If You’re Looking To *Zhuzh* Up Your Skincare Routine, Check Out These 25 Beauty Products

1. Cosrx snail mucin essence soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — it's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
Promising review: "I’m in my 40s and have spent SO much money on skincare in the past few years and have finally found my holy grail. I’m not really sure what this product is supposed to do but for me it felt moisturizing (I live in a hot tropical climate and most true moisturizers leave my face looking oily), cleared up nose breakout, evened out texture, kept oil under control, and even made my blackheads WAY less prominent. It’s got a gooey almost sticky consistency that spreads very smoothly over the face and dries to nothing, I use it before applying my retinoid at night and add a layer after. In the morning I use it before sunscreen (Australian Gold) and don’t need to wear makeup anymore! Believe the hype!" —kaya
Get it from Amazon for $13.63.
2. Zombie hydrating face masks give you an at-home facial by helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, clear small breakouts, and deeply hydrate your skin. Don't be frightened by its name — the mask cracks in areas that need moisture and are rough in areas that lack elasticity.
Promising review: "I was absolutely amazed after using this mask! It made my skin so soft! My pores were barely there, this mask tightened my skin and left it baby smooth! This was only after one use! My makeup went on beautifully and lasted longer. After several uses I can say the tightening effect has really left my skin firmer. The mask made my skin feel slightly itchy as it tightened. However, it did subside and it didn’t irritate my face. I am loving how soft my skin is. And yes it is still making my pores look none existent! Love it, would highly recommend. 💕💕" —Sarah
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $25.
3. Saem hydrating eye stick helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide — all without oils. For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. And! LilyAna Naturals eye cream uses all-natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "Seriously, try this eye cream! Holy grail status. I don’t think I’ve ever left a review on Amazon before. This eye cream is THAT good. I was a makeup artist for years and am still a product junkie. I’ve been using an eye cream daily since I was 19 (over a decade), so have tried lots of brands, and this stuff is phenomenal! It’s now become my go-to cream for my face, eyes, neck, AND décolletage. My skin veers towards dry and I haven’t found a face cream I like as much as this that isn’t $75, so I just use it all over. The jar is big enough for that and a little goes a LONG way. Use this cream twice a day for the eyes — in the morning under the eye and before bed under the eye and also on the eye lid up to the brow bone — and you will fall in love, too." —L.R.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
5. Revlon Volcanic Face Roller soaks up any excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers!
It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!
Promising review: "As I have oily skin that typically gets worse in the warm weather, I usually buy blotting papers to remove excess oil in my T-zone. Those work fine, but THIS product is absolutely ingenious! Not only does it work beautifully without disturbing my makeup, it’s reusable, easy to clean, and most importantly to me, it is so much more eco-friendly! I highly recommend this to all my oily-skinned beauties out there!" —GodivaRn
Get it from Amazon for $9.09.
6. Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask exfoliates your skin and removes blackheads for the ultimate spa experience. After applying it, wait five minutes for bubbles to form, remove the foam, and let the charcoal sit for a little before washing it off — fun and purifying!
Promising review: "I have very few skincare items I buy more than once. I LOVE this mask. It bubbles up upon application and the tiny bubbles bursting itch and tickle, but stick out the 10 minutes. The first time I used it, after washing it off you could literally see the junk and oil sitting on top of my skin as it had been pushed to the surface. The next morning my skin glowed. Def will be buying more." —Alice D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and sunflower) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!
Promising reviews: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." —sarah_baerah
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
8. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub exfoliates dry and rough bumps for smoother skin. This scrub can also help decongest pores and remove dead flakes. It's vegan and cruelty free and safe for all types of skin!
Promising review: "Holy grail for KP arms and strawberry legs. I have tried EVERYTHING on my KP in the last 30 years, and nothing has ever worked this well and this easily. I use it two or three times a week in the shower and finish with a light moisturizer when I get out. And that's all it took to completely change my skin to silky smooth! I would pay $100 for a tube of this — it would be worth it to me. Total Holy Grail status." —Houston Mommy
Get it from Amazon for $12.
9. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap helps restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and give your skin that glow it deserves. Its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric formula can be applied anywhere on your body — including your bikini area!
Promising review: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.99.
10. CeraVe hydrating cleanser purifies skin of all types from excess oils gently *without* stripping your skin of natural moisture. It's formulated with three ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help your skin stay hydrated!
Watch someone test it out on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "Doesn’t dry my skin out at all! I can totally feel a difference in how my skin feels when I use this compared to other washes. I have super sensitive eczema ridden skin, and my eczema is especially flared up around my eyes and this doesn’t burn them or irritate them at all! I also struggle with acne and this has helped me with that as well! I wish I would’ve found this sooner!!" —Bridget Z.
Get it from Amazon for $17.08.
11. Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant activates with water to release papain enzymes and salicylic acid to help reduce fine lines, fight acne, shrink pores, and brighten your complexion. The colloidal oatmeal in this formula calms skin and reduces the appearance of redness and irritation — um, YES PLEASE.
Promising review: "Great product with outstanding results. I love this product. It is really effective and easy to use, as I noticed my skin is cleaner and very fresh after using it. Having never heard of the brand, I was curious about ground rice as an exfoliant. To my surprise, I saw results after daily use within a couple of weeks. My complexion brightened in tone and some dark patches slowly began to fade." —edujapa70
Get it from Sephora or Amazon for $18+ (available in mini or regular size).
12. Or! Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant removes dead skin, shrinks and unclogs large pores, and smooths wrinkles. So many reviewers have raved about it also clearing acne and reducing breakouts. Talk about benefits on top of benefits!
Promising review: "This!!!! This is my new holy grail product. I decided to switch up my skin care routine and did research on BHAs and this product because I had seen everyone talking about it. I have very very dry, acne-prone skin that also had tons of blackheads on my chin and nose and little bumps (I don’t even know what they were) on my cheeks. I have been using this for around a week and a half and I’ve noticed such a huge difference. The bumps on my cheeks are gone, and the blackheads I had spent years trying to pop or pick out or use pore strips are basically gone. I have no idea how it worked so fast and I am so amazed. I told everyone to buy this and it’s worth it 100%. I am amazed by this. It also does not dry out my skin like I expected it to." —Cameron Stussie
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
13. TruSkin Vitamin C serum helps to even skin tone and reduce dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. Just dab some on after cleansing your face and top it with your favorite moisturizer. Over 92,000 reviewers gave it a 5-star rating for its truly magical results.
Promising review: "This serum works wonders on my skin. I had slight hyperpigmentation on my face, and I do have acne scars; my skin looked dull and lacked moisture. After I applied this serum every day in the morning, my skin looks so much better than before. My pigmentation is reduced; my skin looks fresh and moisturized. I am very happy with my purchase, and I highly recommend this to buy." —Kavita
Get it from Amazon for $19.77+ (available in two sizes).
14. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped blackhead remover removes whiteheads, blackheads, and other impurities *and* exfoliates your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flakey skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
15. Mighty Patches tackle those pesky pimples (white)head-on. The hydrocolloid absorbs the gunk inside, which helps speed up the healing process. Plus, they hide pimples and prevent from you from picking at them! These work so well you'll forget there was even a pimple there.
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch and more. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strips, and more!
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my work day looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.