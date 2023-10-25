25 Beauty Products That Reviewers “Highly Recommend”

1. Elizavecca Cer-100 collagen-coating hair treatment treats dry and damaged hair. You can apply it on any type of hair — after shampooing, massage it in, and rinse after 5–20 minutes to see some luxurious locks.
Former BuzzFeed editor Bek O'Connell has this hair treatment and adores it! Read more details in her full Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review (it's #1).
Promising review: "The Elizavecca Coating Hair Protein is fantastic! I've noticed a significant improvement in my hair's texture and overall health since using it. It effectively repairs and strengthens my damaged hair, leaving it soft and shiny. The lightweight formula doesn't weigh down my hair, and a little goes a long way, making it a cost-effective option. I highly recommend this product for anyone seeking a nourishing hair treatment that actually delivers results." —Natasha
Get it from Amazon for $8.40.
2. Cosrx Snail 96 Essence soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — It's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for over a month now, and it definitely keeps the hydration locked in. My skin feels soft and hydrated all day long. The consistency is slimy and might need getting used to. However, it doesn’t feel greasy once applied on your skin. It feels light, and you can feel your skin absorbing it. I definitely saw the difference on my skin after a few days of using this. I have eczema-prone skin, but I don’t have any issues while using this product. It feels very luxurious on the skin, and the price is very reasonable. I highly recommend this product!" —VR
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
3. Teeth-whitening pens help to eliminate stains, and it only takes 30 seconds! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers. P.S. if you use this pen every day for a week, your teeth can get up to eight shades whiter.
Promising review: "My first time...and it didn't disappoint! Just one day of application, and I could already tell a difference! Five days later, the crown on my front tooth that has always been shaded much whiter then the rest of my teeth, is starting to fade in with the rest of my teeth. This means it's working, and all the rest of my teeth are closer to the same shade the crown is! Super satisfying to see the results in such a short amount of time. Highly recommend it." —Orland Orland Orland Orland Orland Orland Orland
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A foot file scrubs away all the rock-hard calluses your feet have worked up. It's basically like a cheese grater for your dead skin.
Promising review: "This is the best foot file that I’ve found that works like the ones that the professionals use! The file works so well, do I even need to go get a pedicure anymore? ... Of course I will, but now I can go longer in between pedicures. It has very fine grating teeth so it doesn’t cut my skin and the heels of my feet. This works waaayy better than my electronic Amope Pedi! I highly recommend!" —MsGinny33
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
5. And Lee Beauty callus remover gel softens your rock-hard skin so you can easily exfoliate! Why spend big bucks getting a pedicure when you can DIY at home? Just soak your feet in hot water, apply this gel wherever needed, rinse it off after 5–10 minutes, and use a pumice or rasp to scrub away 🧽.
Promising review: "Melted my callus within minutes. I bought this with a rasp and pumice stone for feet to get rid of unsightly calluses and dead skin on my heels to make them sandal ready. Well, I definitely wasn't disappointed. Followed the directions, did use gloves, applied to feet after my shower. Waited five minutes, and with the rasp, it was so easy to remove the dead skin and calluses from my feet. It was like magic and took no time at all. Beats going to the nail salon and paying 10 times over what I paid for this! Definitely worth the money to buy this product. I also bought the rasp and pumice stone from Amazon as well. Best investment ever!! Highly recommend!!" —txgirl77
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. Essence Lash Princess Mascara enhances your beautiful lashes thanks to its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part: The formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 240,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I recently tried the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, and it has quickly become a favorite in my makeup bag. Not only did I find it at an amazing price, but my daughters also love it! They were right about how easy it is to remove with makeup wipes. I haven't noticed any smudging, and my daughters have been careful not to rub their eyes, which is always a good thing. The mascara really lives up to its name — it makes their lashes look long and full as if they were wearing false lashes. Overall, I highly recommend giving this mascara a try!" —Eye View
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap helps restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and give your skin that glow it deserves. Its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric formula can be applied anywhere on your body — including your bikini area!
Promising review: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
8. Zombie hydrating face masks give you an at-home facial by helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, clear small breakouts, and deeply hydrate your skin. Don't be frightened by its name — the mask cracks in areas that need moisture and are rough in areas that lack elasticity.
Promising review: "I was absolutely amazed after using this mask! It made my skin so soft! My pores were barely there, this mask tightened my skin and left it baby smooth! This was only after one use! My makeup went on beautifully and lasted longer. After several uses, I can say the tightening effect has really left my skin firmer. The mask made my skin feel slightly itchy as it tightened. However, it did subside, and it didn’t irritate my face. I am loving how soft my skin is. And yes, it is still making my pores look nonexistent! Love it, would highly recommend. 💕💕" —Sarah
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $18.98.
9. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water transforms your hair from dry and frizzy to soft and silky in as little as, yup you guessed it, 8 seconds! All you have to do is apply it in the shower after you shampoo, rinse it out after massaging it in, and let the lamellar formula do its job.
Promising review: "Amazing difference! Right away my damaged, frizzy hair was soft and silky. My partner even commented on it the first time I used it. After a few uses, I noticed my split ends looked better, and my hair was quick and easy to straighten with just a blow dryer. Better than other miracle hair treatments I’ve tried! Highly recommend!" —AE Droi
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
10. Saem hydrating eye stick helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide — all without oils. For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A Seraphic microdermabrasion mitt scrubs away all your dead, dried skin with its viscose fiber material. Just put the mitt on your hand and scrub away for silky, smooth skin!
Watch someone use it to remove their self-tanner buildup on TikTok!
Promising review: "I have KP, and every single thing I have tried before never got the dead skin all the way off, let alone the ingrown hairs on my arms and legs. With once use of this product, I've already seen a huge difference in my skin! My arms have always been bumpy, and for the first time since 16, yes, old my arms are actually smooth. I cried. My legs need more scrubbing, but I can already feel the difference. Highly recommend! I bought two more as backups!" —kim
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available as a pair).
12. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream uses all-natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I have to say I have tried about 30 other products and much more expensive things for my dark circles under my eyes, and this literally is the only product I could find on the market that actually worked. Comes with a excellent dispenser that allowed me to pump out the smallest amount I need. I put on after washing my face in the morning, and it brightens my under-eye dark circles. I then apply my makeup which is very minimal, and my dark circles are gone. Also have no wrinkles or fine lines around my eyes at all. A great purchase and value for the price. Highly recommend! 👍👏😊" —Donna
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four sizes).
13. SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner is made for children but loved by *all* ages. Formulated with olive oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin B5, this spray will maintain bouncy curls and prevent frizziness!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
Promising review: "After searching for the perfect products for my curly hair, I finally found this!!! My hair is thinning, and the products I have been using have become heavy and leave so much buildup. They leave my hair crunchy and weighted down. I wanted something natural and lightweight, but also a product that would give my curls some fullness and shine. This product does both and more. It's so lightweight and makes my curls feel soft and natural — like they were when I was little and used no products on my hair. My curls are bouncy, and my hair looks fuller and healthier. I know this was created with children in mind, so I figured if it's gentle enough for children, then I would definitely give it a try. I'm so happy I did!! I'm dumping all of my old products in the trash — this is my new favorite!! I would highly recommend this to everyone with curly hair. I will also be ordering some for my granddaughters." —Lisa V.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.