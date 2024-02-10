33 Cheap Products That Will Genuinely Brighten Your Day

1. A tear-off daily self-care calendar with a gorgeous print so you can get your day started on the right foot. Aside from planning out your day on this adorable thing, you can also write daily affirmations, reflections, and what you're thankful for!
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "I got this for my mental health when I was in a really bad place mentally and I was trying to figure out why I was having so many panic attacks. This made me feel on top of stuff and gives me something to look forward to. Super cute, super cheap, and it makes me happy." —katelyn
Get a 50-sheet pad from Amazon for $11.99 (available in eight other styles).
2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that'll enhance your beautiful lashes thanks to its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part: The formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 244,000 5-star ratings!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A plug-in mushroom light so you can feel like you're sleeping in an enchanted forest. It activates when it's in the dark and these magical 'shrooms even change colors!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4. An adorable octopus-shaped scrub stick that removes whiteheads, blackheads, and other impurities *and* exfoliates your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
5. A copy of Burn After Writing for your deepest. darkest. secrets. These prompts range from wholesome to spicy to take journaling to another level. On different pages you'll have to choose between "this or that" questions, make your own bucket list, and more! Reviewers say that this book can be a great stress reliever.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
6. A set of eye-popping fine point pens to doodle away in all the colors imaginable! Think about how cute your to-do list will look plastered in these gorgeous hues.
Psst...they are designed to *not* bleed through pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in black).
7. A "Drunkin' Grownups" wineglass that is just so fitting. Coffee and wine, what more do we need to run on?
Creations Using Vinyl is a New Jersey-based Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in custom accessories and home goods.
Promising review: "I love my wineglass. It was exactly as displayed. I get so many compliments on the glass." —Kathleen
Get it from Creations Using Vinyl on Etsy for $9.50+ (available in two colors).
8. A ridiculously popular Cat Dancer toy so you can entertain yourself while you watch Whiskers chase this little thing around.
If you're not totally convinced that your cat will love this, check out over 500 review videos and photos of these furballs having the time of their lives!
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
9. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set to remember which knives were used for different foods while you're prepping your meal. Even though they may not look like it, they're made with stainless steel for easy slicin' and dicin'.
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this a holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $16.98
10. A mini inflatable tube guy so whenever you're feeling a lil down at work, you can look to this cheery dancer to inspire some energy and happiness.
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My coworkers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
11. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike dishwasher magnet that's reversible so you'll have a status update on your dirty dishes in case that *ahem* someone always puts dirty plates in when everything else is clean. This is so genius it deserves a Dundie award. 🏆
12. A rainbow prism suncatcher to hang from your ceiling or blinds. When the sun shines through your window, the room will turn into a wonderland filled with rainbows. 🌈
13. A microwave rapid cake maker because during your Cake Boss binge, your mouth refuses to stop salivating. Well, now you'll be able to bake a spongey treat in literally just six minutes — SIX!!! Just grab the ingredients, mix in everything into the bowl, and pop it into the microwave.
Rapid Brands is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products.
Psst — people swear by this for dorms, studio apartments, and for safer, easier baking with kids!
Promising review: "I love this cake maker! It makes just the right size cake for our family of four. They’re not exactly like a cake fresh from the oven, but pretty darn close! My 12-year-old son loves to use it, so much so we make a cake on a weekly basis. Since each cake only requires a half a box of mix, we don’t have to store them for long. I think they taste much better than a mug cake and are almost as easy." —