    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    29 Genius Home Products That'll Make You Want To Throw Away Your Whole House And Start Over

    Your home deserves a lil revamping.

    Rachelle Yang
    by Rachelle Yang

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip that's perfect if your bed or couch is against an outlet because it plugs in flat against the wall and provides you with an extension cord. Plus, you won't have to look at a heaping pile of cords sprawling from the wall. 

    Before photo of reviewer's cords preventing them from pushing their bed against the wall next to an after photo of all the cords hidden thanks to the new outlet cover
    Before photo of a reviewer's messy cords in the kitchen and an after photo of the same outlet but all the cords are neatly hidden
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that’s meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantle. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantle clock. So, we have our two speakers to either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it’s 10 stars." —Chashum

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in six styles).

    2. An expandable honeycomb drawer organizer so you no longer have to rummage through your sock drawer trying to find a matching pair — and then end up wearing mismatched ones. It comes with 17 compartments so you'll *bee* able to fit so many things in here!

    Reviewer's photo of their messy sock and underwear drawer
    The same drawer with each pair neatly stored within the honeycomb organizer
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK, admittedly, I am a bit of an organization freak. I purchased two of these organizers (yes, you do need two PER drawer) to organize my underwear drawer. I agree that $20 seems like a lot to pay for a few pieces of plastic to organize a drawer no one else really sees, but...it's totally worth it. The gratification I got from being able to see exactly what I had, neatly organized, easy to find...wow. I definitely recommend this product. And the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble. As a previous reviewer said, the number of times you will look at your drawer and be totally satisfied makes the price well worth it." —Brigette

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    3. A pack of shelf dividers to prevent your towering pile of sweatshirts or jeans from tipping over. It'll help you organize all your folded clothes into neat stacks, and you'll never have to rifle through a heaping pile of random garments again!

    A closet of clothes that are neatly organized but kinda smushed together
    The same closet with the shelf dividers neatly separating each pile
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These work great! They work so well I installed them and forgot them. My bureau is pretty deep and my clothes would all fall on top of each other and become a big mess. Now I'm pretty organized with my T-shirts." —Pathfndr

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    4. A pair of clever ceiling fan chain pulls that are not only so gosh darn adorable, but also super helpful. Since the fan and light cord look the exact same (who created it like that?), these will help you tell the difference.

    reviewer photo of the chain pulls on their fan
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely adorable! They add panache to the fan, and you never have to worry about which pull to choose. The set also makes it easier for me to reach them. They do not get in the way and are a sturdy fit into the original chain. Would highly recommend to anyone." —Scholar Mama

    Get them from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in two lengths and four styles).

    5. A peel-and-stick wallpaper to make redecorating your room easy peasy lemon squeezy rather than repainting your entire wall.

    The blue and white Mediterranean-style tiles
    Hands peeling off the sticker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter. Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give 6 stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" —Lizzy

    Get it from Amazon for $28.88+ (available in three colors).

    6. Or! A sheet of marble contact paper because you simply don't have the time to replace your old countertops with granite slabs. Just stick these onto any surface that you want "renovated" and it'll look like you have a brand-new modern kitchen/bathroom/any place in the apartment!

    before and after photo of a reviewer's pink bathroom vanity covered in white marble contact paper
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I resurfaced my office desk with this paper and it looks really good. What I like about it is that it's waterproof (I have spilled coffee and water and it wipes up without soaking into the contact paper.) Easy to install and pretty. I just ordered another roll for my linen shelves and will be ordering more for my laundry cabinet shelves." —Amazon Customer

    Get a roll from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six sizes).

    7. A pack of double shower hooks to make replacing those pesky curtains so much easier instead of having to fully unclasp every. single. ring. 🥵

    reviewer photo of the silver hook showing the curtain and the liner are attached on different and separate sides
    another reviewer using the hooks to hold up their pants by the belt loops
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow. Game changer. I have to change my shower curtain liner a lot because of a humid bathroom (yes, even with a fan on 😬). Though there are greater issues in the world, why wouldn’t you want to save yourself some time with these hooks! Not having to take the curtain off each time I change the liner has really been more satisfying than I had anticipated. Added bonus are the rings themselves, the balls that were added hug the shower curtain rod so they never pop off. Something I never knew I needed either. Love these!" —Jdbouchart

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 13 finishes).

    8. A detergent cup caddy that you rest your cup on to prevent a soapy mess all over your shelves. It also catches the leftover drip so you won't end up with detergent splatter on the floor. 

    the white caddy attached to the mouth of a tide detergent bottle
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the answer to a prayer! My mom suffered a stroke and no longer has the use of one arm, which makes task such as pouring laundry detergent very difficult! Now she just puts the cup on this holder and presses the button with her good hand! Thank you!!!! And yes it is fabulous in stopping the drips!" —Tilara

    Get it from Amazon for $8.91.

    9. A wicker stair basket so you won't find random stinky socks lying all over the steps. You can use it for storing stuff you want to bring upstairs when you don't quite have the energy to walk all the way up just yet.

    the l-shaped basket on a reviewer's stairs
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "With three kids and a two-story house, we are constantly having to take things up and down the stairs. This basket is perfect for throwing their shoes, socks, or miscellaneous items in to take upstairs at the end of each night and put it all away. Much easier than carrying individually and wayyyy better looking on my stairs than random stuff strewn about." —Kacie Coehlo

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in two colors).

    10. A pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights that'll make your home look like a Love Island villa. You'll be able to see wayyy better at 5 p.m. when it's already dark.

    the lights attached to the underside of deck railing
    the lights attached to the sides of some outside stairs
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These lights were easy to install and look great in on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." —BJ

    Get 16 from Amazon for $29.89+ (available in two lengths and two styles).

    11. A pack of floral wall decals so you don't have to commit to actual paint on the wall — these are a heck of a lot less work. 

    the blue flowers on a wall above someone's bed
    reviewer photo of the blue flowers on the wall of their bathroom
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers recommend mapping out where you want the stickers before placing them as the adhesive is quite sticky.

    Promising review: "These were so easy to apply and were even more beautiful than I had thought. The color is rich and it makes my bedroom feel peaceful. I'm going to order another set to add some life to the adjoining bathroom." —Melissa A. Zimmerman

    Get it from Amazon for $13.71 (available in five other designs).