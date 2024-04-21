If You Don’t Know What To Gift The College Grad In Your Life, Check Out These 36 Products

1. A Sol De Janeiro hair and body mist that smells absolutely divine. When they walk into a room, they're seriously going to be turning heads because of the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent trail they leave behind. Trust me, you cannot go wrong with getting them this perfume — it's a crowd-pleaser.
Side note: Every time I walk into Sephora, I spray this on because it smells THAT good.
Promising review: "I have smelled this on other women in public and have been too scared to ask what it was they were wearing. I bought this on a whim on the Prime Day sale and was FLOORED. It’s equal parts summer/beachy with an almost coconut vanilla essence but also gives cozy fall vibes as well. I can’t stop smelling my own hair, this stuff is amazing." Caralina Casperson
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in six scents).
2. A custom nameplate necklace because they deserve to wear their name around their neck. After all, four years of college (and maybe some partying) is no easy feat! It's stainless steel and plated with 18-karat gold *AND* reviewers rave about how it doesn't tarnish.
The necklace chain length is 18 inches plus a 2-inch extension.
BTW, it can take 2–3 weeks to ship since it's custom made!
Promising review: "I love it! I’ve had it for a while and take showers in it, go to the gym in it, and it never turns green or irritates my skin. Also bought one for my sister, she loved it too. It can be a perfect gift." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in a variety of names and customizable options).
3. A splurge-worthy Longchamp tote that'll definitely show them that their hard work has not gone unnoticed. It's the perfect office, travel, and on-the-go bag *and* it looks downright sleek and professional!
I got this GORGEOUS bag as my graduation gift and I love, adore, and worship it (granted I was the one that asked for it). Even though I WFH, I bring it with me every time I have to go into the office or work at a cafe because it holds my laptop, iPad, charger, *and* there's still enough room for a light jacket — plus it makes me feel like such a ~girl boss~. It also has a small inner pocket that I use for my keys, wallet, and phone so they don't get jumbled up with everything else. I also use it for overnight or two-day trips and it fits literally everything that I need. The shoulder straps are perfect because I've been on the struggle bus to find a bag that doesn't fall down my shoulders and this was it! Plus, I LOVE how it can fold up into a tiny little rectangle so I can store it without ruining the fabric (it's waterproof btw). Moral of the story: RUN, don't walk to get them this bag.
Promising review: "I love this bag! I use it for travel. My laptop, a small crossbody as well as a charger and snacks all fit comfortably. Fits under the airplane seat without issue and is stylish." —jkbott
Get it from Nordstrom or Longchamp for $155 (available in seven colors).
Psst... you can check out other sizes and styles here!
4. A *leakproof* Simple Modern tumbler because their other tumblers just don't fit in their car's cupholder but no fear, this will. It has such a sleek and simple design so you can't go wrong with whatever color you choose for them. The innovative lid design allows them to turn it so they can place their straw in four different locations!
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes has to say about it: "I finally decided to hop on board the TikTok hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before."
Promising review: "Obsessed with this one! Had the Classic 28-oz tumbler that lasted for over two years and decided it was time to let go and get a bigger one. For the longest time I struggled deciding between Simple Modern and Stanley, so glad I stayed with this brand! Not only is it cheaper, but I love solid matte black anything and everything, so this is just perfect! Keeps my water cold for hours and fits in my car cup holder." —Allyza Rafols
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and 28 colors).
5. Or an Owala FreeSip tumbler so they'll never have to painfully chug down lukewarm bevs as it'll keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours with its triple-layer insulation! Plus, it's all the hype right now, and for good reason. The thing that sets this beauty apart is the spout where they can either drink H2O through a straw or tilt it back to swig.
Oh, and I almost forgot to mention that it was featured in Time's Best Inventions of 2023!!! They also have a Marvel collection you can check out here.
Promising review: "Love, love, love!! Easy to carry, insulation is great and the colorway is perfect! Will be back to order more colors, if not all! :)" —Bailey
Get a 24 oz. bottle from Owala for $27.99 (available in 12 colors and three other sizes) or Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 22 colors and three other sizes).
6. A Five Minute Journal that won't take too long to write in, because they're going to be busy bees now. They'll be able to jot down their daily highlights, weekly plans, affirmations, and so much more! This will def get their young adulthood started on the right ~page~.
By the way, this journal is made from 100% recycled paper!
Promising review: "I'm in love with this journal! At first, I thought it was a bit pricey, but this journal is definitely worth the price! Starting the day with it gets me in a positive mood, and I can tell that I'm more excited and ready for the day to start! I love how the format of this journal is super simple and easy to follow!" —Hur JaYoon
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in seven colors).
7. A cozy loungewear sweats set so they can finally replace their tattered college sweatshirt and pants that they've had since freshman year.
Promising review: "This is a high-quality material with a perfect oversized fit. It’s nice and thick, and the fabric is super soft inside and outside. Super cozy for cold weather." —Catherine Duncan
Get the set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 17 colors).
8. An Apple Watch that basically says "hey, you're an adult and you can have nice things now." They'll be able to keep track of their health, monitor their sleep, listen to music, and respond to texts and calls — you'll never get the excuse of "oh I didn't see your message" ever again!
Promising review: "This has officially replaced my Fitbit. I didn't think I would like the fact that I was going to be able to have my messages at my fingertips but I love it. I'm not at work picking my phone up every time I hear it go off. I can take a quick glance at my watch and go about my business. In meetings this is great as I'm not being rude and picking my phone up to read a message. I have a fairly small wrist and glad I got the 40mm because it fits just right!!!" —Ariel
Get it from Amazon for $189+ (available in six styles, two case sizes, six wrist band sizes, and with or without AppleCare+).
9. A mini Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit because who wouldn't appreciate hair products? And better yet, Olaplex! It comes with their famous shampoo, conditioner, and bond builder to help revive their locks from all the stress school has caused them. 😩
BTW, this little set is actually a steal, as full-size bottles of each price at $24+. And they'll get to try out a few bestsellers along the way.
Promising review: "Was willing to try out these products that I had heard so much about. This trio gave me a good way to do so. I’m nearly 50 and the texture of my hair has changed. With this shampoo/conditioner/mask combo, I’ve noticed a definite difference in the frizz control of my hair. It’s also helped maintain the glaze that my hairstylist applied at my last visit. All in all, I feel it’s been a worthwhile purchase!" —rward
Get it from Amazon for $55 (valued at $75).
10. A pair of constellation tassel earrings that'll be the *star* of their outfit.
Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful and clever with the post being falling stars. The stud sits comfortably and is lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least. I’m thrilled with them — and the price? If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss
Get them from Amazon for $8.66 (available in two colors).
11. A colorful keyboard so they can upgrade their study desk to a WFH space because they're going to be ~working~. Aww they grow up so fast, don't they!? The keyboard comes in such beautiful colors and they can type away with keys that have oh-so-satisfying clicking sounds!
Do you know they hate typing on a laptop? No worries, because this keyboard comes with a mouse and a USB receiver (compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Mac) that'll make their next typing session a breeze.
Promising reviews: "So cute! Not gonna lie, this got me through my winter finals in college; the tapping noises from the keys are so soothing. Works very well, and color scheme is amazing! Planning on buying the yellow one as well. 👀" —Samantha
"I love this keyboard! It's only been a couple of weeks, but it makes me excited to write again. I ordered blue, it's lovely and easy to use, haven't had any problems with the keys being round like I thought I would. The mouse is fine, the connection hasn't had any problems yet. I feel like the price is reasonable, it's not super fancy with lighting, but it has a nice aesthetic and fluffy sounding clicky clackies." —Eric
Get it from Amazon for $31.59 (available in 10 colors).
12. A set of splurge-worthy Bose noise-cancelling headphones that they can wear while traveling because as cute as babies are, their crying sure isn't — especially when they're on a red eye or woke up at an ungodly hour.
If they wanna catch some shuteye, they can use quiet mode to completely block out any surrounding noise. The headphones also come with aware mode so they can hear everything going on around them *and* their fave tunes. The third mode — immersion mode — gives them spatial audio so they can feel like they're at the Guts World Tour.
Promising review: "These headphones are a gamechanger. As an avid music enthusiast, frequent traveler, and lover of movies in a loud and busy household, these headphones have improved my audio experiences in ways I never knew were possible. First and foremost, the noise cancellation is unparalleled. The moment you put these on, the outside world fades away. However, they still offer the ability to be aware of your surroundings when needed without stopping your audio. If you are traveling you don't need to worry about the headphones going out on you, because the battery life is incredible. As with all Bose products, the craftsmanship and quality is top-notch. I have been hesitant to purchase Bose headphones in the past because I just didn't think that I would be able to tell enough of a difference. I was wrong. I am beyond excited to have these headphones, and it has added so much to my entertainment enjoyment." —P.O.
Get them from Amazon for $429 (available in three colors).
13. Silk pajamas because they'll finally be able to get a good night of sleep without having to dream about their next exam! They should be able to feel as bougie and comfy as possible while actually getting a full eight hours of shuteye.
Promising review: "These pajamas are IT. They are cozy. They are silky. They have a waistband that doesn't cut off circulation, but feels like a gentle hug. They aren't restrictive. You can sleep with one leg up and one leg down. You'll have no issues sleeping like a seastar in the middle of your bed. You can curl up like the world is ending, no problem. And honestly, I've also worn these pajamas all day at times...They make me feel like my life is put together. Like I am a functioning human in society who can order as many lattes as she wants. I feel like maybe someday my initials could be monogrammed into my pillows and I could own more cars than there are humans in my household." —Toria
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and so many colors and patterns).
14. A Fenty Beauty Triple Dip Gloss Bomb set that'll have their lips shimmering and shining 🎶 bright like a diamond 🎶. Who could say no to these beautiful best-sellers that Queen Riri herself owns!? I'll answer for you: NO ONE.
It includes the OG gloss, Gloss Bomb Cream, and Gloss Bomb Heat (which is a lip plumper + luminizer)! You'll be able to choose out a shade for each of 'em!
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Amanda Davis has to say about the set: "I can attest to how amazing these lip glosses are! The Gloss Bomb in shades "Hot Chocolit" and "Cheeky" have been a purse essential for me probably since the day it launched. The nonsticky factor is huge for me, but I also absolutely love how versatile it is. It's perfect on top of lip liner and great by itself, too. And the ✨shine✨ is impeccable. People can probably spot me a mile away after I apply it, which I count that as a very good quality in lip gloss."
Promising review: "I love creating these gloss trios, I've created three sets and these discounted sets have allowed me to stock up on AMAZING glosses! I now have a nice selection of colors and different formulations. I'm very happy with my purchases!" —FlyGurl
15. A splurge-worthy 12-piece Caraway cookware set because they've been spoiled (or cursed) with campus food and they have to start cooking for themselves now *cries in adulthood*. The pots and pans are non-stick, have a non-toxic coating, work on any type of stove top, and last, but *certainly* not least, are oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit — they couldn't ask for more!
The set has a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart sauce pan and lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan and a lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven and a lid, and storage for the pans and lids.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Caraway cookware! They are so easy to clean and the magnetic organizers are great for easy storage in kitchen cabinets. I love the hanging lid holder as it saves space and is super convenient (and renter friendly with the adhesive hooks). The only thing I would mention is that they are not super lightweight. Otherwise, they are superb quality, nontoxic, nonstick, and beautiful!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $395+ (available in seven colors).