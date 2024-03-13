1. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask that nourishes and hydrates lips overnight. Its berry fruit, shea butter, coconut oil, and murumuru seed formula helps deliver moisture and smooth out lips. Their lips will look so supple, it'll leave even Angelina Jolie jealous. Plus over 600 reviewers called this their holy grail!
And see one TikToker talk about how great it is here!
Promising review: "I bought this product after seeing it on TikTok, and I can say that it lives up to the hype. I have used it overnight and before my makeup, and it works great either way. It makes my lips feel so soft and hydrated." —annadova
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in five scents) or Sephora for $24 (available in four scents).
2. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker to gift to those "high-maintenance" pals 👀 so they can create their perfect sorbet tailored exactly to their liking. They just have to freeze their fruits (that's all they need!) and insert them into the chute for a delicious homemade frozen treat.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. This was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $35.70.
3. A Lego flower bouquet for those who enjoy the receiving flowers but you just know they can't keep them alive. This is technically like gifting them a bouquet, except that they have to put it together *and* it'll last forever!
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Our four sons grew up building and playing with Legos, and I’ve bought countless Lego kits in more recent years as gifts for our grandsons who also simply adore building Lego creations. Now, I, in my mid 60s, know why! I came across the 'adult' botanical sets, bought the orchid for myself, and immediately discovered just how relaxing and enjoyable building a set can be. The completed orchid is truly beautiful. Lots of compliments on it. I bought this set next and I have to say, I think I enjoyed constructing the bouquet even a bit more, simply due to the variety of the flowers and colors. The finished bouquet is sooo cheerful and…gorgeous! Plastic! Lego! And, yes, gorgeous! New hobby! Bonus; my grandsons think it’s pretty neat that Nana now loves building Lego, too!" —Carol
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
4. A silicone popcorn maker that they'll be eternally grateful for because you just made movie night easier and more delicious for them. They just have to fill the bowl with kernels and microwave 'em for a scrumptious snack.
Here's what Abby Kass has to say about it:" I've been using a similar one for years, and I still swear by it. It's so much cheaper than buying microwave popcorn all the time. It's super easy to use and makes delicious popcorn in minutes. Plus, it's collapsible, so it won't take up a lot of room in your cabinet. You *can* use it as its own bowl, but it's usually pretty hot after coming out of the microwave, so I usually just transfer to another bowl so I don't have to wait for it to cool."
Promising reviews: "I saw this in TikTok, and yep, it was well worth it." —melissa
"Absolutely amazing! I am throwing out my old popcorn maker because there is no need for it anymore. I cannot believe how easy it was to make perfect popcorn and use the same bowl to eat it out of. I've already told all of my friends to buy this!" —Cindy Suy
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 20 colors).
5. A plush blanket because they deserve to be cozy on your couch during movie night. Beware, it's EXTREMELY soft and fluffy so they may never unwrap themselves from this throw (and you may never see them again). Plus reviewers say it's just like Barefoot Dreams!
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok, and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now, and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in 35 styles and four sizes).
6. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil that reacts to the pH of their skin to create the perfect color for their tone — aka you'll give them the perfect shade! It's a vegan and cruelty-free blush that's safe to sleep in so if they *accidentally* pass out in it after a long night, that's totally okay!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
7. A self-stirring mug to perfectly mix their latte so they don't have to grab the first utensil they see and do it themselves. All it takes in the push of a button and it'll automatically stir their drink for 20 seconds — a lazy person's dream.
Check out a TikTok of the self-stirring mug in action.
Promising review: "I'm a huge fan of coffee and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk, pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self stirring function, just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug half way with water, turn it on and let it do its own thing." —Lina
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in five colors).
8. A pair of lightsaber chopsticks for the Star Wars lover in your life. These will be the only utensils they'll ever use because The Force will definitely be with them.
Check out a TikTok of the light saber chopsticks in action.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multi-color, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to The Force."
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
9. A lace garter because you're tired of your BFF asking you to hold all their essentials in your purse because they refuse to carry one. This garter can hold up to 2 pounds so they can carry everything themselves, especially when they're wearing a dress or skirt without pockets.
See it in action on TikTok here.
This was created by a woman-run small business started by a celebrity stylist.
Promising review: "This was the BEST! I had an outdoor party. All through setup and the party I got to keep my phone and various other things with me without having to do that hand phone/drink/etc. juggling thing. I kept receipts and cash safe in the lock flap pocket. It didn't budge through the hot sweaty setup and party! This thing is awesome! I followed the instruction videos and never had to mess with it again. I can't wait to take this thing running, to do Black Friday shopping, to a game. So many problems solved!" —pineypalm
Get it from Amazon for $39 (available in women's sizes S–L and in six colors).