13 Of The Best Cooling Mattress Toppers You Need If You Sleep Hot

It also attaches to your mattress securely thanks to the deep elastic skirt AND straps — no slippin' and slidin' here!

Promising review: "I've always been a little leery about purchasing a memory foam topper since I'm a walking space heater and my least favorite thing is sweating in my sleep. There's literally nothing worse than dreaming of swimming in your Beverly Hills mansion backyard pool, enjoying the spoils of being rich and famous...and then waking up to realize your Beverly Hills mansion is your sad two-bedroom apartment and your pool is nothing more than the sagging part of your old mattress filled with a quarter inch of perspiration. However, this beautiful sleep spongecake helps keeps me comfy and cool all night. This mattress topper is my magic carpet that's delivering me to a whole new world of comfort.

"TL;DR — This helped turn my everyday nothing-special-whatsoever sad sack of a bed into a comfortable, luxurious fancy-pants bed fit for someone who can afford to add guac to their carnitas bowl. This review would probably be longer but all I can think about is going back to sleep." —Jared Strichek

Get it from Amazon for $139.95+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 3 or 4 inches deep).

