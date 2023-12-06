27 Practical Gifts That Are Also Really, Really Pretty

1. A tear-off daily self-care calendar with a gorgeous print so they can get their day started on the right foot. Aside from planning out their day on this adorable thing, they can also write daily affirmations, reflections, and what they're thankful for!
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "I got this for my mental health when I was in a really bad place mentally and I was trying to figure out why I was having so many panic attacks. This made me feel on top of stuff and gives me something to look forward to. Super cute, super cheap, and it makes me happy." —katelyn
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a 50-sheet pad from Amazon for $11.99.
2. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds so they can bump to "Cruel Summer," and guess what — they're completely waterproof. These pair easily and when they put them in their ears, they'll get up to 10 hours of playtime (45 hours with the wireless charging case)!
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for decor *and* for storage! They can put tiny trinkets, jewelry, and even pills in here — oui oui, they'll take six please!
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $7.99.
4. A set of vibrant fine point pens to doodle away in all the colors imaginable! Their to-do list will look so cute plastered in these gorgeous hues.
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two colors).
5. Plus a set of pastel highlighters so they can color code their notes, books, and pretty much everything else that needs a pop of color!
Promising review: "My obsession with these highlighters can not be understated. The pastel shades are ridiculously cute, and pretty. The thickness and shape of the body makes for a unique in-hand experience. The thick tip that leaks a heavy stream of ink as I drag it across a meaningful sentence or two sends a delightful tingle down my spine. It usually comes after I let out a little squeal of joy at a sentence that was so good only a highlighter would suffice to record the memory of when we first meet. #nerdproblems." —Xena Grace
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).
6. A chic coffee cup holder that'll make multitasking a little easier. They'll be able to hold their coffee + phone + keys = all the essentials. It comes with a strap long enough so they can tote it around like a purse! Plus they come in so many adorable designs I. Want. Them. ALL.
VIS Paradise Goods is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Psst — I own one of these myself and love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!"
Promising review: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" —Erin
Shipping info: Product is estimated to arrive within 2–11 days of purchase with free shipping over 35+. Expedited shipping available at an additional cost. Check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area.
Get it from VIS Paradise Goods on Etsy for $13.59+ (originally $16.99+; available in 18 colors and 34 design options).
7. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set to help them remember which knives were used for different foods while they're prepping their meal. Even though they may not look like it, these are made with stainless steel for easy slicin' and dicin'.
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. You can also get them this easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives so they can put these beautiful pieces on display!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $16.99.
8. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder that def *won't* rain on their parade. They'll just stick their keychain on here when they get home and smile at this adorable piece.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $6.53.
9. A stunning floral coaster, which is so unique and gorgeous — perfect for anyone who loves adorable home decor and treasures their furniture.
Poppy & Pour is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.
Promising review: "I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multicolored coasters. These are so beautiful and can’t wait to use them!" —Jenny H.
Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without gold trim).
10. An insulated tumbler that comes in so many gorgeous designs, you'll find the perfect one for them. Aside from it looking absolutely ~fab~, it'll keep their drinks cold for up to 20 hours *AND* it's leakproof!
It'll also keep their drinks hot for up to five hours and comes with a straw lid with two straws as well as a flip lid!
Promising review: "Excellent design! I bought this flask a year ago. It has worked perfectly. First and foremost, it keeps my beverages cold for hours, even without a top on. It has two tops, one that holds a straw and another that has a flip mouthpiece. Both are great for travel, and I use both depending on where I am going. Definitely leakproof with both tops. At home I use it without a top. I put ice in the flask with water and it stays cold for hours." —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 16 designs and three sizes).