If You’re Always Out And About, These 28 Problem-Solving Products Were Made For You

1. A slim pill organizer so you can bring your medication with you on the go. Even if you forget to take your meds at home, you'll always have some on you. It comes with six compartments so you can carry pills for every emergency in here. Runny nose? Upset stomach? Headache? Have no fear, your meds are here!
It comes with a small pick to help you open each compartment.
Promising review: "This thing is my new best friend. Move aside Caitlyn, our 8 years of friendship have been great, but this pill organizer has replaced you. It goes everywhere with me. My body is what I like to call a 'needy b****,' so EVERY SINGLE ONE of these compartments has something I need in it. My antidepressants, daily multivitamins, so much Lactaid, gluten enzymes, and four different types of painkillers (I just counted). This is way better than the suspicious-looking drug bags I had to use before ordering this. Basically, 100/10, buy this thing, it’s fantastic." —Sophia B.Y.
2. Or a bunch of teensy macaron boxes that make for perfect on-the-go storage and are magnifique! You can put tiny trinkets, jewelry, and even pills in here — oui oui, I'll take six please!
Promising reviews: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
"These are precious! They work perfectly and truly hold the pills inside them. They fit perfectly in a small purse even so I can always have my medication with me." —Abigail
3. Poo-Pourri Spray because your business should STAY your business. Just spray it into the toilet before you *go* and do your thing. There's nothing wrong with pooping in public restrooms, but no one needs to know about it!
Promising review: "A must-have product. I don't think this needs a review, everyone knows this product works. I love the smell, it reminds my of Trix haha. I have one in my purse I take with me everywhere. I work at different job sites so I'm always using public bathrooms and man they can be stinky! lol" —Vee
4. A Revlon Volcanic face roller that soaks up any excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh whenever you're out and about. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers!
It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!
Promising review: "I was shocked! This actually works. It takes the oil away without distributing the make up. Game changer for me. I don’t know why I didn’t know about this sooner." —Lesa A.
5. A Birdie safety alarm to give you a little peace of mind as you walk in public. When you pull the tab, it emits an ear-piercing siren and strobe lights to draw in attention.
She's Birdie is a sister-owned company and they donate 5% of profits to organizations that support women's safety.
Promising review: "Being a woman in today's world can be scary. I don't really trust myself using a taser or weapon so I carry this with me everywhere, especially if I'm alone. I only had to use this once and the noise is so loud that it draws all attention to you and what's going on. It keeps me feeling safe. It can easily clip to your keys, wallet, purse, belt loop or whatever you have with you. It's also sleek so it fits in pockets or purses very well." —lexidan
6. A Stojo collapsible travel cup so after you're done drinking your morning joe, you can store it neatly anywhere. There's a hole for a straw so you can sip on your iced latte and a closable tab for your piping hot tea!
Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup in action.
Stojo is a small business that specializes in dishwasher- and microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics.
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with my Stojo and have already gifted it to several friends. It’s collapsible design makes it easy use on the go, and I bring it just about everywhere with me. I love the hard plastic sleeve that slides onto it. Without it, the cup would not be sturdy enough, due to the nature of the pliable silicone for collapsing purposes. But really, I can’t say enough good things about this product! Most of all, I love knowing how much waste I have cut down on by using this cup instead of to-go cups at coffee shops." —cmariet0308
7. A pack of soap sheets for times when you feel ~germ-y~ and you NEED to wash your hands — especially during those dreadful times when nothing comes out of the soap dispenser.
Promising review: "As someone who is super hygienic especially since the pandemic, I always carry hand soap with me everywhere I go. Recently, I unfortunately experienced my travel size bottle of hand soap leaking in my toiletry bag (my fault for overstuffing it) during my last flight, which lead me to search for a non-liquid alternative and here I am. This product is a game changer and does the job extremely well. I wouldn’t use this product as an everyday personal bathroom hand soap because you will go through it fast and it will get expensive quickly, but it is 100,000% worth it for travel or to leave in your purse when on the go. One thing I would recommend is to store it in a Ziploc bag just in case of accidental spills or unexpected rainfall." —CarryOnOnly
8. Or a pack of hand sanitizers that will clean your grimy hands AND moisturize them. This hand sanitizer is formulated with aloe so it'll leave your hands smooth instead of with that sticky residue that other hand sanitizers leave. The slim bottle allows it to fit into your pocket so you can always keep it on you when you're out and about.
Promising review: "These hand sanitizers go with me everywhere I go — my house, at work, shopping, and I carry them with me in my bag car and wallet. I always make sure to keep my hands clean. This product also comes with different scents that smell very fresh; this is why I LOVE this product." —Briseyda Mendoza
9. A cable organizer for all the chargers you like to keep with you "in case of emergency." Instead of having all your cords sprawled in your bag, store them neatly in this slim, protective case.
10. A travel-size Tower 28 SOS Spray to rejuvenate and refresh your face throughout the day (with or without makeup) whenever your skin starts to feel a little irritated and starts screaming SOS. The hypochlorous acid, a natural ingredient your skin produces, acts as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial to soothe your beautiful skin.
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are also vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "Take it with me everywhere. Amazing formula in a mini-sized bottle! I keep one of these in my overnight bag and another in my purse." —laphora
11. A hand warmer for cold nights — especially when you were told to bring gloves but didn't listen. With the press of a button your hands will feel like they're right in front of the fireplace, even while you're walking the city streets. Oh and did I mention that it also doubles as a portable charger!?
Temperature ranges from 95–131 degrees F.
Promising review: "This hand warmer works great and last for a long time! It's compact enough that I just carry it around in my purse everywhere. It has three heat settings, and honestly the first setting is warm enough for me most of the time but occasionally I will use the second setting. I would recommend that when using it, start on 1 before moving on to level 2 because it can get hot fast!! But once you get used to the heat from level 1 you can decide if you want more heat or not. When I first used it, it kind of scared me because it reminded me of an overheated phone, but having tested it out for a couple of months now I really appreciate having it." —GeniPeni
12. A 4-in-1 makeup pen that's just like the multicolored pens all the cool kids used to have at school. It comes with highlighter, lip liner, eyeliner, and brow pencil for an on-the-go touch-up.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this Pen Pal. This should be getting 5 stars because you can literally do your eyebrows, eyeliner, lips, highlighter, and so much more with one product. The actual product glides on smoothly and last all day long. This is an amazing product and I take it everywhere with me in my purse and it has saved me so many times when I’m in a rush. The colors are also very beautiful." —Sandy
13. A reusable lint roller ball because at one point or another you've tried to remove fuzz with a piece of tape (can't just be me right?) before an important meeting. You can bring this baby with you everywhere and the best part is that you can just wash it to remove the lint afterwards!
Promising review: "This little thing works wonders! I'm for sure not buying the paper ones anymore. I'll just buy more of this one since now I feel that I need one in each of my purses and corners of my house lol. It's very easy to clean and it is the perfect size to take everywhere. Plus, you can't beat the price." —Consuelo
