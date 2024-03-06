These 34 Kitchen Products Will Be The Remy To Your Linguini

1. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper so you can prep your ratatouille ingredients in no time. This multifunctioning gadget chops, spiralizes, and slices veggies instantly so you don't have to, AND it comes with a built-in storage container that'll leave your kitchen ~mess free~.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
2. A garlic peeler that'll keep the clove intact while removing the peels and keeping them inside. Just toss your garlic in, press down, and roll to get perfectly peeled garlic in seconds. The best part: Your hands stay odor-free!
This includes a ventilated case for storage and the peeler is dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "OK, this is DEFINITELY not a gimmick! Follow the instructions and this will save you time in the kitchen! Roll it with minimal pressure and it works like a champ. It also rinses very easily and dries quick. The case has holes on either end to ensure it dries completely in between uses when you toss it in a drawer. I will never hand/knife smash garlic and fight with those pesky skins sticking to everything ever again." —ThatKasper
3. And a garlic rocker so you can continue to keep your fingers free from the garlicky scent. Just rock it back and forth a few times and you're done!
4. A pair of herb scissors with FIVE blades. They'll *snip* off so much prep time and cut through herbs or leafy greens in just a matter of seconds! It's so easy to use you could probably even do it blindfolded like Linguini (I said COULD, but you definitely should not try it).
Promising review: "I like to grow herbs and use them in salads, soups, and many other recipes. I received these as a birthday gift and can't believe how fast and easy it is to cut up cilantro, basil, parsley, lovage, etc. My husband tried them today too for the first time while making guacamole, and found that slicing the cilantro went very quickly. The storage case-cleaner is very efficiently designed too. I ordered four of these sets to give as gifts." —Lucille P. Nawara
5. A cutting board prep station so you can chop and store ingredients all in one place. Perfect for meal prepping! Who's up next on the chopping block? Def not you after using this 2-in-1.
Promising review: "I purchased this product because I do a lot of food prep and have challenges placing prepared cuttings into containers. This unique cutting board allows me to cut various foods and slide them through an opening directly into a sealable plastic container. The time saving and organization allows for faster prep time. The bamboo board works well for this purpose." —N Hara
6. A microwave omelet maker for those who just can't figure out how to use their stove. Just beat some eggs with milk and add the mixture in with your desired ingredients for a perfectly cooked omelet in just five minutes! Wow, Gusteau wasn't lying when he said "anyone can cook."
This is made of 100% platinum silicone that's resistant to high temperatures and is dishwasher safe.
Promising review: "This product is brilliant because it works on the steam concept of cooking. I suggest cooking frozen vegetables with some butter first then adding 2–3 eggs on top. Instant frittata. Adjust your cooking times because it takes some time to perfect it." —Enjoy Good Design
7. A divided nonstick skillet so you can minimize cooking time and cleaning time — which I know can be your kryptonite if you're feeling lazy. Just throw on all your ingredients and ~bon appétit~.
Promising review: "This skillet works pretty well and the cleanup is very easy. I've made eggs, steaks, pork chops, beans, chili, pancakes, tortillas, quesadillas, bacon, and potatoes for starters. It's awesome to cook a full meal and only have one pan to wash. I would recommend a small spatula for the smaller compartments though, since it can be a tight fit, but overall this was a great purchase." —Photography is life
8. A tofu press to drain tofu from all its moisture in just 15 minutes, leaving it ready to absorb other flavors when cooking! There are two pressure levels, so whether you have firm or soft tofu, it'll always stay intact.
BTW, TofuBud is a small biz based in San Francisco.
Promising review: "I used to use a kitchen towel to squeeze water out of tofu. The process was time consuming, messy, and took a kitchen towel straight from clean drawer to the laundry. The TofuBud works amazingly well. Push the plunger to the second compression, and 30 minutes later, the perfect amount of water has been removed to make tofu patties. Add an egg and some light soy sauce and brown in a nonstick skillet. Great!" —MT Nester
9. A flexible spoon that's multifunctional — it measures, it stirs, it flips, it can do anything! OK, not literally anything, but you get the point. Plus, it just gives you less to wash when you do the dishes!
It's heat resistant up to 600 degrees and designed with an ergonomic handle, stiff nylon core, and flexible angled head for easy stirring. You can also get a blender spatula, jar scraper, and assorted sizes of spoons from the same link.
Promising review: "This is a perfect mix between a spoon and a spatula. Perfect for pans that can’t tolerate metal utensils. You can scoop, move things around in the pan, and the end doesn’t bend everywhere. It’s also dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a snap. I would consider buying more because my other cookware just doesn’t compare! This will be my go-to from now on." —Katherine Barnes
10. A set of gravity-activated grinders so your poor forearms can take a break from the endless twisting and turning. Once you tip these bad boys over, they'll automatically grind salt or pepper for you.
Watch this TikToker use these automatic grinders while cooking here!
Promising review: "These are really beautiful and add the exact touch of copper I was looking for in my space. When using, the end lights up blue which is very cool gives them a modern feel. They feel heavy and solid, including the clear receptacle that holds the salt/pepper." —Pink Dragon
11. An all-in-one pan that'll truly be the Remy to your Linguini because of how often you'll use it to cook. You can use it to fry, sauté, make sauce, and so much more — basically you can use this baby for *anything* so just go ahead and toss out all your worn out, old pans!
You can also use it as a stockpot, wok pan, skillet, and braiser! Plus it comes with a lid and beechwood turner so you won't scratch up your pan!
Promising review: "I use this for everything now. It works great, and it is SO EASY TO CLEAN. I have this and the pan, and I only use other pans when I'm making more than two things. These are so great, and they're practically all I need. It looks a little on the small side, but it's plenty for my family of seven, so don't let the size stop you." —hlaustin
