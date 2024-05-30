13 Of The Best Cooling Mattress Toppers You Need If You Sleep Hot

1. A gel-infused memory foam mattress topper so you don't have to replace your mattress that's starting to get old and uncomfortable — just place this bb on top! The gel absorbs your body's heat and distributes it around so you can stay as cool as a cucumber while you catch a few z's. Over 600 reviewers say it's like sleeping on a cloud!
Promising review: "I'm a VERY hot sleeper, sleep on all sides, and have lower back/hip pain. Our mattress is a little too firm for me, so we decided to try this mattress topper to see if it would help with my back pain at night. This is the best mattress topper I have ever slept on! It felt like I was sleeping on clouds. I don't get hot at all now, sleep all night long, and wake up with zero back pain! Keep in mind that it is memory foam, so if you and your significant other snuggle, you'll be in a 'dip,' but the mattress bounces back to its original shape in seconds." —Riley McCallum
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king, 2 or 3 inches deep, and with or without a cover).
2. A dual-layer memory foam topper designed to make your bed as plush as possible *and* keep you from waking up in a swamp of your own sweat on those dreadful, hot nights. The bottom layer is a 2-inch, cooling gel cushion, and the top is a cool-to-touch, pillowy, 2-inch cover.
Promising review: "I had purchased the plush version for my boyfriend for Christmas and he loved it so much I had to purchase one for myself. I hadn’t been sleeping well on my memory foam mattress and was waking up every day with a stiff back and sore sides. After putting this mattress topper on my bed last night, I had the best sleep I’ve ever had. I normally would toss and turn a lot but I slept like a rock for a full 10 hours. I purchased the cooling version as I’m a really hot sleeper and I would highly recommend this mattress topper." —samantha kimball
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king).
3. Or a dual-layer topper featuring a plush, breathable down-alternative cover that provides a quilted layer between you and the gel-infused memory foam — no more tossing and turning all night because you're overheated. It's so comfy that one reviewer even called it their own "magic carpet" because it transports them to 🎶 a whole new world 🎶 of comfort.
It also attaches to your mattress securely thanks to the deep elastic skirt AND straps — no slippin' and slidin' here!
Promising review: "I've always been a little leery about purchasing a memory foam topper since I'm a walking space heater and my least favorite thing is sweating in my sleep. There's literally nothing worse than dreaming of swimming in your Beverly Hills mansion backyard pool, enjoying the spoils of being rich and famous...and then waking up to realize your Beverly Hills mansion is your sad two-bedroom apartment and your pool is nothing more than the sagging part of your old mattress filled with a quarter inch of perspiration. However, this beautiful sleep spongecake helps keeps me comfy and cool all night. This mattress topper is my magic carpet that's delivering me to a whole new world of comfort.
"TL;DR — This helped turn my everyday nothing-special-whatsoever sad sack of a bed into a comfortable, luxurious fancy-pants bed fit for someone who can afford to add guac to their carnitas bowl. This review would probably be longer but all I can think about is going back to sleep." —Jared Strichek
Get it from Amazon for $139.95+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 3 or 4 inches deep).
4. A graphite mattress topper specifically made for all of you hot sleepers out there because it'll absorb and draw heat away, and the cover itself is made with breathable, moisture-wicking organic cotton. Don't worry — unlike raw graphite, this luxurious memory foam topper is so plush, it'll feel like being embraced in a giant hug. Bonus: It helps reduce motion transfer if you (or your partner) are prone to tossing and turning at night.
Promising review: "I am a 69-year-old woman who experiences hot flashes and hot sleeping! I have tried everything: all cooling toppers, cooling sheets, blankets, pillows. I received an Ember Wave for Christmas and nothing works EXCEPT this wonderful graphite topper! My body gets hot and then the heat dissipates!! Other cooling toppers didn't work because the foam would retain the heat, not this one! I highly recommend!" —Kathryn
Get it from Saatva for $325+ (available in sizes twin–California king).
5. A firm mattress topper if you can't stand beds that are too soft — here, the top layer is firm and the bottom is *extra* firm. Not only is the foam infused with gel, but it also has copper, bamboo charcoal, and green tea extract to keep you cool and help relieve fatigue. Plus, the cover is hypoallergenic and pill-resistant — whew, benefits on top of benefits!
Promising review: "Took it out of the box and bag and let it reform back to shape. Only took a few hours for it to be fully flat and ready to use. Perfect sizing. I like a firm bed and this was perfect. Very little sag. No hot spots. No more back pain. Enough give for side sleeping. Honestly if i just got rid of the mattress and slept on two of these I would be in heaven." —Richard Kwong
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 3 or 4 inches deep).
6. A breathable mattress topper with a nonslip bottom and corner straps that prevent it from moving around! Plus, it comes with a machine-washable cover, so you can just toss it in the laundry if it starts to smell funky. The topper itself has holes for ventilation so the heat doesn't stay trapped down there, meaning you won't feel like you're sleeping on top of a radiator.
Promising review: "I've been through three different memory foam mattresses in the last three years...they were either too hot, too hard to sleep on, or made my hips and back hurt. This one doesn't make me hot and is so soft, I never want to get out of bed. 😬 I need a softer bed, and some memory foam is way too firm for me. This is the softest one I've ever found. It has handy straps that secure it to my mattress so it doesn't slip around. I'm finally happy with this memory foam!! Best purchase ever!!!" —Laura Nava
Get it from Amazon for $59.49+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 2-, 3-, or 4-inch options).
7. A bamboo charcoal–infused topper that's moisture-wicking and will regulate odors in the off chance that you *do* sweat while sleeping on this VERY well-ventilated memory foam that promotes airflow like no other.
Promising review: "I got this product for my in-laws' bed. My wife and I visit my in-laws often. The bed that we sleep on at home is a plush foam mattress so when we go there I found it hard on my back to sleep on the mattress there. I did a lot of research and looking for a product that might help. I found the Lucid bed topper and thought that this could be the answer. When I slept on the Lucid it felt as though I was on my own bed at home. It also remains cool as I am sleeping so I don't wake up hot and sweaty. I am so glad that I found the Lucid bed topper and recommend it to anyone that want to enjoy a restful nights sleep without having to replace you old mattress." —Kyle
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king, with or without a cover, and 2-, 3-, or 4-inch options).
8. A bamboo mattress pad for a more budget-friendly option that doesn't sacrifice comfort. Just slip this baby onto your mattress like a bedsheet, and it's ready to go! It's made with natural viscose to help regulate your body temperature and wicks away moisture so you can actually sleep soundly instead of feeling like you're trapped in a sauna.
Promising review: "I really struggle with overheating, and my old topper desperately needed replacing so I decided to try this one to see if it would keep me from melting in the summer. It looked good quality, when it arrived. It was lush, soft and cool to the touch, and when I put it on my mattress it was as lovely to sleep on. The sides are nice and stretchy, so putting it on was easy. I haven't tried cleaning it yet, so I don't know how it performs in that regard. Honestly, I don't have any complaints about this right now. It does what it says on the tin." —Ella
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and three colors).
9. Or an extremely fluffy mattress pad that looks like clouds woven together and feels like it too — NGL, you'll probably feel like you're on ☁️ nine when you lay on top of it. The 400 thread count and alternative down filling help distribute heat and regulate body temp, aka you'll finally be able to sleep with a blanket again!
Promising review: "It has completely transformed my sleeping experience! This mattress topper is an absolute game-changer, adding a layer of extra comfort that I didn’t even realize I needed. The extra-thick pillowtop design provides plush cushioning and support, cradling my body in luxurious comfort from head to toe. It feels like sleeping on a cloud! Plus, the cooling properties help regulate temperature throughout the night, ensuring that I stay cool and comfortable, even on warmer nights. What truly sets this mattress topper apart is its ability to provide customized comfort. It conforms to the contours of my body, relieving pressure points and reducing tossing and turning for a more restful night’s sleep. I wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated every morning, thanks to the added comfort and support this topper provides." —Adam dalessandro
Get it from Amazon for $65.14+ (available in sizes twin–California king and four colors).
10. A zoned gel mattress topper with specific areas targeting different parts of your body to relieve pressure points and provide optimal support, plus a textured design that promotes breathability. The gel is cool to the touch (win), dissipates heat (WIN), and controls body temps. (WIN!!)
Promising review: "I bought this for my son, who is in college and sleeping on one of those cheap, thin college mattresses. I was happy to find this unusual size — Full XL — and he says he loves it and that it's super comfy. My considerations were that I wanted something cooling and with airflow — not something that he would sink into and be hot as we live in Florida. This topper has met that criteria with 5 stars." —Lisa E
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king, 2 or 3 inches deep, and with or without a cover; also available in a lavender infused option).
11. An egg crate topper that allows fresh air to flow through the dips and is swirled with cooling gel so you don't have to crank up the AC to the coldest setting. Oh, and so many reviewers LOVE how it relieves the pent-up pressure in their bods.
Promising review: "My mattress is past the replace-it date. I can't afford a new mattress right now and have relied on toppers for the last few years to help even out the dips and grooves in my well-worn mattress. This topper is far and away the best topper I've ever had. The 3-inch thickness paired with the gel memory foam gives me a totally even and level sleeping surface again — and the cushion and coolness that the pattern allows makes it a dream to sleep on." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $30.84+ (available in sizes twin–king and eight styles).
12. A green tea- and charcoal-infused topper, which eliminates moisture and odors to give you a rejuvenating night's sleep. The memory foam will contour to the shape of your body so it'll be like a customized fit. Sooo many reviewers noticed a huge difference (in a good way, just to be clear) in their sleep quality after using it!
Promising review: "I purchased and have been using it every single day for the past year, and I am super happy with how it has held up. It helps me sleep amazingly and stay cool through the night. Everyone who feels it always compliments how soft and comfy it is. Even with animals jumping on and off repeatedly, it has still held its shape and thickness with no sagging at all! Definitely recommend for those who prefer a softer bed at night." —Ash
Get it from Amazon for