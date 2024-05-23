35 Home Improvement Products That Require Minimal Effort But Give Maximum Results

1. Satin nickel switch plates so you can replace that plain ol' white one and add a fancy-schmancy touch to your wall, because every detail counts.
Promising review: "Feels quality, not flimsy. Installed in a bathroom and adds a nice classy vintage touch to my switch. The metal is not highly reflective, closer to a brushed look. Great for disguising fingerprints and blends in with other non-reflective metal hardware. When the light switch is frequently the first thing someone looks at and reaches for in a room, having a quality cover like this gets noticed and enhances a room very easily. I can't believe I'm still writing about how much I enjoy a light switch cover." —Tom Generic Dude
Get it from Amazon for $6.89 (also available in a switch plate cover design and a combo design).
2. Or an adorable retro wall plate that'll give your home a nostalgic '90s cartoon vibe and make your heart oh-so happy whenever you look at it.
Atomic Surplus is a small business based in Idaho that handmakes atomic-age accessories.
Promising review: "These plates are fantastic, and Sam is great to work with. I placed a large order and changed out every plate in the house. They look fantastic, and I'm so happy I stumbled upon Atomic Surplus. What a terrific find." —Meg Morton
Get it from Atomic Surplus on Etsy for $30+ (available in 18 styles and nine colors).
3. A pack of LED battery-operated puck lights — stick 'em under your kitchen cabinets, in your closets, or anywhere else that could use some gentle ~illumination~. Now when you go for some late-night snacking, you won't be blinded by harsh overhead lighting.
The lights come with a remote that includes a dimmer, an auto-off timer, and an easy on/off switch for your convenience. You can also just simply tap on the lights to turn them off. Because they run on batteries, you won't have to go through the trouble of hiring an electrician, and they run for 100 hours before you have to replace the batteries.
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed! It’s super easy to install. Took me less than five minutes! I didn’t want to wire anything or have wires showing so this was it! They are so convenient and looks great! The remote makes it even better. It’s soooo easy to control them. I absolutely love it! I will be ordering more for my home office cubbies! Hope they last!!!" —SM
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in other packs).
4. Or these stick-on track lights if you want a brighter, more uniform lighting option. It comes with an adhesive backing so all you gotta do is stick 'em on, plug them in, and enjoy!
It includes a remote that can adjust the brightness.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. It's super easy to install, and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome, and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $16.79+ (available in three light colors).
5. A roll of faux-marble contact paper in case years of doing makeup and work at your desk have left scratches and stains that you can't bear to look at anymore. This adhesive film will make it look like you went out and bought new furniture — don't worry, it'll be our secret!
Promising review: "So Pinteresting! I used this adhesive film to turn two cheap Ikea tables into less-cheap-looking Ikea tables because I'm not made of money but I would like others to believe I am. Super simple to use and a ton of it for the price I was really pleased overall. The pattern actually looks like marble, not a weird pixely repetitive pattern, so that's great as well." —Spencer House
Get a 17"x78" roll from Amazon for $17.10 (also available in six other styles).
6. A wood polish and conditioner to get your wooden furniture and floors back to mint condition. One reviewer said it's basically "a magical eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish" because yup, it's that effective.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs who jumped up and scratched places. We also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were. Several other areas were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magical eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand-new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
7. Velvet slipcovers that'll turn your couch from drab to ~faaab~ — you'll feel like royalty anytime you plop down to take a nap. Bonus: It'll also hide all those tears and stains that make you go "yeesh 😬" every time you lay eyes on them. And! If you happen to spill something or your doggo has an accident on the cover, you can just toss it into the washing machine!
There are separate cushions for the covers and straps, so the cover stays in place even after lots of usage.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).
8. Some peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash — no need to take a sledgehammer to your very expensive home for this jaw-dropping makeover.
Promising review: "This peel-and-stick tile backsplash has completely changed the look of our kitchen. It was relatively easy to install and it was our first time using any peel-and-stick product. One thing we did learn is once it's on the wall...it's not coming off easily. I would highly recommend using the glass cleaner method — this will allow more time to fix your placement if you don't have it just right. Overall, this product is totally worth the price and little time it takes to apply. PS: It's a great quarantine project if you're looking for one! :)" —Nikki Moody
Get a 10-pack of 12"x12" panels from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in eight colors).
9. Or some peel-and-stick tile that'll add character to your bathroom or kitchen, because the walls have been looking a little too plain.
Promising review: "This brought new life to my super boring kitchen! This was much easier than I thought and was really worried about taking on this project but I'm glad I did. Took me over three hours from start to finish." —Blood Agent
Read the rest of this customer's in-depth review for some handy tips and tricks.
Get six tiles from Amazon for $22.14 (and check out the other styles here).
10. A bottle of Star Brite Mold and Mildew Stain Remover — it must have been infused with some magical properties, because it's unbelievable how well it'll clean all your outdoor furniture that's been crusting outside for who knows how long.
Promising review: "I don't often write a review of a product. But this was so impressive, I thought I should let others know. We have a set of vinyl outdoor chairs that were constantly covered with mildew. When we were feeling ambitious, we'd take the time to power wash the chairs, which worked pretty well but was a lot of work. The problem was that a couple of days later, the mildew was back almost as bad a before. With this mildew stain remover, we sprayed the chairs, let them sit a few minutes, and hosed off with a regular garden hose. Easy. And they were cleaner than they ever got using the power washer. When we put the chairs away two months later, they were still clean." —Christine A. Simonson
Get it from Amazon for $10.48+ (available in three sizes).