31 Products To Try Out If You’re Trying To Take Better Care Of Your Hair

1. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo helps to get rid of those stubborn flakes that refuse to leave your scalp. The antifungal formula helps kill the source of dandruff (begone 🤺) so you won't have to deal with the flaking and itching anymore!
It has over 70,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all of my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo
Get it from Amazon for $15.88.
2. Verb Ghost Oil tames frizz and flyaways, especially for those who have coarse, thick locks. Next time someone asks how you got your hair like that, just give them a lil' flip and say, "Oh it was the ghost."
Elizabeth: I got turned onto this stuff after some colleagues put it in stories and after trying just about every hair oil out there, I can assure that this is the good stuff. It's great for finishing off your look after heat styling (like with a curling iron or straightener) or helping your hair calm down post-blow-drying. I always keep a bottle in my medicine cabinet!
Promising review: "Listen, I used to never blow dry my hair because it got super frizzy. This stuff is GAME CHANGING. I now put this in my hair before I blow dry with a Revlon brush (heat protectant too!!) and I get almost no frizz. It smells SO good, and makes my hair super soft and shiny. I have random girls coming up to me at the bar and asking how my hair still looks good, and I tell them about this stuff. I've made all my friends feel how soft my hair is now. I literally can’t stop talking about my hair since I started using this. I will say, I have naturally wavy hair, so I don’t use this if I’m leaving it natural — it tries to straighten my waves. Otherwise, I swear by this stuff." —Sandra V. Payne
Get it from Amazon for $20+ (available in two sizes).
3. Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 repairs hair damage and split ends because your hair has been through the wringer and back. This also hydrates frizzy hair and can be used on *all* hair types and textures. Cue the slo-mo hair flip!
BTW, it's vegan, paraben-free, and sulfate-free. Use this *before* shampoo and conditioner.
Promising review: "Wow. I wish I would have taken a 'before' picture. I had severely brittle, bleached hair and terrible split ends. After using this once (kept in hair for about four hours), my hair was noticeably softer, less straw-like at the tips, and my split ends have disappeared. It seems like the Olaplex bonded them together. I heard that every time you use this, your hair just keeps getting better and healthier, and I'm looking forward to it. I plan to use once a week." —ecyphers
Get it from Amazon for $30 (cruelty-free).
Read our full review of Olaplex No. 3 for all the deets!
4. And Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil works wonders, maybe even miracles — so much so that one reviewer calls it "liquid gold." It adds that shine that your hair has been craving and makes your locks more vibrant. Plus, you can apply it before heat-styling your hair for protection up to 450 degrees F.
Promising review: "Liquid gold!!!!! I use a tiny bit on my end twice a day (dry hair) and it’s totally restored the softness, shine, and manageability of my hair in less than a month. I love the packaging too. I have fewer tangles and my hair is stronger, plus the ends are shiny which has never happened in my life. I don’t have damaged hair so I don’t know about the damage repair, but I did have really dry, brittle, frizzy hair and this has totally fixed all that. Let me say, WORTH ITTTTTT." —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $30 (cruelty-free).
5. Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray can transform your locks from a limp-ish broom to a luscious lion's mane. Reviewers with fine hair love this product because not only does it give them that ~va-va-voom~ volume but also holds their curls!
Promising review: "My hair is flat and lifeless in the winter and this is the first thing that’s actually fixed that. I just use a little on wash days once my hair is dry and I have volume for days. Love it so much!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $36 (available in two sizes; silicone-, phthalate-, sulfate-, paraben-, and formaldehyde-free).
6. SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner detangles and revives curly hair. It's made for children but loved by *all* ages. Formulated with olive oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin B5, this spray will help maintain bouncy curls and prevent frizz!
SoCozy is a small business that creates haircare for kids without the use of parabens, sulfates, and synthetic colors or dyes.
Promising review: "My granddaughters have long curly hair, and this is the first product that actually worked at getting the tangles out! Their hair was soft and no tears were shed while combing through…which to me is most important! The smell is nice, not overwhelming… overall all this is just a great product, and I will definitely be buying again!" —Danielle Bustamante
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
7. True to its name, Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray works like a dream. It'll keep your hair frizz-free and shiny, no matter the weather. Dear wind, rain, and humidity: You guys won't stand a chance.
Promising review (for pic on the left): "LOVE this product sooooo much! I’m obsessed! I am of mixed race and have very curly frizzy hair naturally. Even with relaxer my hair has always had dry looking frizzy ends. I have tried so many different products but nothing else compares. Best by far!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review (for pic on the right): "I NEEDED to try this product after all the positive hype. It certainly did live up to my expectations. I went from balayage to a medium brown color with my hair. The bottom part of my hair was still very porous from the bleaching. After blow drying my hair where the blonde was it was never smooth. Not anymore! My hair is so smooth and healthy looking. I absolutely love this product and I highly recommend it. It has completely transformed my hair." —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes; sulfate-, gluten-, alcohol-, and paraben-free).
8. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water transforms your hair from dry and frizzy to soft and silky in as little as — yup you guessed it — eight seconds! Apply it in the shower after you shampoo, rinse it out after massaging it in, and let the lamellar formula do its job.
Promising review: "Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
9. K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment helps restore your hair to its peak moisture and softness level. If your hair has been through it from bleaching and heat-styling, this baby will be its savior.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman swears by this stuff:
"I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a mini bottle on Amazon and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
"Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post shower to activate, and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
"I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: It is pretty pricey, but a little goes a long way. The 15 mL tube I bought has lasted ~five washes, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair."
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in three sizes).
10. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream enhances your hair's natural curls without heat *or* crunch. All you have to do is scrunch it in for some bounce!
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.