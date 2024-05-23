35 Home Improvement Products That Require Minimal Effort But Give Maximum Results

The lights come with a remote that includes a dimmer, an auto-off timer, and an easy on/off switch for your convenience. You can also just simply tap on the lights to turn them off. Because they run on batteries, you won't have to go through the trouble of hiring an electrician, and they run for 100 hours before you have to replace the batteries.

Promising review: "Exactly what I needed! It’s super easy to install. Took me less than five minutes! I didn’t want to wire anything or have wires showing so this was it! They are so convenient and looks great! The remote makes it even better. It’s soooo easy to control them. I absolutely love it! I will be ordering more for my home office cubbies! Hope they last!!!" —SM

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in other packs).