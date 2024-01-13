24 Beauty Products Reviewers Said Are Their “New Favorite”

1. Venus Visage teeth-whitening pens can help remove years of staining and only take 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "My new favorite. I've been whitening my teeth for the past decade or so. This was by far the best whitening product of all I've used — most recently being strips. I found that these whitening pens were a simpler to apply than strips. I liked having the control of painting the product on so I was able to avoid the gums. That is not always possible when applying strips. The whitening effectiveness was faster than I've experienced with strips also. I love this product and will continue to use it and recommend it to family." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
2. Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream helps renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, the calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising reviews: "Achieved holy grail status. My entire life I have had very weak nails that split. Regular manicures aren't helpful, neither are supplements or a healthy diet. No underlying health issues to contribute to this. I bought this a month ago on a recommendation. I'm pretty amazed that within three days I saw a significant improvement with the cuticles and my nails have been getting stronger ever since. For the first time ever my nails look healthy and strong and I can wear polish and still see benefits. Some of the reviews talk about a weird cherry smell but I think I have a reformulated one that smells light and pleasant, like shea butter. I have since bought two more...one for the office and one for my car. GAME CHANGER!" —R. Weber
"Omg!!! My new favorite go-to. I not only apply it to my fingernail beds but my hands too. Smells awesome and very hydrating." —Dan Mallozzi
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
3. Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask exfoliates your skin and removes blackheads for the ultimate spa experience. After applying it, wait five minutes for bubbles to form, remove the foam and let the charcoal sit for a little before taking washing it off — fun and purifying!
Promising review: "This is my new favorite mask! Not only is it so much fun to look like a scary sea witch monster, but it actually works! My pores have diminished and my face feels fantastic after using it. It is now in my weekly beauty regimen. I recommend this for everybody!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. Zombie hydrating face masks give you an at-home facial by helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, clear small breakouts, and deeply hydrate your skin. Don't be frightened by its name — the mask cracks in areas that need moisture and are rough in areas that lack elasticity.
Promising review: "Wow! This stuff really works! I could literally see the blackheads being pushed out of my skin. Gross right? After the mask my skin looks younger, definitely cleaner. Soft and smooth as a baby's. New favorite product." —Tracie Askegaard
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $19.05.
5. Cosrx snail mucin essence soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — It's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
6. VieBeauti eyelash growth serum thickens and lengthens your eyelashes — it'll have people wondering if you're wearing falsies. Plus you won't have to keep spending $100+ every two weeks getting lash extensions.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite lash serum. I've only been using it for a couple of weeks but I can already tell a difference in my lash length/thickness. Highly recommend!" —Kaitlyn McClure
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
7. SoCozy curl spray leave-in conditioner detangles and revives curly hair. It's made for children but loved by *all* ages. Formulated with olive oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin B5, this spray will help maintain bouncy curls and prevent frizz!
Watch someone's before-and-after on TikTok!
It's designed to work on all hair types, and reviewers with 2a–4c curls love it!
Promising reviews: "Our new favorite detangler! This spray actually detangles! I find myself spraying way too much in my daughter's hair because I'm used to having to drench it with other detangling products to get it brushed out without tears! With this stuff, on my 3-year-old's hair, all you need is one spray, maybe two, and you are good to go!" —Katherine Burnett
"This product is lightweight and doesn't weigh your hair down. I am Black with 4c hair, and it works great!" —takila addison
Get it from Amazon for $8.26.
8. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and sunflower) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!
Promising reviews: "I love this oil. It is my new favorite skin product. It smells so amazing and soft. It's very good for your skin and not at all greasy. The ingredients are good for all skin types. I will be using this and recommending it probably forever. I will definitely be buying it again...and again...and again :)." —Shaolins Dragon
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three sizes).
9. Elizavecca Cer-100 collagen-coating hair treatment treats dry and damaged hair. You can apply it on any type of hair — after shampooing, massage it in, and rinse after 5–20 minutes to see some luxurious locks.
Former BuzzFeed editor Bek O'Connell has this hair treatment and adores it! Read more details in her full Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review (it's #1).
Promising reviews: "Fantastic new favorite!! I love this hair mask! I have fine hair, but it's naturally wavy. If I don't add enough moisture, it becomes straw-like and frizzy, but if I add something too heavy, it appears greasy and weighted down. I used this for the first time and wondered where it's been all my life (and proceeded to sing a song in my head along those lines). My hair is soft, moisturized, but not frizzy nor greasy. The smell is perfectly clean/soap scented - I don't know how else to describe it. I love this miracle treatment!" —Meg
"I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair. It made my hair so soft! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow-dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron. You can’t beat it for the price." —Niki D.
Get it from Amazon for $6.95.
10. Seraphic Skincare microdermabrasion mitt exfoliates all your dead, dried skin with its viscose fiber material leaving you smooth like butter. Just put the mitt on your hand and scrub away!
Watch someone use it to remove their self-tanner buildup on TikTok!
Promising review: "I normally use a loofah but after after my final child, my body changed and I was starting to see a lot of ingrown hairs and body acne. I used this mitt and could finally see why. It took off a massive amount of dead skin and left my body very clean and smooth. New favorite shower tool!!" —Ariel Kendall
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (also available as a pair).
11. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water transforms your hair from dry and frizzy to soft and silky in as little as, yup you guessed it, eight seconds! All you have to do is apply it in the shower after you shampoo, rinse it out after massaging it in, and let the lamellar formula do its job.
This works for all types of hair, even if it's dyed! It's recommended to use two to three times a week. For fine to medium textured hair, apply one dose; for thick to curly texture hair, apply 2–3; and one more dose for long hair.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is my favorite new discovery!! It really works and I've been getting a LOT of compliments on how healthy my hair looks since I started using it. The bottle has markings so you know how much to use, and the scent is nice. I like the way it warms up when it's applied, and I can feel it instantly smooth my hair — in 8 seconds! I have fine hair that is very long and it's processed, so having my hair look and feel so healthy is a pleasant surprise." —KarenD
"By far one of my new favorite hair products. I have curly dry hair and I wash two times a week and use this each time and it keeps my hair looking silky and shiny in between washes! I love this. If your on the fence definitely give this a try!" —Taylor Worland
Get it from Amazon for $8.20.
12. LilyAna Naturals eye cream uses all-natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "My skin never felt so good. I've been using this cream for a few weeks and it has become my new favorite. I started out with using it just under my eyes. Then applied it to my eye lids as primers leave dry patches. It cleared up the dry skin like it was never there. Then I began using it all over my face and neck. My skin is the softest its ever been. The tone and texture has changed as well. My skin feels tighter. And the reddish and uneven tone on my cheeks and around my eyes has faded. I will definitely try other products from this company." —Erin Gesser
Get it from Amazon for $13.70+ (available in three sizes).
13. AND! Maybelline dark circle treatment concealer provides medium coverage and lasts for up to 12 hours (and keeps your skin moisturized!). It's perfect for when you "accidentally" stayed up until 6 a.m. watching Succession but you can't have your boss knowing.
It has an antimicrobial cushion applicator so you can dispense concealer and immediately apply it without a mess.
Promising review: "I have tried countless concealers for my under-eye circles— most of which cost triple the price of this one by the way. I figured I’d try this on a whim because the reviews were so great and it was so inexpensive. It’s officially become my new favorite concealer. It’s not cakey, it blends easily, it doesn’t crease, and it lasts all day." —Cheryl
Get it from Amazon for $7.89+ (available in 70 shades).
14. RobeCurls Heatless Hair Curler Set styles and curls damp hair overnight so you don't have to tire out your arms holding up a curling rod. Plus, you'll save time in the morning so you can get that extra hour of sleep in! Reviewers are raving about how the curls last all day — all you have to do is wrap your hair around ONE band.
You'll get the satin curler and two scrunchies in the set.
RobeCurls is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools.
Promising review: "New favorite hair tool. These curls last all day and I LOVE that it takes me 30 seconds in the morning to style my hair and walk out the door." —Jacobson
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in four colors).
15. Revlon Volcanic Face Roller soaks up any excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers!
It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!
Promising review: "This little roller is my new favorite thing. I have extremely oily skin and suffer from cystic acne. Whether I'm wearing makeup or not, I have to blot my face about three times daily. I used this roller once all day and it was enough to keep me from looking like an oil spill til bedtime. I love that it's washable and tiny enough to keep in my purse." —KSmith
Get it from Amazon for $9.09.
16. Tower 28 SOS Spray rejuvenates and refreshes your face throughout the day (with or without makeup) whenever your skin starts to feel a little irritated and starts screaming SOS. The hypochlorous acid, a natural ingredient your skin produces, acts as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial to soothe your beautiful skin.
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are also vegan and cruelty free.
Promising review: "New favorite toner! My skin's been having little mini breakouts lately and I've been majorly red and oily in my T-zone — partially my fault since I overexfoliated for a little while. Tried this toner and the next day there was a NOTICEABLE difference in my skin. Less red, bumps had shrunk, overall just better looking and feeling skin. There's only three ingredients, so you don't have to worry about it irritating your skin. Highly recommend." —tayjer
Get it from Tower 28, Sephora, or Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
17. Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant activates with water to release papain and salicylic acid to help reduce fine lines, fight acne, shrink pores, and brighten your complexion. The colloidal oatmeal in this formula calms skin and reduces the appearance of redness and irritation — um, YES PLEASE.
Promising review: "My new favorite exfoliator!! I absolutely love this exfoliator!!!! I was thinking about buying the full size, but decided to purchase the mini size instead to see how my skin will react to it first. For the mini size the price is right, because it has enough for you to start seeing results. I started seeing result after using once a day for six days now. My skin is softer after each uses and my old acne blemishes started clearing up not completely, but getting to the point where I noticed my skin is glowing. I will continue to use this product with the Tatcha deep cleanse. Both work very well as a combination for acne skincare." —Lov3ly24
Get it from Sephora or Amazon for $18+ (available in mini or regular size).
18. Or! Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant removes dead skin, shrinks and unclogs large pores, and smooths wrinkles. So many reviewers have raved about it also clearing acne and reducing breakouts. Talk about benefits on top of benefits!
Promising review: "Truly a miracle worker! I have used it the past two nights paired with a hydrating night cream and my skin looks amazing! No active zits, less noticeable fine lines, and fewer blackheads! Even the bumps on my chin left from cystic acne are flatter. Face is smooth and glowing! I was told it can help with rosacea, but I have yet to see any change... But it's not irritating it and making it more red. This is my new favorite product!" —Meg
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).