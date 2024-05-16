These 35 Products Must Have Been Designed By Masterminds

1. A pair of ceiling fan charms that not only make for some really cute decor but are actually quite helpful. The next time you want to turn on the light when it's pitch dark in your room, you'll get it right on the first try instead of playing the guessing game.
Promising review: "This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek...now you're in the dark.) They're much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor." —LHD
2. An RFID-blocking travel wallet so the next time you're traveling, you'll feel a whole lot more organized because this handy dandy thing can hold your passport, wallet, cards, and even your phone! You'll never hold up the TSA line again while you scramble to find your ID that's hidden at the bottom of your bag.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
3. A "flossing toothbrush" that'll have you singing 🎶my shiny teeth and me🎶 because it'll clean the spaces between your pearly whites that most toothbrushes can't even reach. The extra long and thin bristles allow it to reach between the teeth, under the gum line, and in those crevices — there will be no cavities here, fingers crossed! Plus reviewers with sensitives gums say it's super soft and doesn't hurt to brush.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS.
Promising review: "Having been a dental assistant for over 30 years, I found this to be the best brush ever. I am 69 years old and have never had a cavity (genetic and maintenance). For the past 30 years I have used electric toothbrushes. They worked great, but I like Dr. P's brush because of the flossing like bristles. It's also the perfect size for a quick brush for each quadrant. Also, since taste buds are replaced every four days brushing your tongue is important to keep your breath fresh and food will taste better. Everybody brush now! Great idea from a dentist!" —BenK
4. A pair of seamless Nippies silicone pasties because sometimes we just can't be bothered to ~free the nip~. These won't show through your tops and will help cover your areola and nipple, especially if you're planning on wearing any mesh or sheer blouses.
Oh and did I forget to mention they'll also give you some of the support and comfort that regular bras give!? You'll get the benefits of a bra without the wires *or* straps — a HUGE WIN!
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many nipple covers over the years and these are just in a league of their own! They stick and don’t move (sweat, clothes, moisturizer etc — nothing budges them) but then they also peel off so easily. It’s magic. They are completely seamless and my husband (without prompting) said they looked like a second skin on. I’ve got quite 'triangular' boobs and they completely mold to the shape and look like I just have no nipples lol. Only when I’m suuuuuper cold do any level of nipple start to show through and even then it’s minimal. They’re more pricey than others I’ve bought before but so worth it. The others were one and done — these have held up through several wears and are still in perfect condition. Will repurchase as soon as they wear out without a doubt! No more bras!" —Alison
5. A clever coffee pod tray that's perfect for those early mornings when you don't even have the energy to open the pantry and reach around to find a K-Cup. You can install it under your cabinet and slide it out for easy access — oh, and it'll save some storage space and you'll literally be making use out of all the surfaces of your kitchen!
Promising review: "This space saver K-Cup is wonderful! It is attractive and keep my counter clutter free. It is lightweight but very sturdy. I would highly recommend this for anyone wanting to gain valuable counter space." —christine h
6. A jewelry cleaning stick because your fave everyday ring has gone through the wringer and back and lost all of its sparkle. This savior of a pen will get into all the crevices of your jewelry and revive it so it can 🎶shine bright like a diamond🎶 once again.
Promising review: "I use this to clean my engagement ring every week — sometimes every two weeks so I can REALLY see the difference, lol. It does a better job than the expensive liquid cleaner I bought from a high-end jeweler and it’s much easier and faster to use. Can’t recommend enough!" —Amazon Customer
7. A Cat Dancer toy that'll for sure get you feline friend movin', even if they're the grumpiest cat in town.
Promising review: "This little toy is a miracle! Was skeptical at first since it’s such a simple design but my cat (who usually only plays for a couple of minutes) was obsessed with this toy from the moment I opened the package. Even more, he won’t let it out of his sight and brings it to me so he can play some more. Will be buying a lot more of these in the future!" —Amcooper2006
8. An easy-to-use Yonanas soft serve maker because your sweet tooth always craves ice cream at night but you never have any on hand or you simply don't want to go to the grocery store to get some. Well if you have any frozen fruit, this baby can turn it into a delicious sorbet without any additional ingredients!
When you're done you can take it apart and put all the pieces on the top rack of the dishwasher! All you have to with the base is wipe it clean.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
9. A cult-favorite Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer that may just give the Dyson Airwrap a run for its money, especially if you consider the price points. If you want a salon-like blowout without having to spend that much time, effort, or money, this was basically made for you because it'll dry and style your hair at the same — two birds with one stone, am I right?
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option. While it's designed to work on all hair textures (reviewers with 2b–4c hair mentioned it working for them), some reviewers with 4a–4c hair say it didn’t work the best for them. For a brush designed with coilier hair in mind, check out the Revlon One-Step paddle brush!
Promising review: "I wanted to try this because I had tried the Dyson hair tool and loved it, but didn’t necessarily want to pay the $500+ to buy one. This product works great and is budget friendly. Has a cool setting and then low, medium, and high for heat. I noticed my hair gets frizzy if I don’t do the heat but I do have bleached blonde hair. My hair looks and feels great! This product is very easy to use! I love it and would buy it again!" —TbearZ86xoxo
10. A drain cover because your *entire* body deserves to be submerged in water when you take a bubbly, hot bath instead of your shoulders and knees falling victim to the overflow drain. This angel will allow your tub to fill up to whatever height YOU want it to be and you'll finally be able to relax, hallelujah.
Don't worry, it doesn't block your overflow drain completely but rather moves it up several inches — there's a 1-inch hole at the top of this cover that still allows excess water to safely drain.
Promising review: "Can I give this thing 10 gold stars? I have a four foot bathtub (so small it should be illegal) so I used to bring a towel in the tub to cover myself just to keep warm because the water was so shallow. I've used this drain cover three times and now I literally bask in my Epsom salts baths. The silence is wonderful; I used to seethe at hearing the precious bath water drip-drop down the overflow drain. Buy it, hands-down a peace preserver." —M. Smith
11. A handy meal planning pad so your children, spouse, or roommates stop pestering you every day asking what's for dinner. You'll be able to plan out your meals for the week so you know exactly what to buy at the market. Plus it comes with a detachable shopping list if you're one to go rogue at the grocery store and forget what you were there for.
Plus, it's got magnets on the back so you can easily hang it on your fridge! It's made by a small biz that has the cutest planners!
Promising review: "This simple tool is just what I need to get dinner organized for each week. Deciding what to cook one night at a time can be stressful for me, and the added time of running to the store for the day's missing ingredients can really add up. Sometimes we'd just give up and go out for dinner. This product has saved me time and money." —minmom24
12. An adjustable mug organizer set because trying to stack mugs is no simple feat. If you can't stand seeing your cups take up all the space in your cabinet, you have come to the right place, my friend. This genius little product will keep all your drinkware pieces securely in place on top of each other so you can make the most out of your storage space.
Promising review: "I was wondering if it works on mismatched mugs and it does!! It cleared up a lot of space and makes a FANTASTIC addition to my kitchen tools to keep things organized!! Must have! Will buy again!" —J.D.
13. Hidden bookshelves so you can have all your books on display *and* make them look like they're levitating — "Wingardium Leviosa 🪄."
Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
