TruSkin Naturals is a small business that specializes in skincare products.
Promising review: "This serum works wonders on my skin. I had slight hyperpigmentation on my face, and I do have acne scars; my skin looked dull and lacked moisture. After I applied this serum every day in the morning, my skin looks so much better than before. My pigmentation is reduced; my skin looks fresh and moisturized. I am very happy with my purchase, and I highly recommend this to buy." —Kavita
Get it from Amazon for $18.68+ (available in two sizes).
3. Saem hydrating eye stick uses ingredients like Icelandic glacial water, moss and seaweed extracts, and niacinamide to address dark circles, lines, and puffiness — all without oils. If you feel like *nothing* gets rid of those all-nighter eye bags, this might just be your savior. For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to help better reduce puffiness!
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
4. And! LilyAna Naturals eye cream helps reduce dark circles and fine lines using all-natural and vegan ingredients. Reviewers praise the results at this low price and compare it to *much* pricier brands. So if you've been staying up well past your bedtime for the past week bingeing your fave TV show (and it shows around your eyes), this miracle cream will come to your rescue.
Promising review: "Seriously, try this eye cream! Holy grail status. I don’t think I’ve ever left a review on Amazon before. This eye cream is THAT good. I was a makeup artist for years. I’ve been using an eye cream daily since I was 19 (over a decade), so have tried lots of brands, and this stuff is phenomenal! It’s now become my go-to cream for my face, eyes, neck, AND décolletage. My skin veers toward dry and I haven’t found a face cream I like as much as this that isn’t $75, so I just use it all over. The jar is big enough for that and a little goes a LONG way. Use this cream twice a day for the eyes — in the morning under the eye and before bed under the eye and also on the eye lid up to the brow bone — and you will fall in love, too." —L.R.
Get it from Amazon for $17.49+ (available in two sizes).
5. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap helps restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and leaves your skin glowing. Its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric formula can be applied anywhere on your body — including your bikini area!
Promising review: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a set of three, four, or five).
6. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub exfoliates dry and rough bumps, especially those caused by keratosis pilaris (aka "strawberry" or "chicken" skin). This scrub can also help decongest pores and remove dead flakes. It's vegan and cruelty-free and safe for all types of skin!
Promising review: "Holy grail for KP arms and strawberry legs. I have tried EVERYTHING on my KP in the last 30 years, and nothing has ever worked this well and this easily. I use it two or three times a week in the shower and finish with a light moisturizer when I get out. And that's all it took to completely change my skin to silky smooth! I would pay $100 for a tube of this — it would be worth it to me. Total holy grail status." —Houston Mommy
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in four sizes).
7. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and rosemary) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!
Promising reviews: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." —sarah_baerah
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
8. Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil dissolves makeup residue, blackheads, and excess sebum *without* clogging pores or over-drying skin. Reviewers say that they could actually see the oils and gunk leaving their face — kinda gross, very satisfying, and a major slay.
BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.
Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua Heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
Get it from Amazon for $17.69 (also available in a mild version).
9. Cult-fave Mighty Patches tackle those pesky pimples head-on. The hydrocolloid absorbs the gunk inside, which helps speed up the healing process. Plus, they help conceal pimples and prevent you from picking at them (so they can actually heal faster)!
BTW, these work best on open, draining pustules (rather than blackheads or pimples that haven't come to a head yet). You can read more at Cleveland Clinic!
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, Mighty Patch nose strips, and more!
Promising review: "I first heard of these 'pimple patches' on a makeup site and tried another (more expensive) brand, and became hooked on them. When I found out there's cheaper versions out there? Definitely looked at alternatives, and this Mighty Patch brand is my new favorite — it works just as well at 'drying' out a pimple/whitehead and I feel it 'clings' better than that expensive brand. I put it on clean skin, let it stay for several hours or overnight, and it works great. I'm sticking with this brand." —nekojita
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.
10. Plus, nose pore patches remove the grime and excess oil in your nose that are begging to be released. Just leave it on overnight and take it off in the morning to see all the goop and gunk it pulled out, plus your clearer, smaller pores.
Promising review: "It had to be said. These things are disgusting, that's why you should buy them. Squeeze part of your nose skin. Do a bunch of little pustules come out? Yeah, if you put one of these puppies on at night, you wake up, and that is all trapped inside that weird film. I dunno how it works. It's probably sorcery." —Jack Sawyer
Get a seven-pack from Amazon for $9.98.
11. Elizavecca's Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask exfoliates your skin and removes blackheads for the ultimate spa experience. After applying it, wait five minutes for bubbles to form, remove the foam, and let the charcoal sit briefly before washing it off — fun and purifying!
Promising review: "I have very few skincare items I buy more than once. I LOVE this mask. It bubbles up upon application and the tiny bubbles bursting itch and tickle, but stick out the 10 minutes. The first time I used it, after washing it off you could literally see the junk and oil sitting on top of my skin as it had been pushed to the surface. The next morning my skin glowed. Def will be buying more." —Alice D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.