31 Products To Try Out If You’re Trying To Take Better Care Of Your Hair

Elizabeth: I got turned onto this stuff after some colleagues put it in stories and after trying just about every hair oil out there, I can assure that this is the good stuff. It's great for finishing off your look after heat styling (like with a curling iron or straightener) or helping your hair calm down post-blow-drying. I always keep a bottle in my medicine cabinet!

Promising review: "Listen, I used to never blow dry my hair because it got super frizzy. This stuff is GAME CHANGING. I now put this in my hair before I blow dry with a Revlon brush (heat protectant too!!) and I get almost no frizz. It smells SO good, and makes my hair super soft and shiny. I have random girls coming up to me at the bar and asking how my hair still looks good, and I tell them about this stuff. I've made all my friends feel how soft my hair is now. I literally can’t stop talking about my hair since I started using this. I will say, I have naturally wavy hair, so I don’t use this if I’m leaving it natural — it tries to straighten my waves. Otherwise, I swear by this stuff." —Sandra V. Payne

Get it from Amazon for $20+ (available in two sizes).