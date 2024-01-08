Abracadabra, Your Problems Will Vanish With These 32 Practical Products

1. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that removes years of staining and only takes 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "I honestly did not know my teeth were yellow! I should have taken a before and after. My smile is so much whiter. I had no sensitivity, which I was worried about. I only used the product three times before bed. Directions were easy to understand and the pen was very simple to use. No strips or trays. I love this!" —Crystal Nash
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because even though you can't see your week-old pasta, doesn't mean that it's not still down there. Just toss this in the sink and let the water run — it'll help the disposal clean itself so you don't have to reach down there and do it, *ick*. Once you see the bath bomb-like blue fizz, the job is done and your sink is free from the backed-up gunk.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
3. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper so you can feel like the next Gordon Ramsay. This multifunctioning gadget chops, spiralizes, and slices veggies instantly so you don't have to, AND it comes with a built-in storage container that'll leave your kitchen ~mess free~.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in six styles and three colors).
4. A Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream that helps renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, the calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula can help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising review: "Achieved holy grail status. My entire life I have had very weak nails that split. Regular manicures aren't helpful, neither are supplements or a healthy diet. No underlying health issues to contribute to this. I bought this a month ago on a recommendation. I'm pretty amazed that within three days I saw a significant improvement with the cuticles and my nails have been getting stronger ever since. For the first time ever my nails look healthy and strong and I can wear polish and still see benefits. Some of the reviews talk about a weird cherry smell but I think I have a reformulated one that smells light and pleasant, like shea butter. I have since bought two more...one for the office and one for my car. GAME CHANGER!" —R. Weber
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
5. A pack of cute *and* functional hidden pocket scrunchies because the struggle to carry your necessities when you don't have pockets or a bag is too real. The hidden zipper in these will allow you to tuck your lip gloss and cash inside!
You're less likely to lose this than a coin purse, since you can wear it in your hair or on your wrist.
Promising review: "I love this idea! These scrunchies are very convenient when I go to the gym since I hate carrying around my keys and ChapStick. The colors are fun and the band that is used is great for thick hair! The scrunchies stretch very well and hold my hair without falling off. I am very satisfied with the product and I would recommend!" —Ossiris Acevedo
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven color assortments).
6. A "flossing toothbrush" that'll clean those hard-to-reach areas that most toothbrushes don't. The bristles are extra long and as thin as a strand of human hair, which makes it easy to reach in between teeth, under the gum line, and especially in crevices where cavities form. Plus, the brush is so soft — perfect for people with sensitive gums!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about them: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
7. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods to finally rid your machine of old grinds and residue. Just pop one in like you would with a K-Cup and let the machine run instead of trying to clean by hand. These can help extend your Keurig's lifespan and make your coffee taste super-duper fresh — especially when you just *need* a fresh cup o' joe to function.
Promising review: "These cleaning K-Cups work like magic. So easy a monkey can do it, LOL. No bad smell when cleaning. Coffee tasted great after using one of these cleaning cups." —KIMBERLY R.
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
8. A bottle of SoCozy curl spray leave-in conditioner that detangles and revives curly hair. It's made for children but loved by *all* ages. Formulated with olive oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin B5, this spray will help maintain bouncy curls and prevent frizz!
Watch someone's before-and-after on TikTok!
It's designed to work on all hair types, and reviewers with 2a–4c curls love it!
Promising reviews: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
"This product is lightweight and doesn't weigh your hair down. I am Black with 4c hair, and it works great!" —takila addison
Get it from Amazon for $8.26.
9. A SockDock because one sock ~mysteriously~ goes missing when you do laundry, every. single. time. It has a built-in hanger and holds nine pairs of socks, so you'll never have to sort them again after taking them out of the dryer.
SockDock is a small business founded by Kevin Bunn in March 2017 after he got so frustrated losing socks while doing laundry.
Promising review: "For the last six years, I have lost literally dozens of socks. No one would fess up to having them stuffed in their drawers or crammed underneath their beds. So, it must be the sock gnomes. I have been using the SockDock for about a month, I've washed about three or four loads and guess what, not one sock lost. It does take some commitment to load soiled socks on the tree, but it's worth the effort. They come out of the wash, and you just hang them up and pull fresh ones off. I highly recommend if you can commit yourself to the process." —S. Peterson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
10. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.
11. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller that pet owners swear by. It's just like a lint roller but without the paper so it never runs out. It's designed to pick up pet hair efficiently and once it's locked in, it doesn't go anywhere until you throw it away.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
12. A trash container for all those empty cups and wrappers that fester on the floor of your car. It comes with adjustable straps for security and is lined with mesh pockets. The cute and convenient design of the trash can will give you a reason to throw stuff away in a proper place.
Promising Review: "I use to throw my trash in the side pocket of my door and hoped that I would get rid of it at the end of the day, but that doesn’t always happen and it adds up. Getting this trash can changed the game. It holds a whole lot! I haven’t replaced the trash liner in months and it’s still not full." —Camille Q
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 19 colors and two sizes)
13. A cold brew coffee maker that's perfect for the "iced coffee only" drinker who's in a time crunch in the morning. With this, all you need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and leave it in the fridge overnight. It'll be ready to drink the next day!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
14. A microdermabrasion mitt so you can exfoliate all your dead, dried skin with the viscose fiber material leaving you smooth like butter. Just put the mitt on your hand and scrub away!
Watch someone use it to remove their self-tanner buildup on TikTok!
Promising review: "These mitts are magic! I was skeptical at first because I've tried so many things to get rid of dead skin, and nothing really worked. (And if it did, my skin turned really red!) I used one of these after soaking in the bath a while and it just sloughed away all the dead skin without feeling like I sandpapered my skin. It was gentle but powerful. I'm 100% happy with this purchase!" —Keely
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available as a pair).
15. A set of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because even though that savior of a machine cleans your bowls, plates, and pretty much everything, it doesn't clean itself. All you have to do is pop a tablet in (with or without dishes) to remove limescale and mineral buildup, pump and valve, hose, and tub — without having to even move a muscle. Pamper your dishwasher and think of it as a thank you for all the hard work it has done for you.
Promising review: "Saved me from buying a new dishwasher! I have to admit that I was skeptical that this product was actually going to do anything. I’ve noticed my dishwasher wasn’t cleaning dishes very well lately, and I did everything I could to get it working properly again, but was ready to finally give up and buy a new dishwasher. I bought these tablets thinking they were designed to eliminate odors, but I was willing to give them a shot before buying a whole new dishwasher. I put one in the bottom of the dishwasher last night per the instructions and woke up to completely clean dishes for the first time in weeks. They look perfect. I don’t know why these tablets work but they absolutely did and I am a happy customer!" —B. Turner
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in two scents).
16. And a set of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll remove grime and odor-causing residue after placing one tablet in and running a cycle. You won't have to keep putting your laundry back in because after one wash, it'll smell like detergent, and detergent *only*.
Promising review: My older model Whirlpool washing machine had been smelling very bad for about two months. We tried everything, white vinegar, bleach, etc, it would stay fresh smelling for two days then back to the bad moldy smell. I read this product works so I ordered it. Used one tablet and the smell is gone!!! It has been three weeks now and it just smells fresh, no strong perfume odor either! Buy this product you will not regret it!!!" —A.C.
Get a set of three tablets from Amazon for $6.95.
17. A bottle of Cosrx snail mucin essence to soothe dehydrated skin and reduce dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — It's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
Promising review: "I’m in my 40s and have spent SO much money on skincare in the past few years and have finally found my holy grail. I’m not really sure what this product is supposed to do but for me it felt moisturizing (I live in a hot tropical climate and most true moisturizers leave my face looking oily), cleared up nose breakout, evened out texture, kept oil under control, and even made my blackheads WAY less prominent. It’s got a gooey almost sticky consistency that spreads very smoothly over the face and dries to nothing, I use it before applying my retinoid at night and add a layer after. In the morning I use it before sunscreen (Australian Gold) and don’t need to wear makeup anymore! Believe the hype!" —kaya
Get it from Amazon for $13.63.
18. An extended cup holder because some days you just need to bring your morning joe on the go. The slot on the side allow mug handles to slide in so you don't have to worry about any spills! Plus it'll fit your precious, wide bottle (let's be real, it's your baby) so it can sit upright instead of rolling around.
The insert is adjustable to fit the width of the car's cup holder.
Promising review: "I bought a 32-oz water bottle and obviously it wouldn’t fit in my cup holder. So I found this product and it was super easy to install. I love not having to have my water bottle on the passenger seat to easily fall." —Jerry T.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two colors).