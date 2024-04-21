If You Don’t Know What To Gift The College Grad In Your Life, Check Out These 36 Products

I got this GORGEOUS bag as my graduation gift and I love, adore, and worship it (granted I was the one that asked for it). Even though I WFH, I bring it with me every time I have to go into the office or work at a cafe because it holds my laptop, iPad, charger, *and* there's still enough room for a light jacket — plus it makes me feel like such a ~girl boss~. It also has a small inner pocket that I use for my keys, wallet, and phone so they don't get jumbled up with everything else. I also use it for overnight or two-day trips and it fits literally everything that I need. The shoulder straps are perfect because I've been on the struggle bus to find a bag that doesn't fall down my shoulders and this was it! Plus, I LOVE how it can fold up into a tiny little rectangle so I can store it without ruining the fabric (it's waterproof btw). Moral of the story: RUN, don't walk to get them this bag.

Promising review: "I love this bag! I use it for travel. My laptop, a small crossbody as well as a charger and snacks all fit comfortably. Fits under the airplane seat without issue and is stylish." —jkbott

Get it from Nordstrom or Longchamp for $155 (available in seven colors).

