27 Valentine's Day Gifts That’ll Make Your Significant Other Say “Whoa, Where Did You Find That”

1. A pair of heart shades so your partner can protect their eyes from the sun *and* rock an adorable accessory that'll add some fun to any outfit.
Promising review: "I highly recommend these! They're the perfect size, great sun protection, and they came with a little cloth baggy for them, a nice microfiber cloth, and a cute little double-sided screwdriver keychain tool!" —Jerrad W. Gindlesberger
Get a pair from Amazon for $12.88 (available in tons of colors and styles).
2. A Jungalow three-piece ceramic planter to give their favorite flora a place of honor. "But is there drainage?" they'll ask. Of course. I would never recommend a pot without it.
3. A gorgeous nesting carafe and glass set that's perfect if their two great passions in life are sleek modern design and staying maximally hydrated.
4. Some sweet lil' sprout bookmarks to keep their place in their latest read without having to bend the page. Absolutely darling.
5. A detailed moon-shaped light so they can read by the light of the silvery moon...from the comfort of their very own bed. The best of both worlds.
6. A rainbow prism sun catcher to cast tiny rainbows across their room to the delight of both them and their cat.
7. A set of nostalgic NES cartridge coasters for the die hard gamer who also despises water rings on their table. They're the center of the very specific Venn diagram that constitutes "your type."
8. Or a pack of adorable fruit coasters because they'll be hard pressed to find a guest who sees these and doesn't squeal in delight.
9. An impressively large gem lamp that's simply mesmerizing. Their love of soft, romantic lighting has not gone unnoticed, and this dimmable beaut is sure to be their new prized possession.
10. A world tour jerky crate chock-full of tasty treats from around the globe for the meat-lover who's always looking for their new favorite snack.
11. A rain showerhead that'll make them feel like they're at a 5-star hotel in their very own bathroom. Everyday luxuries are just the best.
12. A stress toy for the partner who's always turning to you and asking what your favorite form of potato is, then getting mad when you don't say "hash browns."
13. A lightsaber umbrella so they can slice through the rain and the darkness in one fell swoop. That's movie magic, baby.
14. A rechargeable hand warmer with three temperature levels so you can rest assured their hands will never be too cold, even when you're not there to hold them.
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —RK
Get it from Amazon for $19.57+ (available in a variety of colors/styles and two-packs).
15. A Saucemoto dip clip to up their fast food game times one million. At last their beloved Ranch has a place of honor.
They'll fit onto horizontal or vertical air vents *and* can hold sauce packs from all popular fast food chains to make eating in the parking lot wayyyy easier!
Promising review: "Love the design and functionality of it. Even if you aren't really a person who eats in the car, it's great for others to use while you drive. Got this for a co-worker's birthday, and she loved it!" —Eden
Get two from Amazon for $10+ (available in four colors and in multipacks).
16. A bag of Mickey Mouse Classic Blend coffee if they can't get enough of the Happiest Place on Earth and want a small reminder of it every morning first thing.
17. A jar of Sichuan Chili Crisp from Fly By Jing that's vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, and made without preservatives or artificial flavors. But most importantly, it's just really freaking delicious. Can't get enough of those zippy, tingly, slightly numbing Sichuan peppercorns.
18. A DIY organic mushroom-growing kit if your boo is a foodie star sign with a DIY moon. Both of those tendencies will be satiated with this fun and easy kit whose results are oh so satisfying (and delicious).
19. A compact, waterproof coffee mug warmer because one of their many endearing qualities is their uncanny ability to forget about their mug immediately, letting it go cold. As cute as it is, perhaps they'd like a warm drink every once in a while.
20. A handmade wood wireless charger if they love natural shapes and materials but don't want to skip out on new technologies. Balance, people.
21. A super cute fairy light photo display that's cute on its own, but up the ante a bit by printing out some photos of your adventures to go with. You two are just too cute.
Promising review: "These are fun lights that spruced up a dull area. Once I got them untangled initially, they were super easy to put up. They are a tad bit heavy and need something strong to clip to. The clips have good springs and will stay wherever they are put. It literally took just a few minutes, including adding the photos, to put up and enjoy." —Sheila Crawford
Get them from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes and in warm white or yellow).
22. A dishwasher-safe unicorn pool float tea infuser because I don't know if you'd want to be with someone who wouldn't be stoked on a unicorn infuser... A good litmus test.
23. An acorn-shaped air freshener that sure, will freshen up the scent of their car with any essential oil they want, but more importantly is the cutest thing they'll have ever seen.
24. A pouch of Mystical Fire to bust out at backyard parties or camping trips for endless (OK, about 20 minutes of) entertainment.
25. A set of macaron containers so during their many travels they can store their jewelry, medicine, and other small fiddly necessities in a safe and scrumptious container.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling with solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts because I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off." —Mary
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $5.99.
26. A deck of vibrantly colorful playing cards by Brooklyn-based design duo Fredericks & Mae to jazz up your weekly games of spades, runny, cribbage, or whatever your household card game is.
27. And finally, a cheeseburger wrapping paper set so the way you give your V-Day gifts is a present in and of itself. Meta!
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.