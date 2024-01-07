If You Don’t Like To Sacrifice Aesthetics For Practicality, You Should Check Out These 39 Products

1. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for decor *and* for storage! You can put tiny trinkets, jewelry, and even pills in here — oui oui, I'll take six please!
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
2. An insulated tumbler that features a gorgeous terrazzo design and looks absolutely ~fab~. Plus it'll keep your drinks cold for up to 20 hours *AND* it's leakproof!
It'll also keep your drinks hot for up to five hours and comes with a straw lid with two straws as well as a flip lid!
Promising review: "Being a teacher, I constantly forget that I even have a coffee and I used to have to suffer drinking cold coffee during my last period of the day when I finally found my coffee! This beautiful huge tumbler is perfect and keeps my coffee hot from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. It’s the best!!! ☕️" —Theresa
3. A set of vibrant fine point pens to doodle away in all the colors imaginable! Think about how cute your to-do list will look plastered in these gorgeous hues.
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
4. Plus a set of pastel highlighters so you can color code your notes, books, and pretty much everything else that needs a pop of color!
Promising review: "My obsession with these highlighters can not be understated. The pastel shades are ridiculously cute, and pretty. The thickness and shape of the body makes for a unique in-hand experience. The thick tip that leaks a heavy stream of ink as I drag it across a meaningful sentence or two sends a delightful tingle down my spine. It usually comes after I let out a little squeal of joy at a sentence that was so good only a highlighter would suffice to record the memory of when we first meet. #nerdproblems." —Xena Grace
5. A chic coffee cup holder to make multitasking a little easier. You'll be able to hold your coffee + your phone + your keys — all the essentials. It comes with a strap long enough so you can tote it around like a purse! Plus they come in so many adorable designs I. Want. Them. ALL.
VIS Paradise Goods is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Psst — I own one of these myself and love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!"
Promising review: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" —Erin
6. A pretty pastel mug warmer so you don't constantly have to get up and put your mug in the microwave over and over again — especially if you're a sipper like me. After four hours (with hopes you finish your drink by then), it'll automatically shut off so you don't have to worry about it.
Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy
7. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder that def *won't* rain on your parade. Just stick your keychain on here when you get home and smile at this adorable piece.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
8. A stunning floral coaster so unique and gorgeous that whoever comes over will actually want to use one instead of you having to keep reminding them.
Poppy & Pour is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.
Promising review: "I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multicolored coasters. These are so beautiful and can’t wait to use them!" —Jenny H.
9. An "invisible" shelf that looks so realistic, every time you look over to your wall, you'll think Harry Potter has cast a spell. Even though we do wish those powers were a reality, this shelf just creates an optical illusion when you put a book cover under it.
10. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set to remember which knives were used for different foods while you're prepping your meal. Even though they may not look like it, they're made with stainless steel for easy slicin' and dicin'.
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. The knives unfortunately don't come with a holder, but you can get an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
11. The famous nonstick ceramic Always Pan (the 2.0 version!) that's made with nontoxic ceramic materials. You'll be able to replace up to 10 pieces of your boring ol' cookware because this bad boy can do it all! It has a steamer basket, pouring spout, and a nesting spatula with a rest. You can even put it in the oven — talk about versatility! The best part? The ~eye-catching~ colors they come in.
What makes the 2.0 version different? They've upgraded the nonstick to last 50% longer AND IT'S OVEN SAFE TO 450°!
Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a female-owned factory in China.
Promising review: "My always pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" —Celyn V.
Check out our Always Pan review (number 4 in the post) from one of my BuzzFeed colleagues to learn more!
12. A pretty utility cart so you can make the most of your tight apartment space. Okay, technically it's a storage unit, *but* this gorgeous three-tiered cart will also look amazing in your home.
Promising review: "This cart was purchased for some extra storage in a laundry closet where there was no space to install shelves. This cart fit perfectly in between the stackable washer/dryer and hot water heaters in my daughters apartment. It's being used to store laundry supplies and extra household necessities like light bulbs, duster pads, and so forth. It's pretty sturdy and was fairly easy to put together. I'm thinking about buying a second one for myself for use in my walk-in food pantry." —Michelle L. Holtmann
13. Or a sophisticated rolling bar cart to store your collection of drinks and have some cocktails in the comfort of your home whenever, because it's 5 o'clock somewhere, right?
This cart's dimensions are 34"H x 32"W x 15"D.
Promising review: "I love everything about this! I wanted to put my Bartesian on, however the shelf is a little to short for the pod holder, so I had to separate them so they wouldn’t fall. I made it work though. Great quality! Mirror shelves are heavy and thick!" —mikayla bass
14. A set of machine-washable Swedish dish cloths that are just so darn adorbs — but the best part is that they're reusable so you can stop buying rolls of paper towels. There are so many different patterns to choose from, idk how you're going to pick just one!
These towels are super absorbent and designed with a cross-hatch pattern so each one of these can replace over a dozen paper towel rolls!
Promising review: "I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon. Since then, I have used them for everything from cleaning the kitchen to wiping up spills. After use, just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are the perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." —sandra simpson-kraft
15. A minimalist digital alarm clock to make waking up just a little more enjoyable because you'll see such a beautiful gadget on your nightstand. It also acts as a portable Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, and night-light — a 4-in-1? Yes please!
It has three brightness levels, 16 volume levels, and a rechargeable battery, and is compatible with all Qi-enabled phones.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for — a bedside clock that has an alarm, LED display, radio option, built-in speakers...and then it has MORE features! I didn't expect the Bluetooth capability, ability to charge my phone, or the night-light function (with three brightness settings). It's perfect for my needs and it looks great, too!" —M. Reaves
16. A pastel rapid egg cooker for a quick and easy meal. It can cook up to six eggs to soft, medium, or hard-boiled firmness, and you can even poach them for an *egg*cellent treat!
You can also make scrambled eggs and individual omelets with this baby!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra oomph to it, I'll throw in an egg from this, too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!"
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
17. A tiny milk frother to create cafe-esque lattes and cappuccinos with delicious foam. The battery-powered handheld frother will turn your cup of joe foamy in just a matter of seconds! I mean, even if you don't use it, it'll look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
18. A mini retro-inspired Bluetooth speaker that unfortunately doesn't work like the radios back in the day but still looks the part. It's so lightweight you can bring it around wherever you go — and perhaps carry it on your shoulder like a jukebox. You can listen to your favorite songs and even take phone calls on here thanks to its speakerphone setting.
Promising review: "It’s so cute! I got it in flamingo pink, which my little one loves. It’s a shiny glossy finish, beautifully and elegantly made! It’s compact, small, and portable. Very pleasant and satisfying shape aesthetically! Large power-on, volume, and pairing up buttons on the right underside and adorable blue indicator light on the left. It’s easy to pair with a phone and a laptop by Bluetooth. The sound is incredible for such a small device! Plus the built-in mic is great for using at home or in the car. It’s very convenient to charge by using a micro USB. I’m pleased with my purchase and would recommend to my friends." —Olivia
19. A clever twist-bottom flower vase to finally end your internal battle of whether or not to take care of your gifted flowers, because this makes it so easy and convenient. Instead of struggling to replace the water or trim the stems, just remove the bottom of the vase for easy access!
Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase in action.
Promising review: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems, to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." —Eliezer Labkowsky
