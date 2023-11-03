36 Home Decor Pieces Under $50 For Anyone Whose Home Feels Just Blah

1. A book-shaped flower vase for all you bookworms out there. You can place it in your reading nook, living room, or even bathroom — basically, it'll look gorgeous anywhere.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $13.49 (available in five colors).
2. A magnetic lamp that the tech geek inside of you will love. I haven't got a clue how this happens, but when the two orbs are put together, the lamp turns on.
Promising review: "This lamp is so beautiful it is a piece of art itself. I put it in my family room and it changed the style for the entire room. I feel everything in the room has been upgraded. The light is soft and warm, it isn't to bright or dark and it makes the room feel cozy. It is so pretty it's also nice just as an art figure. Well done." —Don
Get it from Amazon for $45.95+ (available in four colors)
3. A home-y tissue box cover so you can cry in style instead of pulling out tissues from a cardboard box. It could even put a smile on your face from its cuteness!
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this:
"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home. (Though I have several purse packs?!) It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was 2+ years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed Shopping posts is peak adulting.
Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Get it from Amazon for $8.
4. A dimmable duck night-light because it's just so ducking adorable! You simply tap the duck anywhere to adjust the brightness and it has an optional 30-minute timer so you don't need to worry about turning it off!
This light doesn't require any batteries — it's rechargeable! It comes with a USB charger.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in four designs including a pear?? I don't know, you do you).
5. An invisible shelf that looks so realistic, every time you look over to your wall, you'll think Harry Potter has cast a spell. Even though we do wish those powers were a reality, this shelf just creates an optical illusion when you put a book cover under it.
Promising review: "I have several of these invisible shelves in my home. They are unique and interesting, and always attract attention. The shelves are easy to install. They come with the necessary hardware and instructions and go up quickly. I have them in spots that are too empty looking. You can place 1–10 books on them though you want at least a few to hide the shelf itself, and you'll need something bigger than a paperback for the bottommost book. These are very good quality, fun, and unique. Highly recommended." —Audrey Frances
Get it from Amazon for $11.45+ (available in two sizes and packs of three).
6. A reviewer-beloved mushroom lamp so you can feel like you're living in an enchanted forest — perfect for your cottagecore aesthetic.
Promising review: "I wanted a lamp for my desk with enough brightness to light the desk and my room, but not so much as to ruin the vibe in the evenings. This lamp has been a great purchase! I've been using it consistently for months with no issues. The quality is excellent and the glass allows it to give off a warm light without overpowering my bedroom in the evenings. Highly recommend!" —E K
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 12 styles).
7. A vinyl coaster set that is so unique and fun, whoever comes over will actually want to use one without you having to constantly remind them. When these aren't in use, they stack neatly onto to record player holder.
8. Or an adorable punch needle coaster to either put cups on or simply leave out as decor because they're so fun to look at!
Embroidery With Aycan is a small biz based in Istanbul, Turkey that specializes in all things embroidery!
Promising review: "So stinking cute!! As a year-round iced coffee drinker I’m known to leave a messy condensation ring if I’m not careful. Not anymore! I’ll be back for more!" —beth peck
Get it from Embroidery with Aycan on Etsy for $7.49/each (originally $14.99; available in 64 styles)
9. A minimalist knot pillow that'll put the rest of your throw pillows to shame.
Promising review: "I bought this for a chair and ottoman set for a reading nook in a guest bedroom. While it’s not a pillow to be used for your head or for lumbar support, it is really cute to use for decor as an accent piece. Everyone who has seen it has complimented it, and the navy blue is rich and plush." —brenmiy
Get it from Amazon for $19.49+ (available in 17 colors and three sizes)
10. A cotton curtain with adorable stitching to replace your old curtains that have been there for who knows how long. They act as a great privacy shield while letting in all the natural light.
Promising review: "These curtains are good quality! The material is thick feeling yet it lets a small amount of light through, which I like. The tassels are good quality as well, they aren’t frayed or anything. I used mine in my dining room." —Teylor & Sean
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in three colors and three sizes).
11. Or a set of room-darkening velvet curtains because the curtains you have right now just aren't doing the trick. They block out up to 80% of light — for all you sensitive sleepers out there, this one's for you.
Promising review: "I am thoroughly and I mean thoroughly happy that I bought these curtains! I bought three sets (two panels each) for three windows in the living room. I bought the 108-inch as I have floor-to-ceiling windows. They just look absolutely amazing with my dark walls. The fabric is absolutely amazing — it's good quality, none of the stitching was loose or torn or anything like that, and all of the grommets were set exactly as they should be. If you're even remotely thinking about spending money on curtains... BUY THESE. ...SERIOUSLY... BUY THEM..." —Lexus Cherry
Get a set of two from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in six sizes and 20 colors)
12. An absolutely AMAZING doormat that will either make your visitors laugh or roll their eyes. Don't be shy, scan it! Congrats, you just got Rickrolled.
...and for those of you who don't know what Rickrolling is, it's essentially an internet meme that tricks people into listening to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" unintentionally. Read more about it here!
Chic Prints Boutique is a small biz based in Miami, Florida that specializes in adorable and fun home decor!
Promising review: "I was a little worried since you can’t ‘Rickroll’ off just a photo but oh man it’s the real deal! It just arrived and exceeds expectations. The mat is perfect for wiping my feet after being outside in the Idaho snow. And I love the way it looks. I’m 36 and thought maybe I’m just too old…nope! I’m awesome and classy and I have the Rickroll doormat to prove it!" —sarahjvandenberghe
Get it from Chic Prints Boutique on Etsy for $32.99 (originally $65.98).
13. A wrinkle-resistant, linen-like tablecloth so you can enjoy a fine dining experience from the comfort of your home.
Promising review: "This tablecloth is magical! We ordered this for our new table and let me tell you the most amazing thing about it is that fact that it never appears to get dirty. We have five kids that eat like little pigs and I swear this tablecloth hides all evidence of this. If you are just walking by or are within about 2 feet of the table it gives the appearance that there are no spills or drips at all. You have to actually get physically close to see that in fact the tablecloth is dirty. I would recommend this to anyone with messy eaters." —TataTianna
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 10 colors and six sizes).