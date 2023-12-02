Skip To Content
    35 Gifts Pre-Teens (Probably) Won't Roll Their Eyes At

    As someone who was once an attitude-ridden tween, I can *almost* guarantee you that these gifts will put a smile on their face.

    Rachelle Yang
    by Rachelle Yang

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An instant camera so their only source of pictures aren't from their phone. It instantly prints pictures onto individual film sheets so they can hang them up on their wall right away. Plus it comes with a selfie mode — I mean, what tween doesn't like a good selfie?

    blue camera with picture taken
    white polaroid with a bunch of pictures taken
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It doesn't come with film, but you can check out options with a Toy Story border, a rainbow border, or plain ones!

    Promising review: "Great picture quality and nice little updates to the body! Bought this as a gift for my 12-year-old daughter and it has been a huge time killer for quarantine. We love it and will be buying a second one for myself!" —Amazon Customer

    Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $76.95+ (available in six colors).

    2. A Squishmallow because reality is, these cuddly creatures are all the hype. They come in so many stinkin' cute designs, so you'll surely find one that your tween is going to love. 

    pineapple squishmallow on a chair
    reviewer hugging the sully squishmallow
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review (for the pineapple): "Perfect gift for a tween. I purchased this for a 9-year-old’s birthday gift. She loved it! It was than I had expected —great value for the price" —Not Actually Wonder Woman

    Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get the pineapple or Sully on Amazon for $24.99 and check out the rest here!

    3. A cozy blanket sweatshirt that'll give them comfort of a hoodie and the warmth of a blanket — the perfect lazy tween gift.

    BuzzFeed editor wearing the comfy in burgundy
    reviewer wearing the comfy in gray while sitting on a couch
    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has to say about it: "I LOVE this thing. It allows you to literally wrap yourself in a blanket, but still be able to use your hands, without your poor arm suffering in the cold breeze. I wear this while working from home, watching Netflix, and while taking naps. It's so comfy that there have been times I don't want to take it off when I have to run to the store — the only reason I do is because I don't want it to get dirty. I can't imagine one person who wouldn't be happy to have this wonderful bundle of coziness."

    Promising review: "To say that it is comfy is more than and understatement. It feels like wearing a soft and warm blanket turned into a hoodie. Because I want to take a nap while wearing, I just put the hood on, tuck my legs in and fall asleep right away, warm and comfortable, no need to wear a blanket over it. Perfect for lazy Sundays!" —Patricia

    Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 19 styles).

    4. A light box so they can ~zhuzh~ up their room and create their own sign — hopefully one not saying "KEEP OUT."

    light box glowing blue with letters that say be you
    purple sign that says raven bears browns
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It comes with a remote so they can change the color with 16 different options! Plus it comes with 110 black letters, 110 color letters, and 180 emojis. If they want to create their own tiles, it also includes 30 blank ones and two markers so they can get creative!

    Promising review: "Purchased for my daughter's 12th birthday...absolutely love it ! Gorgeous colors and designs...so many positive messages to spread :) An awesome tween gift :)" —Joel Ray

    Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in four styles). 

    5. A pack of animal sheet masks that'll make spa day even more fun. Plus these are going to be a big hit during their next sleepover.

    reviewer with panda mask on
    reviewer with zebra mask on
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great gift for my tween granddaughter's Christmas stocking. Every mask has a different animal face and lotion benefit that adds to the fun of the experience." —C

    Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $12.40+ (available in six styles). 

    6. Colorful cloud-shaped bath bombs because how could they possibly roll their eyes at such an adorable gift? With a beautiful array of colors and green tea, honey, lavender, and chamomile, these'll make their bath time all the more enjoyable. 

    reviewer photo of them holding a cloud bath bomb
    reviewer photo of rainbow soapy water in a bath
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't wait to use these bath bombs. I purchased them for my daughter, who loves bath bombs, rainbows, and colorful surprises, so I know she will be thrilled, They come in a beautiful gift box and I may have to convince her to let me have one." —Anthony Dietrich

    Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a two-pack).

    7. An Up Lego set that even comes with Doug, Carl, and Russell figurines! With over 600 pieces, they'll have a blast putting this together. 

    complete up house lego set
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 10-year-old loves Legos. Got the Up set for his 11th bday. He has it put together in no time. He likes the way it looks and has it displayed with his other Lego sets. No missing pieces. I will say this is the first set that he didn't use paper instructions but did go online to Lego to see the build step by step. He liked that option." —paulat

    Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99.

    8. A Stanley Cup because honestly, what tween doesn't want this trendy tumbler? I can guarantee you that it's on their wishlist.

    blue and grey stanley cup
    model holding purple stanley cup
    Stanley

    Promising review: "Love this tumbler! Have it filled with water or diet Mountain Dew and ice all day long! Leave water and ice at night to take morning pills! The ice stays frozen all day and night…love the handle and straw combo! We and our children and grandchildren use them! Easy to clean too." —Dave B

    Shipping info: Order placed before Dec. 13 will arrive before Dec. 14. 

    Get it from Stanley for $20+ (available in five sizes and tons of colors). Several colors and styles are also available on Amazon.

    9. Or an insulated tumbler that is basically like a Stanley Cup, just without the price tag and logo. It comes in so many gorgeous designs, you'll find the perfect one for them. Aside from it looking absolutely ~fab~, it'll keep their drinks cold for up to 20 hours *AND* it's leakproof! 

    pearl 24oz tumbler
    reviewer holding 20oz tumbler with colorful speckled design
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It'll also keep their drinks hot for up to five hours and comes with a straw lid with two straws as well as a flip lid!

    Promising review: "Excellent design! I bought this flask a year ago. It has worked perfectly. First and foremost, it keeps my beverages cold for hours, even without a top on. It has two tops, one that holds a straw and another that has a flip mouthpiece. Both are great for travel, and I use both depending on where I am going. Definitely leakproof with both tops. At home I use it without a top. I put ice in the flask with water and it stays cold for hours." —Linda

    Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 30 designs and three sizes). 

    10. A Lululemon belt bag so they'll never lose anything again. Plus, this is what all the "cool kids" are wearing these days, or so I've heard. 

    model wearing white bag across shoulder
    model wearing coral bag around waist
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Tween's best friend. Perfect for tweens! All four of my daughters have one and they use them at them parks, malls, etc. It holds their phones, cards and lipgloss" —TaylorB2023

    Shipping info: All orders are shipped within 2–10 business days. Expedited 2–3 day shipping options are available at additional cost (see Lululemon's full shipping info here).

    Get it from Lululemon for $38 (available in nine colors).

    11. A lip gloss set that comes in a pack of three with one infused with mint oil, another with rosehip oil, and the last with coconut oil — all with different purposes. These will give them the shine that they so desire and are similar to brands like M.A.C. and Kylie Cosmetics, without the hefty price tag. 

    Reviewer wearing the lip gloss
    a reviewer holding up three gloss tubes
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The mint oil lip gloss has a cooling effect while also soothing their cracked lips. The rosehip oil gives their lips more moisture and reduces fine lines. The coconut oil locks in moisture without the stickiness. So whatever their lips need, they'll find something for it!

    Promising review: "Got these as a stocking stuffer for my daughter :) She loves them. The flavor is good, they’re great for moisturizing, and go on very smooth :)" —Jess Johns

    Shipping info: Free Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.99.

    12. Or a tube of Glossier's Balm Dotcom because Baby Lips was our go-to, and this is theirs. This'll help moisturize and heal their chapped lips during the winter season with its castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin formula. Plus, it'll leave a nice tint *and* shine!

    Various lip balm tubes in a range of colors and flavors
    model wearing the lip balm and holding the tube
    Glossier

    Promising review: "I use this on my lips once in the morning and once at night and that's it! My lips are baby soft the entire rest of the day and I haven't had any issues with chapped lips since I started using it! You only need a small amount too which is so nice. I love the mint one and will definitely buy again and try other flavors." —Gretchen

    Read more about why we love this lip balm (#1 on the list).

    Shipping info: Expedited 2–3-day shipping options are available at additional cost.

    Get it from Glossier for $14 (available in 9 flavors).

    13. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds so your Swiftie tween can bump to "Cruel Summer," and guess what — these are completely waterproof. These pair easily and when they put them in their ears, they'll get up to 10 hours of playtime (45 hours with the wireless charging case)! 

    Reviewer holding pale pink earbud charging case with matching earbuds in them
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

    Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in five colors).