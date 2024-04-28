34 Cleaning Products That Have No Right To Work As Effectively As They Do

1. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because even though you can't see your week-old pasta, doesn't mean that it's not still down there. Just toss this in the sink and let the water run — the disposal will clean itself so you don't have to reach down there and do it, *ick*. Once you see the bath bomb-like blue fizz, the job is done and your sink is free from the backed-up gunk.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
2. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray to save your arms from an unwarranted workout session. It requires no elbow grease — just spray your shower once a week, wait 8–12 hours, and then rinse with warm water. Say bye-bye to scum- (plus grime-, oil-, and mold-) filled showers, and hello to your shiny new tiles.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents).
3. And a mold and mildew remover because having that sludge built up isn't too easy on the eyes. Just leave this on the dirty kitchen and bathroom spots and with a few swipes, it'll look like you have a newly renovated home.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop so you don't have to get on your hands and knees when you clean your floors — sorry, Cinderella, this was after your time. The wringer will remove the perfect amount of excess water, and the mop is designed with a microfiber fabric that is so effective, all you need is WATER to clean.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.42.
5. A pumice stone to scrub off the chilling scum that sits in your toilet bowl — the stuff that no matter how hard you scrub with bleach, never comes off. This scouring stick removes mineral deposits, limescale, rust, and other stains in a matter of minutes.
These pumice stones can also be used to clean other surfaces, like ceramic tile, concrete, and porcelain, around your home!
Promising review: "I can’t even tell you how much I love this product. I was so embarrassed by our toilet and bathtub in our guest bathroom. Our water is so full of iron, you can’t even drink it, so it stained everything it touched. It took a little bit of elbow grease but this is the only thing I have found that will take the staining off! I will recommend to anyone I know!" —MorganeC.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.73.
6. And a Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp that'll clean the bowl for you so you don't have spend time scrubbing it yourself. Each stamp lasts up to 12 days and cleans the toilet with every flush. Bye-bye rings and limescale!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Get six stamps from Amazon for $5.99.
7. Or an automatic bleach toilet cleaning system because honestly, does anyone actually enjoy cleaning their toilet? I didn't think so. Well this nifty thing will do it for you! Just attach it in the tank and it'll clean the bowl every time you do your ~business~.
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I saw this recommended on TikTok. I will never go back to using the drop-in bleach tablets. My toilet flappers last so much longer now that the bleach doesn't sit in the tank of the toilet. Each cartridge lasts about three months depending on use, and the installation literally took about two minutes at the most. When it comes time to replace the bleach cartridge, you just twist it to remove, and twist to install a new one. None of my local stores sell the bleach one (only the blue), so this is a great way to purchase this product." —Adam P.
Get it from Amazon for $19.78.
8. A Baseboard Buddy so you don't have to get down on your hands and knees to get rid of that mold and dust on your floors and baseboards. Plus it has as 4-foot extendable pole so you can easily clean your ceiling fans and grates without the hard work.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads, which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "At first, I didn't think much about it. Then, I used it. It is incredible. The pole spins in any direction and secures tightly in place. The thick, absorbent cloth can be removed, washed, and put back within seconds. I cleaned my woodwork and ceiling fans without effort. Extremely satisfied." —Donnagnida
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner and polish because you left fingerprints behind from your 2 a.m. snacking, and you need to hide your evidence. It works great on any stainless-steel appliances and will make them ✨sparkle✨. Plus, it'll leave a protective barrier so you can continue on with your late-night food scavenger hunt.
Therapy Clean is a family-owned small business based in Dover, New Hampshire.
Promising review: "I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." —David Brennan
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in two sizes).