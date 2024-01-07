Just 46 Absolutely Genius Products Guaranteed To Make “Human-ing” Easier

1. A handy little cleaning ball that you can leave in your bag to capture up any dirt, dust, or crumbs that *dare* to enter. You can also take it out of the casing and roll it around to pick up whatever is left over! This won't end up in your junk drawer, it'll just live in your bag.
Promising review: "I found out about this little gadget from a TikTok video, and I thought I'd give it a try. I usually keep some sort of snack in my purse, and as much as I try to keep the containers sealed and to keep my bags clean, I inevitably end up with those annoying little micro-crumbs at the bottom. As soon as I ordered this ball, I put it straight into my purse, and within a day or two, it was already time to wash it! It picks up a lot for being so small! Pro tip: To open it, squeeze the thick ring around the middle and it should pop apart pretty easily. Rinse off the sticky ball part with just water, then put it back together and let it air dry for a couple of hours. Good as new! I highly recommend this product. Whether you have kids or not, bags just get lint and teeny tiny little crumbs over time. Buy it!!" —Sarah Couv
available in three colors, as well as a set of three
2. A set of bag sealers because there is nothing worse than looking forward to eating Hot Cheetos after a long, hard day just to munch on some stale chips. One side seals and the other side opens — the perfect snack companion.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. Believe it or not, I saw this on TikTok as an 'Amazon product you didn’t know you needed.' Since my older sons are on their own at college, they eat a lot of pre-packaged items. So we got one for each boy as a stocking stuffer. They were actually excited to try them out so the boys went in our pantry, opened new bags of chips and crackers just to re-seal them. Lol! It works pretty good for such a small device. The cutter even works so the bags that are mostly empty aren’t as big and don’t take up as much room. My husband wants one for our house now. Guess we’re getting another one." —Can7
available as a set of two
3. A makeup spatula (as seen on Shark Tank) so you can get every cent out of your favorite beauty products. With this, you won't be cringing every time you throw out your concealer that still has a quarter left in it.
4. A super popular (100,000+ 5-star ratings!) ChomChom pet hair remover that pet owners swear by. It's just like a lint roller but without the paper so it never runs out. It's designed to pick up pet hair efficiently and once it's locked in, it doesn't go anywhere until you throw it away.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short

5. A twist-bottom flower vase to finally end your internal battle of whether or not to take care of your gifted flowers, because this makes it so easy and convenient. Instead of struggling to replace the water or trim the stems, just remove the bottom of the vase for easy access!
Amaranth Vase Company is a small business that was started to solve the problem of the messiness and inconvenience of caring for a bouquet of flowers.
Promising review: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." —Eliezer Labkowsky
available in six colors and two sizes
6. An anti-soggy cereal bowl because no one should have to eat Cinnamon Toast *Crunch*less. It separates solids and liquids and can also be used for chips and dips, curry and rice, and anything else you despise eating soggy.
Promising review: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." —Sarah F.
available in three colors and in packs of two or three
7. And a two-sided travel cup so instead of having to bring both a water bottle and coffee tumbler, you just need this genius cup!
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
available in three colors
8. The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface, from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Promising review: "I always see people using this on TikTok, but the videos don’t even do it justice. The Pink Stuff made everything spotless. Counters, stoves, sinks, literally everything. Best cleaning product in the world and I will literally never use any other brand again." —Hailey Peters

9. The Car Seat Key for anyone with arthritis, carpal tunnel, or just long nails. Unclipping the buckle of your child's car seat is pretty darn hard sometimes. Luckily with this nifty tool, all you have to do is slide it over the red button and squeeze!
Promising review: "After I had my first child almost a year ago, I stopped getting acrylic nails because I couldn't get him out of his car seat without struggling or breaking a nail. I’d have to get them as an overlay or extra short. But I saw this product on TikTok and had to try it out and omg!! It works! It took me a while to figure out the best angle to get him out with it but once I did I went to the nail shop expeditiously!! Lol If you’ve been thinking about this for a while, GET IT! It’s worth it!" —Tora318
available in six colors
10. A bottle of Drop It to reduce the amount of sulfites and tannins in wine (a probable cause of wine-induced headaches). Just keep it with you whenever you go drinking to help prevent those *awful* headaches. Plus your wine will taste exactly the same.
It works with any type of wine, and one little bottle will last for up to 55 glasses!
Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and enjoy!
Promising review: "I became really sensitive to wine in my 30s and through a lot of trial and painful error, I thought I might have to give up on wine altogether. Then I found out about the preservatives being a possible cause and decided to give this product a shot. So glad I did!! I'm still pretty sensitive to reds but this helps tremendously so that I can have a glass with dinner without a headache immediately settling in. Whites cause me no problem whatsoever! I love that it takes so little product to make a difference to a whole bottle. Just a few drops, a few minutes and we are good to go." —CastawayIrons
available for beer too!
11. An auto-shutoff outlet so the little voice in your mind nagging you that you never turned off your curling iron will go away. This nifty device will give you peace of mind — just set it to however many hours you want your device on, and it shuts off right after!
That can't be a fear just I have, right? Right??? You can set the timer on this for one, two, four, or eight hours, or just put it on hold.
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this. I use it mainly for at-home hair styling. I often like to leave my styling wand on for last-minute touch ups before leaving early in the morning but, in haste, I often get on the freeway and worry that I forgot to unplug it. No more worries with this attached to the plug. I wish I'd gotten it sooner." —JDubya

12. A 3D-contoured sleeping mask because you need sleep + it's bright out + your lashes are on fleek and you want to keep them that way = lethal combo. With this baby, the mask won't touch your eyes and it provides cushy padding!
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!
Promising review: "I'm a light sleeper and use an eye mask and ear plugs every night. They help me sleep better because I don't have dark curtains at home and my street is quite noisy. The last eye mask I bought was a cheap one I found at a dollar store. I'd have to keep buying new ones from time to time because they would tear apart pretty often. This is a game changer. It's high quality and does the job much better! Firstly, I didn't really feel like I was wearing a mask because of the design. It's super comfortable and blocks all light. The earplugs block sound, so I can finally get restful sleep. Totally worth it!" —Nisheeta Jagtiani
available in seven colors