It doesn't come with film, but you can check out options with a Toy Story border, a rainbow border, or plain ones!

Promising review: "Great picture quality and nice little updates to the body! Bought this as a gift for my 12-year-old daughter and it has been a huge time killer for quarantine. We love it and will be buying a second one for myself!" —Amazon Customer



Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Get it from Amazon for $76.95+ (available in six colors).