You Don’t Have To Spend A Ton To Dress Like A Style Icon, Thanks To These 27 Inexpensive Items

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. An oversized plaid shacket that's made for layering and is lightweight so when the weather fluctuates, you can take it off and tie it around your waist.
Promising reviews: "I bought the one in brown and tan. I loved it from the minute I took it out of the package. The quality is incredible. It keeps me warm. I have gotten so many compliments on it. I’m thinking about ordering another one in the same color; the blue one is really nice, too. I give 5 stars." —Thea Pachtman
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 12 colors).
2. Or a longer plaid shacket because even though it's cold out, that doesn't mean you can't look cute! It has a relaxed, loose fit so you can layer a sweater or long-sleeve underneath to keep you cozy and warm.
Promising reviews: "I love the length of this coat because it will keep me warm on the fall days. Already purchased another one in a different color. Can't wait to wear them more often!" —Dianne Terrault
"I almost spent $90 at Zara for something similar. Glad I didn’t because this fits and looks amazing and it's good quality." —Amanda D.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 12 colors).
3. A midi A-line dress that is ~perf~ for any event, whether it be a party or afternoon tea. With a V-neck and side pockets, what's not to love?
Get it from Target for $32 (available in sizes XXL–4X and in six colors/styles).
4. A versatile oversized sweater vest to either pair with a basic long-sleeve top or wear by itself — it'll look amazing on you however you choose to style it.
Promising reviews: "Such a great deal for the quality of this sweater vest! I received mannyyyyy compliments on this outfit. Perfect for that fall/winter weather!" —Brittany J.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 43 colors/patterns).
5. A high-neck chiffon blouse that's perfect for any occasion, whether that be a work event or high tea. Stay classy, my friends.
Promising review: "I ordered the dark green floral pattern first, and loved it so much I got the cheetah print one! Comfortable fit that is versatile and perfect for work. I’ve paired the tops untucked with ankle-length pixie pants, and also tucked in with a high-wasted skirt. Be warned — the material has no give! With tops like these, I typically get a large to ensure it fits over my broad (probably broader than average) shoulders. The large in this top was just right for me." —Carly P
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 30 patterns).
6. A teddy coat so you can look like a million bucks without even having to spend $100! Get ready to conquer winter in this fancy-schmancy button-up coat with its tailored silhouette and large lapels.
Promising review: "I LOVE this coat. I get so many compliments on it. It is so warm and comfortable. I wore it in Chicago in 10-degree weather and walked for hours and never even got a chill. I am going back to purchase it in more colors." —lisa cicciarelli
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 24 colors/patterns).
7. A short-sleeve corset blouse that boasts a beautiful V-neck and a lovely laced criss-cross design. Get ready world, fashionista coming your way!
Promising review: "I love this top!!! The corset front is the perfect edgy detail. I'm normally a M–L for tops and I got a large, which fit perfect and I'm glad I didn't size down because the material has ZERO stretch. It doesn't make it uncomfortable, just a little tricky to get on and off, but not enough to ding any stars." —Alex B
Get it from Target for $23.80 (originally $28; available in two colors and sizes XXS–4X).
8. A turtleneck layering sweater so you can wear your fave tube top or dress in the winter without having the shivers all day. You'll be able to show off your top and the turtleneck and balloon sleeves will elevate it even more!
Promising review: "High-fashion conversation starter! Turns a basic tank and jeans into a perfectly styled outfit. Received numerous compliments including from my hard-to-please boyfriend. Many Eloquii shirts are too short for my long arms — but this sweater has more generous length in the arms. Originally purchased the black, will be purchasing the other two colors." —Amber B.
Get it from Eloquii for $19 (originally $69.50; available in sizes 14/16–30/32 and in four colors).
9. A jaw-dropping piece that looks so much more expensive than it actually is. This dress is so gorgeous people are going to think that you're attending the Met Gala — flounce those ruffles boo!
Promising review: "Love this dress, modest enough to wear for work but cute enough to wear every day! I'm petite so I would say it runs a bit bigger than I'd prefer but it is still super cute! Also, this exact dress is being sold at other boutiques for three times the price!" —Emily Seils
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors).
10. A pair of wide-leg trousers for a "boss" vibe. They'll elevate any basic look with their pleats and flowy hem. It's hard to find any good quality pants for under $50 these days — well, except for these!
Promising review: "Perfection in a pant. I own the red, the black, the mocha, and I have the brown short and the check and the olive in my cart. In the summer, I wear them with a tank or a crop top. In the winter, I toss some yoga pants under them and wear with a sweater. They are basically classy pajama pants, IN THE BEST WAY POSSIBLE. Comfy, loose, breezy. Dress them up with a blouse or a blazer. Dress them down with a band tee and platform chucks. People stop me on the street to tell me about my style, but it's legit these pants! They don't wrinkle. They wash and dry beautifully. Am I careful with laundering them? Nope. They don't have hair cling. They look expensive. They make me feel like I have my life together when I wear them. Buy. The. Pants." —Kate
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X regular and short and 31 colors).
11. A pair of Madewell sculpture earrings that'll look absolutely fab-u-lous draped on your ears. This unique mixed metal piece will definitely make a statement whenever your wear it.
The posts are made with sterling silver and brass.
Get them from Nordstrom Rack for $9.97 (originally $34).
12. A slouchy set for that "model off-duty" look. You'll get the look of having a put-together 'fit without the $$$ (or the effort).
P.S. — The seller doesn't recommend sizing up for an oversized look because of the loose and stretchy material.
Promising review: "This set fits so well! The material is nice and light so good for any season. The pants are long, you could do heels or flats and they wouldn’t look like high waters. I could have done a large but got it in an XL to be safe. I do recommend." —Sharonda Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 29 colors).
13. An elegant satin shirt that comes in so many vibrant colors and would be perfect to wear to any party. You know what they say — dress to impress!
Promising review: "Love this shirt! So stunning and chic. I sized up one for an oversized fit, but it’s not necessary. I’m obsessed with the color and it wears well. Steams easily, and doesn’t wrinkle while wearing it. A+ and a closet staple!" —Amanda Rottenkolber
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 41 colors).
14. A magnificent tiered midi dress for a classy yet chic look. You'll literally look like a masterpiece as your strut down Fifth Ave. This dress practically screams Coco Chanel.
Promising review: "OMG! Awesome!!!!! I plan to wear it on my shoulders, and the elastic seems strong enough to hold. I bought the white and it’s light and airy — not see though at all. I'm so thrilled. I will buy it in black ASAP!" —LB
Get it from Amazon for $37.60+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 colors).
15. A double slit long-line top that is so simple yet so gorgeous. Even if you're a homebody, you'll find a reason to go out just to showcase this wonderful top.
Rebdolls is a woman- and Latine-owned small business.
Get it from Rebdolls for $17.96 (originally $44.90; available in sizes S–5X)