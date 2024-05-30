Just 48 Products To Turn Your Kinda Blah Home Into A Dazzling Living Space

1. A Jack Rack for a lil' vintage vibe in your foyer if you're a music lover. It comes with four guitar plugs that you can attach to your keys to easily stick them in! You'll be so excited to "plug" your keys back in every day, it'll finally put an end to you tossing them ~wherever~ (and inevitably misplacing them).
Don't we just love a unique but useful piece of home decor??
Promising review: "Super cute item and I'm so happy with my purchase! It’s not as heavy as you would think it is; it’s pretty light. But it hangs easily and looks super cute! It’s also helped my girlfriend and me a lot with keeping track of our keys! It’s now a habit for us to come home and plug our keys in! 😆 Overall, 10/10 would recommend!!" —Super Cute!!!
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two styles).
2. Or a Lego key holder that'll have people thinking you crafted it yourself (but that can be our little secret). It comes with eight 2x2 keychains that you can stick on right when you return from work!
MP3D Shop is a small business that specializes in all things Lego!
Promising review: "This is amazing!! The quality is great! It’s the talk of my apartment when my friends walk in!" —David Galarza
Get it from MP3D Shop on Etsy for $23.89 (available in three colors).
3. A wireless library light to draw attention to your beautiful wall-hanging decor and portraits that may have been overlooked. It'll turn your home into an art gallery and have your guests oohing and ahhing at your ~curated~ collection.
You can adjust it to warm or cool light settings depending on your preference. This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.
Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three colors, two sizes, and either battery or rechargeable options).
4. A faux-cowhide rug for a rustic or farmhouse vibe that'll ~zhuzh~ up your bare floor.
Promising review: "I have owned huge, real hides in the past and paid $500 to $700. I ordered this hoping it would be cute but worried a bit that it would look cheap. Well, it is Amazon, so I knew I could return it and made the leap. SOOOOOO HAPPY I did! It looks real and the gold adds such whimsy! Looks AWESOME! My home is mid-century modern with gorgeous high-end pieces and art. This lovely gem is on my tile floor adds such warmth and joy. When the light comes through the windows and lights up the gold, I cannot help but smile! Amazing and fun! LOVE!!!!! Would ABSOLUTELY purchase over and over and over! Perfection!" —Frog Hop
Get it from Amazon for $49.76+ (available in three sizes and two colors)
5. Or an Uno rug to grace your floor with a Draw 4 card (obviously the best in the deck) OR a Reverse card to ward off unwanted guests — just kidding...or am I?
Promising review: "I didn’t believe it would be that good, seeing as that it was so cheap. But to my surprise, this carpet is absolutely incredible. It’s soft and colorful, and all of my guests love it! You will not regret buying this funky carpet. I can assure you, you are not going to be disappointed. I know that’s hard to believe because you don’t know me, but trust me, you’re going to want to buy this. Believe me." —izzella
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in three styles and two sizes).
6. A pack of LED battery-operated puck lights — stick 'em under your kitchen cabinets, in your closets, or anywhere else that could use some gentle ~illumination~. Now when you go for some late-night snacking, you won't be blinded by harsh overhead lighting.
The lights come with a remote that includes a dimmer, an auto-off timer, and an easy on/off switch for your convenience. You can also just simply tap on the lights to turn them off. Because they run on batteries, you won't have to go through the trouble of hiring an electrician, and they run for 100 hours before you have to replace the batteries.
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed! It’s super easy to install. Took me less than five minutes! I didn’t want to wire anything or have wires showing so this was it! They are so convenient and looks great! The remote makes it even better. It’s soooo easy to control them. I absolutely love it! I will be ordering more for my home office cubbies! Hope they last!!!" —SM
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in other packs).
7. Or these stick-on track lights if you want a brighter, more uniform lighting option. It comes with an adhesive backing so all you gotta do is stick 'em on, plug them in, and enjoy!
It includes a remote that can adjust the brightness.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. It's super easy to install, and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome, and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $16.79+ (available in three light colors).
8. A book-shaped flower vase for all you bookworms out there. You can place it in your reading nook, living room, or even bathroom — it'll look gorgeous anywhere. 💐
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty, I bought a second one! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors).
9. Or a negative space vase that may just be the epitome of minimalism. You'll be able to display your flowers or plants from the stem to the petals.
Promising review: "These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." —Amazon Customer
Get three from Amazon for $19.79+ (available in three set sizes).