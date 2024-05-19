Just 26 Dresses That’ll Make You Feel Like You Should Be Twirling In A Field Of Flowers

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An embroidered gown that'll make your cottagecore heart flutter. With such elegant sleeves and dainty flowers from top to bottom, you're going to be the belle of the ball.
A bunch of reviewers wore this dress to the Bridgerton Ball Experience!
Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous dress! I got so many compliments wearing this! My goal was to be fairy-like, and I crushed the vision with this dress. The corset back is great, even my husband was able to help me do it. The sleeves were a bit loose, even after I tried to shorten the strap part, but honestly loved the look either on my shoulders or off them!" —Becca L
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in 2–26 and 45 styles).
2. A flowy maxi because it comes in so many beautiful patterns — you'll definitely find the perfect one to fit your vibe. You can tie the straps and make 'em tighter or looser so you can be as comfortable as possible! Whether you're going to a party or wine tasting, you'll be dressed for the occasion.
Promising review: "Such a cute and comfy dress! It has a fun flow to the bottom of it and the ties for straps add an extra dose of fabulous." —Kelsey Krucker
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 17 styles).
3. A tie-back mini dress that'll make you want to twirl through fields, down the street, and even around your home like the main character you are. Depending on your mood (if you're feeling a little ~spicy~), you can rock the sleeves off-the-shoulder.
Promising review: "I really loved this dress! I liked my first one so much that I purchased a second in another color. I love how flowy the fabric is. I got so many compliments when I wore it out! The fabric is incredibly comfortable and not scratchy whatsoever." —Katherine Sawyer
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 16 styles).
4. A flowy midi dress because the puff sleeves, ruffled hemline, and bow in the back are absolutely jaw-dropping. C'mon, you can't tell me that this isn't the cutest thing you've ever seen.
Promising review: "This dress appears way more expensive than the listing. It reminded me of something you’d find in a boutique. I wore this dress for my bridal shower, and it was so comfortable! The dress is true to size and perfect for coverage when sitting (opening presents, etc). I highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $37.92+ (available in sizes S–XL and 19 colors).
5. A mesh mini dress radiating Beauty and The Beast vibes because of the gorgeous roses, especially the ones sewn onto the shoulder straps! When you flaunt this dress, you'll be one step closer to finding your very own Beast.
6. A breezy customizable tie-dye maxi dress that's basically "boho meets chic." Just imagine the wind blowing your hair, the sun spotlighting you — um, cue the slo-mo, please!
Coco de Chom is a Texas-based, woman-owned Etsy shop that specializes in handmade garments inspired by Thai designs and beaches.
Promising review: "This dress looks as gorgeous in person as it does in the photos. Fits great and is super soft. Also ordered in another color (which I also LOVE). Customer service is also amazing, and items shipped right away. Couldn't be happier!" —Mary Molnar
Get it from Coco De Chom on Etsy for $54.95 (available in sizes S–L and in seven colors).
7. A faux wrap midi to put you in the mood to sing 🎶 "I'm in a field of dandelions" 🎶 as you frolic around the flower fields, looking as cute as ever.
8. A puff-sleeve dress, aka a gown that'll let you dazzle like the princess you are. I mean, with such a flouncy skirt, how could you not want to twirl the night away?
Promising review: "I bought this dress for a wedding, and in usual internet-fashion panic, I bought it a size larger, since I could fix it if it was too large... Not only did it fit beautifully, I realized that since the bodice was structured like a corset, I should have just bought [my usual size] so it could hold breasts properly...It's made with great material, the whole thing fits and feels like a dream, and isn't heavy at all. It looked amazing out of the box, and was worth every cent I paid. Definitely buying another dress from this seller." —Vivian Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $62.99+ (available in sizes 2–26 and in 28 colors).
9. A polka-dot halter dress so you can look retro and chic at the same time. Short in the front, long in the back — how much cooler can this dress possibly get?
Promising review: "This dress is perfect. So feminine, so fun, so cute! The fabric is really nice, flowier than I thought, and it just fits really well." —Eugenia Trujillo
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and nine colors and prints).
10. An airy patchwork mini dress to turn you into a real-life fairy. The mesh fabric will keep you feeling light and breezy all day long! This dress is so amazing that it deserves its own new word: gorgtastic.
Promising review: "I love this dress! I ordered it in the beige color first and I absolutely love the material! It is so light and airy and flowy!" —Ironlatina
Get it from Amazon for $22.39+ (available in sizes S–XL and 27 styles).
11. A pastel maxi dress so you can do summer in style. It features gorgeous balloon sleeves, a ruffled neckline — oh, and not to mention the adorable colors it comes in — so you really can't go wrong, can you?
Promising review: "Ethereally beautiful!! This dress is absolutely LOVELY. It’s so lightweight, breezy, and comfortable. It fits perfectly, and the bodice has plenty of stretch so if you’re in between sizes, you could go either way. I actually sized down because I wanted to wear it on the shoulders and didn’t want the sleeves slipping off, but I didn’t have an issue with that at all. It’s wrinkly when it arrives, but a quick steam makes it look so much nicer and more expensive than it is. I got the sage green color and it’s not see-through, it’s beautiful. (I actually returned it in favor of a color I thought I’d wear more, but if green is your fave then you’ll love it). Get this dress!" —Laura
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 32 colors).