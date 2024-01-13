24 Beauty Products Reviewers Said Are Their “New Favorite”

Promising reviews: "Achieved holy grail status. My entire life I have had very weak nails that split. Regular manicures aren't helpful, neither are supplements or a healthy diet. No underlying health issues to contribute to this. I bought this a month ago on a recommendation. I'm pretty amazed that within three days I saw a significant improvement with the cuticles and my nails have been getting stronger ever since. For the first time ever my nails look healthy and strong and I can wear polish and still see benefits. Some of the reviews talk about a weird cherry smell but I think I have a reformulated one that smells light and pleasant, like shea butter. I have since bought two more...one for the office and one for my car. GAME CHANGER!" —R. Weber

"Omg!!! My new favorite go-to. I not only apply it to my fingernail beds but my hands too. Smells awesome and very hydrating." —Dan Mallozzi

Get it from Amazon for $7.94.