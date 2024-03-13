Here's what Abby Kass has to say about it:" I've been using a similar one for years, and I still swear by it. It's so much cheaper than buying microwave popcorn all the time. It's super easy to use and makes delicious popcorn in minutes. Plus, it's collapsible, so it won't take up a lot of room in your cabinet. You *can* use it as its own bowl, but it's usually pretty hot after coming out of the microwave, so I usually just transfer to another bowl so I don't have to wait for it to cool."

Promising reviews: "I saw this in TikTok, and yep, it was well worth it." —melissa

"Absolutely amazing! I am throwing out my old popcorn maker because there is no need for it anymore. I cannot believe how easy it was to make perfect popcorn and use the same bowl to eat it out of. I've already told all of my friends to buy this!" —Cindy Suy

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 20 colors).