35 Life Hack Products That’ll Help With Your Daily Woes

1. An eyelash comb to separate your lashes when your mascara clumps up after applying. Just brush this through a few times and you're good to go!
2. A strainer that attaches to any pot so you don't have to *strain* your arms holding up a colander. Plus, no pasta will be a flight risk and end up in the sink.
It's made of flexible silicone and designed to fit most pots and pans.
Promising review: "Years ago I had a pot strainer that worked well. When it finally broke I bought several nearer versions and NONE of them fit anything well. I ended up getting a large bowl style strainer which worked but took up valuable cabinet space. This clip-on silicone strainer is amazing! It fits every pot in my cabinet, keeping food in and letting the water or grease out. Plus it frees up valuable cabinet space. I highly recommend it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A popular, long-lasting eyeliner stamp because if you're like me and have to redo your wing a bajillion times, this is SO worth it. With this stamp you won't waste any eyeliner — all it takes is one stamp and DONE!
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before and they were so watery and not close to a dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 a.m., traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" —Elizabeth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
4. Shout color-catching sheets so the next time you do laundry you don't have to separate your whites from your colors. These'll capture all the running dye so you can save those tears when you realize your favorite shirt is still white!
Promising review: "These Color Catcher sheets really protect colors from bleeding. It makes all clothes/laundry brighter and looking like new — not that old washed color after just one wash without these sheets. I give this product 5+ stars. Highly recommend. A few pennies spent additionally on your laundry makes one look like wearing new clothes all the time." —Nikita
Get 72 sheets from Amazon for $11.53.
5. A shower curtain with pockets because balancing all you shower products on the bathtub rim is way too chaotic. Now they won't be a fall risk and will be as secure as possible.
You can hang this shower curtain with the pockets facing either the inside or outside, depending on what you need to store.
Promising review: "I needed more storage in my shower because there are no built-in niches, and I only have room for a narrow shower caddy. I saw this idea on Pinterest, but it was geared toward college dorms and small apartments. I found that it works great in any size bathroom. It has nine pockets of different sizes, so you can store many different items. The liner itself is of heavy plastic and the pockets are of sturdy mesh. The overall quality is very good and it does not feel too thin. My shower rod is screwed into the wall, so I am not concerned about putting too many heavy items in the pockets, but if you have a tension rod, you should be aware not to overload it." —Minerva King
Get it from Amazon for $16.98.
6. A Car Caché so you can keep your bag within arm's reach without your precious items falling out every time you hit the breaks. You'll never have to put your bags on the dirty floor again, where only feet belong. Plus reviewers say it's handy for keeping their doggos in the back seat!
Psst...it also comes with mesh pockets so you can store essentials right by your side!
Promising review: "Um, holy grail! My purse has always taken up my passenger seat. If I have a passenger, it's sitting next to me in the driver's seat. I have a large LV bag that doesn't have a zipper to close it up. Any time I would brake even a tiny bit harder than usual, everything would go sliding off to the floor if I didn't mom-arm it. I got so sick of picking up the contents of my purse (I live in So Cal and drive A LOT). I saw this in a random article on FB, read the glowing reviews, and bought it immediately. YOU GUYS, this is AMAZING! It keeps my purse in place and doesn't slip out on either side. It took all of two minutes to install. LOVE!" —MsJoy
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two colors).
7. Blind-spot mirrors because parallel parking and merging lanes can be such a pain. in. the. neck (yes, figuratively and literally). With these helpful lil' gizmos, you'll be able to save so much time trying to squeeze into that space *and* do it safely!
Promising review: "I bought these for my mom's car and mine a while ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these its been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver. I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel park in the city." —Mariam Abass
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in four shapes and three styles).
8. A makeup spatula (as seen on Shark Tank) so you can get every cent out of your favorite beauty products. With this, you won't be cringing every time you throw out your concealer that still has a quarter left in it.
9. A handy little cleaning ball that you can leave in your bag to capture any dirt, dust, or crumbs that *dare* to enter. You can also take it out of the casing and roll it around to pick up whatever is left over! This won't end up in your junk drawer, it'll just live in your bag.
See how well it works at cleaning the bottom of a bag on TikTok!
Promising review: "I found out about this little gadget from a TikTok video, and I thought I'd give it a try. I usually keep some sort of snack in my purse, and as much as I try to keep the containers sealed and to keep my bags clean, I inevitably end up with those annoying little micro-crumbs at the bottom. As soon as I ordered this ball, I put it straight into my purse, and within a day or two, it was already time to wash it! It picks up a lot for being so small! Pro tip: To open it, squeeze the thick ring around the middle and it should pop apart pretty easily. Rinse off the sticky ball part with just water, then put it back together and let it air dry for a couple of hours. Good as new! I highly recommend this product. Whether you have kids or not, bags just get lint and teeny tiny little crumbs over time. Buy it!!" —Sarah Couv
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors, as well as a set of three).
10. Anti-slip silicone glasses sleeves because having to push your glasses back up every five seconds is just so darn annoying. Just slip these onto the arms and protect your frames from ever hitting the floor again!
Promising review: "I was a little dubious about these, but my daughter's glasses were always falling off her face and to the floor, so if I could spend a couple of bucks to save her expensive glasses, it was worth a shot. In fact, because you get five pairs, I put a set on my glasses, and I'll be darned if they don't work really well. They add a little bit of bulk to your glasses so if you're extremely fashion-conscious, it's not like tape-on-the-bridge nerdy, but it's there. But if you're more concerned about having your glasses feel like they're going to stay put on your head, then you'll like these. They aren't too thick so you don't really notice them on your ears. In fact, because of the soft silicone, they actually result in less of the occasional soreness I would get from my glasses on my ears sometimes." —Domenico Bettinelli
Get a pack of five pairs (10 total) from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three colors).
11. A plush microfiber makeup-removing cloth that removes ALL makeup (yes, even waterproof makeup) with just water. WATER. The other side exfoliates your face, and afterward you can just toss it into the laundry with everything else.
Promising review: "Okay, so I know there’s a ton of reviews for how amazing this thing is, and I really thought it was going to be super overhyped. But seriously — THIS THING IS AMAZING! Usually, I have to really scrub to get my mascara off, and I’ll typically lose an eyelash or two in the process, but I wet this down and wiped my face once, and everything was off my face and on the towel. And I mean wipe, there was no scrubbing. I literally did a quick wipe expecting it to be just an initial pass, then looked up into the mirror and was like, holy hell, I think it’s all off. I’m in total shock. I have literally never once had a cream, oil, cloth, or otherwise that so effortlessly wiped off my mascara before. There’s got to be some magic going on here...my face thanks you." —anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).
12. A toothpaste holder and squeezer because it is quite literally *impossible* to get the last drops of toothpaste out. Now you'll be able to completely empty the tube and actually feel satisfied when you throw it out.
Promising review: "This device is ingenious! Wished I’d known this product exist sooner. I use Arm & Hammer toothpaste, which still comes in the standard small cap so having it propped up behind the bathroom cabinet was impossible. Now, problem solved. It’s a small invention that made a positive impact. I thank the person who thought of it." —Jl33NYC
Get it from Amazon for $6.29.
13. A no-splash nail clipper that'll catch your stray nails so you don't randomly find them on your carpet or table, or in your coffee cup....
The clippers have a file on the bottom and also come in a really nice case!
Promising review: "Best nail clipper I've ever owned. All my life I've had stainless steel nail clippers that slip from my fingers whenever I have to cut my nails, which bends the nail and adds pressure onto my nail bed. With these clippers, the groove lets my thumb sit comfortably. It cuts very well, and there's no need to put too much pressure when cutting a tough nail. The nail catcher is a good bonus. It prevents your nail debris from flying all over the place so you don't need to hover over the trash can. I use the built-in nail file to shape those sharp edges and it does the job very well. It eliminates the use of switching over to an individual nail file. I also like the little case that it comes in. It keeps me from losing my nail clippers." —Jasmine
Get them from Amazon for $13.99.