38 Pieces To Buy If You Love Being Showered In Compliments

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A vintage-inspired bustier that features a V-cut hem and gorgeous neckline. It comes in so many different eye-catching colors, so good luck trying to choose just one!
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about it. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely, I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and 18 colors).
2. An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest to either pair with a basic long sleeve top or wear by itself — it'll look amazing on you however you choose to dress it.
Check out a TikTok of the houndstooth sweater vest.
Promising review: "Love this! Well worth the price! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item. ... It’s very soft and thick, which isn’t wasn’t what I expected at all. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–L and eight colors).
3. A uniquely textured ribbed lounge set for that "model off-duty" vibe. You'll be making everyone do a double take because you could pass as a Kardashian.
Check out a TikTok of the ribbed set.
Promising review: "So worth it! I love these and getting my friends to get them. Very comfortable and can be dressed up and down." —greg gold
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–L and 27 colors and styles).
4. A beloved corduroy button-down that you can toss onto any outfit for the ultimate fall look. You can also button it up and wear it as a top!
Check out a TikTok of the corduroy shacket.
Promising review: "I love this shirt! It's slightly longer than I expected but makes a great oversized button up — the material is amazing. I get compliments every time I wear it out. If you want an oversized look, I would order your normal size; if you want a normal look, I would order a size down." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 37 styles).
5. A patterned button-down top with such vibrant colors and unique prints, I mean how could you not get compliments wearing this flowy, long-sleeved beauty!?
6. A linen puff-sleeve top that comes in pretty much every color imaginable so you'll *def* be able to find one perfect for you. The fitted waist + balloon sleeves = a compliment-worthy blouse!
Mondo Bellissimo is a Vietnam-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom-made linen clothing and accessories.
Promising review: "Love this top. It's well-made and looks like it should last well. Great quality for the price. The linen isn't transparent at all! It fits perfectly. Will definitely order from this shop again, possibly even more of this top in other colors." —Michelle Goldsmith
Get it from Mondo Bellissimo on Etsy for $85.03+ (originally $121.47; available 35 colors, plus in sizes XS–XXXL or you can customize a size — just be sure to put your measurements into the note for the seller!).
7. A long-sleeve turtleneck sweater because your neck also deserves to stay warm. It's short in the front and a ~party~ in the back — we love an asymmetrical top!
Promising review: "OBSESSED! I am SO happy I ended up ordering this sweater! I had seen all the Instagrammers rave about it. It’s thinner than I thought, which is great for layering. The material is great and I love the look. I’ve already ordered two more colors and can’t recommend it enough!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 colors).
8. A pair of crisscross faux-fur slippers so darn comfy and adorable that you could wear them 24/7 (okay well maybe not to bed).
Psst — reviewers advise sizing up!
Promising review: "These slippers feel like a hug on my feet. They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out. The top part is so incredibly soft!!! I love these! If you’re worried about sizing — size up." —Cyndi Lundeberg
Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XL and seven colors).
9. A versatile rib-knit skirt that you could dress up with some fab heels or dress down with your favorite sneakers. Reviewers raved about how comfy this skirt is so you'll look absolutely stunning while you stay 100% comfortable.
Promising review: "Love this skirt so much, I bought it in four colors. The slit is perfect making it easy to walk, but not too high. I wear the slit in the back. On one of the skirts the tag was on the wrong side and the other three it was where the slit was, so I know you can wear it either way. The material is the perfect thickness for all year and is not see-through. These are a great staple to have." —Lauren Winn
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 19 colors).
10. A pair of Oxford flats with small stacked heels, breathable leather, and cushioned insoles made for style *and* comfort. These'll have people gasping in awe as you strut around in them!
Nisolo launched sustainability fact labels to promote transparency in the fashion industry — these shoes were made with 100% living wages and 0% net carbon.
Reviewers and the site suggest ordering a size up!
Promising review: "These are absolutely the perfect shoes! They are the loafer look of the season, but not in your typical run-of-the-mill, age-old look. These shoes are stylish and stunning, but in an understated, fabulous way. These are the new 'classic.' The leather is gorgeous and the fit is totally amazing! I plan on getting a lot of wear out of these shoes as well as a ton of compliments!!" —Irene W.
Get it from Nisolo for $170 (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors).
11. A pair of faux-leather leggings that'll give you the chicness of leather but the comfort of stretchy leggings. Get you a pair of pants that can do both!
Psst — some reviewers recommend sizing up! Check out a TikTok of the leggings.
Promising review: "IN LOVE!!! They aren't cheap looking at all!!! I originally bought them for a cosplay, but ended up wearing them for fashion purposes, and they're a hit!!!!!! Super comfy and stretchy around the waist!!!" —Rebecca J
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and four colors).
12. A deep V-neck dress with adorable ruffles and a sash at the waist to *tie* it all together! Get ready to be bombarded with compliments as you flounce around in this airy dress.
Promising review: "So, I’m really hesitant to buy any clothing on Amazon. I typically don’t. But I saw this dress on a curvy person from TikTok, and I was like, 'That dress is stunning on them,' so I added it to my cart. I took a leap, and I’m happy I did. I have room to move, it’s not tight at all, and I’m in love with it. I’ll have to safety-pin it or make a small stitch to it to stop my bra and chest from showing so much, but other than that, it’s really a beautiful dress! It is shorter on the sides, so be warned about that." —Nicole P.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 25 colors).
13. A bodysuit that features a scoop neck and will definitely be a closet staple. Made with really soft and comfy material, you'll be able to wear this all day, everyday.
Promising review: "Everyday essential! I absolutely love this style! I have this bodysuit in four different colors. That’s how amazing they are. It’s a really soft material and super comfortable. I wear these with jeans and jean shorts, and also use them under button ups, blazers, and sometimes even a plain tee. Super cute! It feels true to size, maybe a tiny bit bigger — but not too much." —Jclinsj
Get it from Express for $22.74+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors).