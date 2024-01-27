28 Kitchen Hack Products That’ll Make Cooking Just A Little Easier

1. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper so you can feel like the next Gordon Ramsay. This multifunctioning gadget chops, spiralizes, and slices veggies instantly so you don't have to, AND it comes with a built-in storage container that'll leave your kitchen ~mess free~.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
2. A pair of herb scissors with FIVE blades. They'll *snip* off so much prep time and cut through herbs or leafy greens in just a matter of seconds!
Promising review: "I like to grow herbs and use them in salads, soups, and many other recipes. I received these as a birthday gift and can't believe how fast and easy it is to cut up cilantro, basil, parsley, lovage, etc. My husband tried them today too for the first time while making guacamole, and found that slicing the cilantro went very quickly. The storage case/cleaner is very efficiently designed too. I ordered four of these sets to give as gifts." —Lucille P. Nawara
3. A cutting board prep station so you can chop and store ingredients all in one place. Perfect for meal prepping! Who's up next on the chopping block? Def not you after using this 2-in-1!
Promising review: "I purchased this product because I do a lot of food prep and have challenges placing prepared cuttings into containers. This unique cutting board allows me to cut various foods and slide them through an opening directly into a sealable plastic container. The time savings and organization allows for faster prep time. The bamboo board works well for this purpose." —N Hara
4. A garlic peeler that'll keep the clove intact while removing the peels and keeping them inside. Just toss your garlic in, press down, and roll to get perfectly peeled garlic in seconds. The best part: Your hands stay odor-free!
This includes a ventilated case for storage and the peeler is dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "OK, this is DEFINITELY not a gimmick! Follow the instructions and this will save you time in the kitchen! Roll it with minimal pressure and it works like a champ. It also rinses very easily and dries quick. The case has holes on either end to ensure it dries completely in between uses when you toss it in a drawer. I will never hand/knife smash garlic and fight with those pesky skins sticking to everything ever again." —ThatKasper
5. And a garlic rocker so you can continue to keep your fingers free from the garlicky scent. Just rock it back and forth a few times and you're done!
6. A microwave omelet maker for those mornings when you egg-ccidentally snoozed your alarm one too many times. Just beat some eggs with milk and add the mixture in with your desired ingredients for a perfectly cooked omelet in just five minutes!
This is made of 100% platinum silicone that's resistant to high temperatures and is dishwasher safe.
Promising review: "This product is brilliant because it works on the steam concept of cooking. I suggest cooking frozen vegetables with some butter first then adding two to three eggs on top. Instant frittata. Adjust your cooking times because it takes some time to perfect it." —Enjoy Good Design
7. A hanging garbage bag holder so you don't have to go back and forth to the trash can while making your famous vegetable stir-fry. Plus, you won't run the risk of dropping scraps on the floor along the way to throw them out. Reviewers also use this for composting!
Promising review: "I love this product because I'm always chopping vegetables and cutting up meat. I would be making several trips to the trash. Now I'm able to make meal prep quicker, easier, and cleaner! A good way to use up some of those plastic bags from the grocery store, too!" —Ellen Holcomb
8. A tofu press to drain tofu of its moisture in just 15 minutes, leaving it ready to absorb other flavors when cooking! There are two pressure levels, so whether you have firm or soft tofu, it'll always stay intact.
BTW, TofuBud is a small biz based in San Francisco.
Promising review: "I used to use a kitchen towel to squeeze water out of tofu. The process was time consuming, messy, and took a kitchen towel straight from clean drawer to the laundry. The TofuBud works amazingly well. Push the plunger to the second compression, and 30 minutes later, the perfect amount of water has been removed to make tofu patties. Add an egg and some light soy sauce and brown in a nonstick skillet. Great!" —MT Nester
9. A flexible spoon that's multifunctional — it measures, it stirs, it flips, it can do anything! OK, not literally anything, but you get the point. Plus, it gives you less to wash when you do the dishes!
It's heat resistant up to 600 degrees and designed with an ergonomic handle, stiff nylon core, and flexible angled head for easy stirring. You can also get a blender spatula, jar scraper, and assorted sizes of spoons from the same link.
Promising review: "This is a perfect mix between a spoon and a spatula. Perfect for pans that can’t tolerate metal utensils. You can scoop, move things around in the pan, and the end doesn’t bend everywhere. It’s also dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a snap. I would consider buying more because my other cookware just doesn’t compare! This will be my go-to from now on." —Katherine Barnes
10. A set of gravity-activated grinders so your poor forearms can take a break from the endless twisting and turning. Once you tip these bad boys over, they automatically grind salt or pepper for you.
Promising review: "These are really beautiful and add the exact touch of copper I was looking for in my space. When using, the end lights up blue, which is very cool gives them a modern feel. They feel heavy and solid, including the clear receptacle that holds the salt/pepper." —Pink Dragon
11. A pig egg yolk separator — it's just as useful as it is adorable. Simply put the pig's lips to the yolk and press in to suck it up.
12. A genius Whiskware pancake batter mixer so you can whip up some flapjacks, crepes, and more in a jiffy. Just add your desired ingredients into the bottle and shake it with the blender ball inside — your forearms won't have to put in the work to whisk it up. You've heard of farm-to-table but have you heard of bottle-to-stove? Just squeeze the batter out onto the griddle and voilà!
Promising review: "I LOVE this thing! Breakfast has never been faster or easier! And it doesn't make noise that will wake everyone up while I am mixing. The silicone tip is real silicone (for those wondering about the pinch test) and does well against cast-iron. I have never been able to get my pancakes this fluffy until now! So great! Planning on buying more from this brand! It is also super easy to clean. The bottom comes off to fill it up, and it turns into a holder for the bottle by setting the top into the bottom setting. It suggests putting in your liquid first then your mix, but if making a large amount, you might have to gently tap it a bit." —KC Hunter
13. A strainer that attaches to any pot so you don't have to *strain* your arms holding up a colander. Plus, no pasta will be a flight risk and end up in the sink.
It's made of flexible silicone and designed to fit most pots and pans.
Promising review: "Years ago I had a pot strainer that worked well. When it finally broke I bought several nearer versions and NONE of them fit anything well. I ended up getting a large bowl style strainer which worked but took up valuable cabinet space. This clip-on silicone strainer is amazing! It fits every pot in my cabinet, keeping food in and letting the water or grease out. Plus it frees up valuable cabinet space. I highly recommend it!" —Amazon Customer
14. A glass and stainless-steel oil sprayer so you can get a perfect oil coating on your veggies without having to get your hands greasy.
Promising review: "The sprayer is made with a high-quality glass container and a spraying nozzle capable of producing a very fine mist. This is perfect for coating baking pans with oil and other cooking needs. The trigger is smooth and easy to use. The slim profile makes it easy to store and doesn't clog up precious kitchen storage space." —K.K.
15. An Instant Pot that can basically do it all — it's called a 7-in-1 for a reason. It can serve as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, and can even make yogurt. Did I mention that it also has 11 one-touch options for delicious ribs, soups, and more!? The world isn't your oyster, this Instant Pot is.
Promising review: "This is quite possibly the coolest, most versatile kitchen gadget I’ve ever owned. I love it so much that I’ve purchased two more for friends and relatives. What can it do? I think the real question is 'What can’t it do?' I truly believe you could replace every cooking appliance (including your oven and stove top) and do EVERYTHING in the Instant Pot. I purchased two sizes for my own use: the 3-quart (which is my almost-every-day workhorse for two person dishes) and the 8-quart (which I bring out to handle my dinner party dishes). Everything I’ve tried has been fabulous. In the realm of kitchen appliances, there is no better investment than the Instant Pot. Highly recommended!!!" —Stereoman
