If You Refuse To Pay That Check-In Fee, Here Are 28 Products That’ll Help Turn You Into A Carry-On Traveler

1. A waterproof Kindle for all you bookworms who love to read any chance you get. Instead of carrying a few of your favorite novels with you (ugh, heavvvvvy), just take this handy device that can hold all the books you can dream of! Oh and guess what? It has up to *10 weeks* of battery life and adjustable warm light!
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian says her Kindle has "revolutionized" her life: "I love mine for so many reasons — it's truly helped me incorporate my love of reading into my often hectic life, and all my titles literally live inside of this half-pound wonder gadget, so I can switch between books super easily. For traveling, this is a literal dream. I don't have to pick between titles and then regret the entire trip that I didn't bring the one I left at home — and, as any book lover knows, traveling with books is heavy as hell, and the Kindle literally completely eliminates that weight. Traveling will never be the same for me."
Promising review: "I LOVE reading and being able to access a book anywhere with this thing. It is easy to navigate, very easy to read and adjust the brightness or how warm the light is. It doesn't auto adjust, but I don't need that feature. I've read in bright sunlight to dark rooms, and it's always been so clear. You can adjust the font and use the library to search whatever books you want. Makes packing books for traveling very easy." —R@L0
Get the 16GB version from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in three colors, and with or without ads).
2. A set of travel compression cubes so you can maximize space inside your carry-on — when you're done packing clothes, just zip up each cube to squeeze out excess air! These are also handy for separating your shirts, pants, undies (you get the idea) *or* grouping pre-planned outfits together, so it's an organization hack too.
Promising review: "Must-have traveling accessory. Best way to pack a suitcase! I’ll never go back to stuffing everything in on its own. These compartments held way more than I imagined and kept me organized. I will definitely add more to my collection. Makes a great gift for frequent travelers too!" —Lisa
Get them from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in 11 styles and in packs of two, three, or six).
3. A shoe bag because there's nothing worse than opening your bag to see dirt all over your brand-new vacation dress. It'll keep at least three pairs of shoes compact (some reviewers say it can fit five!) instead of rolling around in your carry-on taking up unnecessary space.
Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Size 6.5 women's shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors and patterns).
4. Some Tide sink packets if you need take your clothes for a wash but don't want to buy a gigantic jug of detergent that's probably going to end up in the trash or left behind. Plus, you'll be able to rewear your outfits several times so you won't have to pack as many!
Each pack comes with three packets, and they're tiny enough to easily slide into the side of any toiletry bag.
Promising review: "I have taken these packets on travels worldwide. They are small and fit in my bag. They are good for a wash in a sink or wash bag. Glad to have them. They don't leak either." —Barbara Jefferson
Get nine packs from Amazon for $7.60.
5. And a tried-and-true Tide stain-removing pen for your little ~oopsies~ when you don't have a washing machine on standby. Plus, it's so tiny you'll be able to fit it into any bag, even if you swear you have literally no room left.
Promising review: "This amazing little stain stick can save the day! It is easy to use and provides amazing results. I keep one in my purse, in a suitcase when traveling, and in the car. Those last minute stains or spots discovered too late almost always can be removed. I have used it on fine fabrics with no damage and quick results." —VV
Get it from Amazon for $2.99.
6. A jewelry organizer to bring all your bling because it's not a vacation without it! You'll be able to transport all your fave bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings, with a dedicated spot for each item. Plus, this takes up a heck of a lot less space compared to jewelry boxes and helps prevent tangling.
7. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer so you can bring your medication with you on the go — without the bulkiness of the bottles. It comes with eight compartments so you can carry your daily and emergency pills in here. Runny nose? Upset stomach? Headache? Have no fear, your meds are here!
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.97 (available in two color combos).
8. A wireless portable charger because having a dead phone is just such a pain in the *you know what* — especially when you're not in the comfort of your home. Instead of packing those massive power banks, just toss this tiny but mighty lipstick-size charger into your bag!
Promising review: "I initially bought this for my fiancé to carry with him on the golf course, as his battery is ALWAYS dying. This small portable charger allows up to THREE FULL charges with battery percent on 5%. I love that it doesn't have any wires and plugs right into your phone; you can put your phone in your pocket or bag and charge on the go. With this portable charger, you will never have a dead phone battery." —Kristina Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).
9. And a compact, all-in-one international travel adapter so you don't have to buy or bring separate adapters when you travel outside of the country. It comes with two USB-A outlets, two sockets, and a built in USC-C cable — what more do you need?!
It comes with six types of international plugs that you can swap out depending on what part of the world you travel to!
Promising review: "There were a lot of products to choose from when purchasing universal kits. I very glad I chose this one! The plugs were packaged very well, and they are very well made. It was easy to see which one I needed for England, so I only took the England adapter with the universal holder. I was able to put both in the bag they supplied and carried the bag in my purse wherever we went. The adapter had plenty of plugs and phone chargers that this universal adapter was all that I needed. Now, I put everything back in the box and stored everything away with my traveling stuff for my next trip." —