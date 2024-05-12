You’re Going To Be Absolutely Floored After Checking Out These 48 Clever Life Hack Products

1. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount to watch your downloaded movies or shows on the plane without having to struggle to prop your phone up. You can mount it onto the seat-back tray — or even your carry-on when you arrive at the gate two hours early and need some entertainment!
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.29 (available in four colors and in two-packs).
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, because even though you can't *see* your week-old pasta, that doesn't mean it's not still down there. Just insert one of these packets, let the water run, and turn on the disposal — it'll basically start self-cleaning so you don't have to reach down there and do it yourself, *ick*. Once you see the bath bomb-like blue fizz, the job is done, and your sink will be free from the smelly, backed-up gunk.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
3. A set of water-absorbent wristbands to prevent water from dripping down your arms (*cringes in wet sleeves*) and pooling up by your feet as you're washing your face over the sink. Now you won't have to change PJs every time you do your skincare routine.
Promising reviews: "I got so frustrated when I went to wash off my makeup at night and water rolled down to my elbow and got the sink/floor wet. I saw somebody with something similar and knew I needed these. I love them." —Anissa
"Love these! Never been happier to wash my face in my life. I absolutely hate water running down my arms and these are perfect for this issue and have been! I’m also plus size and have had no issue putting these on. Love the colors too!" —Vivian
Get a four-pair set from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in seven color combinations).
4. A genius set of heel caps so your stilettos will no longer fall victim to gravel, dirt, and grass. Plus, reviewers say these help keep them stable while walking — this one's for all the clumsy folks out there!
Promising review: "I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a mushy grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic. My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies, and everyone loved the look of them." —J L D
Get a pair on Amazon for $11.99 (available in four sizes).
5. A car cup holder extender because it's all fun and games until you hear a *THUD* as your precious Hydro Flask goes from the passenger seat to the floor. Not to fret — this savior will keep your bottle within arm's reach and safely secured, because it'll actually fit in the cup holder!
Promising review: "I have a giant 40-ounce Owala stainless steel bottle and a giant stainless steel Stanley brand coffee mug that fit beautifully in this cup holder extender! Now, my bottle isn't rolling around on the floor or all the way in the backseat where I can't reach it. I can actually enjoy drinking my coffee again instead of sealing it up and waiting until I get to work to drink it. It's expensive, but it's well-made and easy to put together." —Vixxm
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).
6. A strainer that attaches to any pot so you don't have to ~strain~ your arms holding up a colander. Plus, no pasta will be a flight risk and end up in the sink.
It's made of flexible silicone and designed to fit most pots and pans.
Promising review: "Years ago, I had a pot strainer that worked well. When it finally broke, I bought several other versions, and NONE of them fit well. I ended up getting a large bowl-style strainer, which worked but took up valuable cabinet space. This clip-on silicone strainer is amazing! It fits every pot in my cabinet, keeping food in and letting the water or grease out. Plus, it frees up valuable cabinet space. I highly recommend it!" —Amazon Customernone
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in six colors).
7. Some seamless bra liners because everyone with boobs knows the struggle of the perspiration that happens down there. This bb, savior, godsend — whatever you'd like to call it — absorbs sweat *and* cushions the underwire so it doesn't dig into your skin. That's what I call a twofer!
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful tatas you've helped to care for" —Niko
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes M–XXL and in three colors or a multicolored pack).
8. An eyelash comb to separate your lashes when your mascara clumps up after applying. Just brush this through a few times, and you're good to go!
9. A bottle-emptying cap because the struggle to get out every last drop from a bottle is so real (*cries in wasted shampoo*). Attach it to any lid, flip it, and let gravity do the rest for you.
See one TikToker's positive review!
Each kit includes three adapters in different sizes to fit pretty much any bottle.
Promising review: "Well worth it! Think of all the product in bottles you waste every year by not using something like this. It certainly covers the cost of this item! I love it!" —Rock360
Get it from Amazon for $9.86+ (available in two colors and in multipacks).
10. A set of cowboy straw toppers that'll be the yee to your haw, because not only will they protect your straw from germs, dust, and all the other icky stuff that lingers in the air, but they'll also add a lil' whimsy to your tumblers — we love a cute and practical product!
Check out a TikTok of the straw toppers in action.
Promising review: "So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or getting germs on it! plus it’s really cute." —JennA
Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99.
11. A popular, long-lasting eyeliner stamp because if you're like me and have to redo your wing a bajillion times, this is SO worth it. With this stamp, you won't waste any eyeliner — all it takes is one stamp and DONE! Perfect symmetry on both sides.
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before, and they were so watery and not close to the dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 a.m., traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" —Elizabeth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).